4 cool new projects to try in COPR from October 2020

COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software

that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to

standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora

standards, despite being free and open-source. COPR can offer these

projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t

supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However,

it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.

This article presents a few new and interesting projects in COPR. If

you’re new to using COPR, see the COPR User Documentation

for how to get started.

Dialect

Dialect translates text to foreign languages using Google Translate. It remembers your translation history and supports features such as automatic language detection and text to speech. The user interface is minimalistic and mimics the Google Translate tool itself, so it is really easy to use.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Dialect for Fedora 33 and Fedora

Rawhide. To install it, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable lyessaadi/dialect sudo dnf install dialect

GitHub CLI

gh is an official GitHub command-line client. It provides fast

access and full control over your project issues, pull requests, and

releases, right in the terminal. Issues (and everything else) can also

be easily viewed in the web browser for a more standard user interface

or sharing with others.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides gh for Fedora 33 and Fedora

Rawhide. To install it, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable jdoss/github-cli sudo dnf install github-cli

Glide

Glide is a minimalistic media player based on GStreamer. It

can play both local and remote files in any multimedia format

supported by GStreamer itself. If you are in need of a multi-platform

media player with a simple user interface, you might want to give Glide a try.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Glide for Fedora 32, 33, and

Rawhide. To install it, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable atim/glide-rs sudo dnf install glide-rs

Vim ALE

ALE is a plugin for Vim text editor, providing syntax and

semantic error checking. It also brings support for fixing code and

many other IDE-like features such as TAB-completion, jumping to

definitions, finding references, viewing documentation, etc.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides vim-ale for Fedora 31,

32, 33, and Rawhide, as well as for EPEL8. To install it, use these

commands:

sudo dnf copr enable praiskup/vim-ale sudo dnf install vim-ale

