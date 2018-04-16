4 cool new projects to try in COPR for April

COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.

Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.

Anki

Anki is a program that helps you learn and remember things using spaced repetition. You can create cards and organize them into decks, or download existing decks. A card has a question on one side and an answer on the other. It may also include images, video or audio. How well you answer each card determines how often you see that particular card in the future.

While Anki is already in Fedora, this repo provides a newer version.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Anki for Fedora 27, 28, and Rawhide. To install Anki, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable thomasfedb/anki sudo dnf install anki

Fd

Fd is a command-line utility that’s a simple and slightly faster alternative to find. It can execute commands on found items in parallel. Fd also uses colorized terminal output and ignores hidden files and patterns specified in .gitignore by default.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides fd for Fedora 26, 27, 28, and Rawhide. To install fd, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable keefle/fd sudo dnf install fd

KeePass

KeePass is a password manager. It holds all passwords in one end-to-end encrypted database locked with a master key or key file. The passwords can be organized into groups and generated by the program’s built-in generator. Among its other features is Auto-Type, which can provide a username and password to selected forms.

While KeePass is already in Fedora, this repo provides the newest version.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides KeePass for Fedora 26 and 27. To install KeePass, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable mavit/keepass sudo dnf install keepass

jo

Jo is a command-line utility that transforms input to JSON strings or arrays. It features a simple syntax and recognizes booleans, strings and numbers. In addition, jo supports nesting and can nest its own output as well.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides jo for Fedora 26, 27, and Rawhide, and for EPEL 6 and 7. To install jo, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable ganto/jo sudo dnf install jo