4 cool new projects to try in COPR for April 2019

Posted by on April 19, 2019 1 Comment

More Like This

4 cool new projects to try in COPR for October 2018

4 cool new projects to try in COPR for December 2018

4 cool new projects to try in COPR for February 2019

Recent Posts

Managing RAID arrays with mdadm

Kubernetes on Fedora IoT with k3s

 Joe Doss

Joe Doss: How Do You Fedora?

COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.

Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.

Joplin

Joplin is a note-taking and to-do app. Notes are written in the Markdown format, and organized by sorting them into various notebooks and using tags.
Joplin can import notes from any Markdown source or exported from Evernote. In addition to the desktop app, there’s an Android version with the ability to synchronize notes between them — using Nextcloud, Dropbox or other cloud services. Finally, there’s a browser extension for Chrome and Firefox to save web pages and screenshots.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Joplin for Fedora 29 and 30, and for EPEL 7. To install Joplin, use these commands with sudo:

sudo dnf copr enable taw/joplin
sudo dnf install joplin

Fzy

Fzy is a command-line utility for fuzzy string searching. It reads from a standard input and sorts the lines based on what is most likely the sought after text, and then prints the selected line. In addition to command-line, fzy can be also used within vim. You can try fzy in this online demo.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides fzy for Fedora 29, 30, and Rawhide, and other distributions. To install fzy, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable lehrenfried/fzy
sudo dnf install fzy

Fondo

Fondo is a program for browsing many photographs from the unsplash.com website. It has a simple interface that allows you to look for pictures of one of several themes, or all of them at once. You can then set a found picture as a wallpaper with a single click, or share it.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Fondo for Fedora 29, 30, and Rawhide. To install Fondo, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable atim/fondo
sudo dnf install fondo

YACReader

YACReader is a digital comic book reader that supports many comics and image formats, such as cbz, cbr, pdf and others. YACReader keeps track of reading progress, and can download comics’ information from Comic Vine. It also comes with a YACReader Library for organizing and browsing your comic book collection.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides YACReader for Fedora 29, 30, and Rawhide. To install YACReader, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable atim/yacreader
sudo dnf install yacreader
New in Fedora Using Software

Dominik Turecek

1 Comment

Add Comment →

  1. mark mcintyre

    Joplin looks slick. I’ll try that out for sure.

    April 19, 2019
    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.


Fedora 29 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 5,182 other subscribers

Contribute

Read about how you can submit an idea or even write an article for Fedora Magazine.

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions

%d bloggers like this: