Copr is a build system for anyone in the Fedora community. It hosts thousands of projects for various purposes and audiences. Some of them should never be installed by anyone, some are already being transitioned to the official Fedora Linux repositories, and the rest are somewhere in between. Copr gives you the opportunity to install third-party software that is not available in Fedora Linux repositories, try nightly versions of your dependencies, use patched builds of your favorite tools to support some non-standard use cases, and just experiment freely.

If you don’t know how to enable a repository or if you are concerned about whether it is safe to use Copr, please consult the project documentation.

This article takes a closer look at interesting projects that recently landed in Copr.

Python-QT6

Do you miss QT6 Python bindings for Fedora Linux? Here they are. https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/g/kdesig/python-qt6/

KDE SIG owns this project. Therefore, it should be a quality one. And one day, it may land in Fedora Linux.

Example of usage:

$ python Python 3.10.4 (main, Mar 25 2022, 00:00:00) [GCC 12.0.1 20220308 (Red Hat 12.0.1-0)] on linux Type "help", "copyright", "credits" or "license" for more information. >>> import PyQt6 >>> from PyQt6.QtWidgets import QApplication, QWidget >>> import sys >>> app = QApplication(sys.argv) >>> window = QWidget() >>> window.show() >>> app.exec() 0

More documentation can be found at

https://www.pythonguis.com/tutorials/pyqt6-creating-your-first-window/.

Installation instructions

This package is available for Fedora Linux 36 and Rawhide. To install it, enter these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable @kdesig/python-qt6 sudo dnf install python3-qt6

Cloud-Native Utilities

A collection of cloud-native development tools.

These packages do not follow Fedora packaging guidelines, are statically built, and opt to bundle all dependencies.

Currently available packages:

Terraform – terraform

Packer – packer

Helm – helm

Tekton CLI – tektoncd-cli tektoncd-cli-doc

Knative CLI – knative-client knative-client-doc

Buildpack CLI – pack

All build recipes can be viewed in dist-git or from Pagure: https://pagure.io/mroche/cloud-utilities

Installation instructions

These packages are available for Fedora 36 Linux and Rawhide. To install them, enter this command:

sudo dnf copr enable mroche/cloud-native-utilities

DNF 5

You may be aware the DNF team is working on DNF5. There is a change proposal for Fedora Linux 38. The benefit is that every package management software — including PackageKit, and DNFDragora — should use a common libdnf library. If you have an application that handles RPM packages, you should definitely check out this project.

https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/rpmsoftwaremanagement/dnf5-unstable/

Another similar project from the DNF team is

https://copr.fedorainfracloud.org/coprs/jmracek/dnf5-alternatives/.

Installation instructions

These packages are available for Fedora Linux 35, 36 and Rawhide. To install them, enter these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable rpmsoftwaremanagement/dnf5-unstable sudo dnf install dnf5 sudo dnf copr enable jmracek/dnf5-alternatives sudo dnf install microdnf-deprecated

Hare

Hare is a systems programming language designed to be simple, stable and robust. Hare uses a static type system, manual memory management, and a minimal runtime. It is well suited to writing operating systems, system tools, compilers, networking software, and other low-level, high-performance tasks. A detailed overview can be found in these slides.

My summary is: Hare is simpler than C. It can be easy. But if you insist on shooting in your legs, Hare will allow you to do it.

Copr project.

Installation Instructions

These packages are available for Fedora Linux 35, 36 and Rawhide. They are also available for OpenSUSE Leap and Tumbleweed. To install them, enter these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable sentry/qbe sudo dnf copr enable sentry/hare sudo dnf install hare harec qbe