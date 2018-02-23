COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.
Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.
SWFTools
SWFTools is a set of command-line tools to manipulate and generate SWF files. It also contains programs to read or combine SWF files, or create them from other content such as image, video, audio, or source code files. In addition, SWFTools can extract content from existing SWF files.
Installation instructions
The repo currently provides SWFTools for EPEL 6 and 7, and for Fedora 26, 27, and Rawhide. To install SWFTools, use these commands:
sudo dnf copr enable scx/swftools sudo dnf install swftools
SolveSpace
SolveSpace is a lightweight parametric 2D and 3D CAD modeling program. It includes an advanced geometric constraint solver. SolveSpace makes use of the model assembly easy, and it can manipulate the model dynamically. It also exports models to STL, DXF, PDF and SVG files, among many other functions. In addition, there are many tutorials for SolveSpace available.
Installation instructions
The repo currently provides SolveSpace for Fedora 26, 27, and Rawhide. To install SolveSpace, use these commands:
sudo dnf copr enable dschubert/solvespace sudo dnf install solvespace
Restic
Restic is a backup program that aims to be fast, efficient, and secure. It stores data as deduplicated snapshots, which allows you to restore to a state from a specific time. Restic also supports multiple local and remote storage back ends. In addition, it assumes the backup storage location is shared, so it always uses encryption.
Installation instructions
The repo currently provides Restic for EPEL 7, and for Fedora 26, 27, and Rawhide. To install Restic, use these commands:
sudo dnf copr enable copart/restic sudo dnf install restic
Polo
Polo is a file manager that supports multiple panes, each with multiple tabs and an embedded terminal. Polo offers many features such as:
- Session support
- A device manager that works with LUKS encrypted devices
- Ability to create archives using multiple formats
- Browser for archives as though they were normal folders
- Full set of configuration options
Installation instructions
The repo currently provides Polo for Fedora 26, 27, and Rawhide. To install Polo, use these commands:
sudo dnf copr enable grturner/Polo sudo dnf install polo
February 23, 2018 at 09:27
I tried installing Polo , but DNF errored out. Polo requires
gvfs-backends, which nothing can provide. This is on a F27 install.
February 23, 2018 at 14:43
Indeed, this looks like a problem in the Polo COPR. For now, I would advise waiting to install this particular COPR and package. The project looks very cool, though.
For those very intrepid readers, you could try rebuilding this package yourself, removing “gvfs-bin” and “gvfs-backends” from the Requires in the polo.spec file provided in the COPR build backend. I just did it and the package will work once those fixes are made.
If you aren’t familiar with RPM building or what all this means, please don’t use this comment section to explore that. 🙂 I’ll contact the COPR owner to see if he can fix this.
February 23, 2018 at 11:17
Polo failed on f27. DNF could not find gvfs-backends
February 23, 2018 at 12:00
I also got the same result (F27)
see here:
https://github.com/teejee2008/polo/issues/171
February 23, 2018 at 14:52
@Brian: Unfortunately that issue shouldn’t have been filed against the upstream developer’s code, since it has nothing to do with the COPR packaging. I left a comment to that effect. I also contacted the COPR owner with a potential fix for the package. Let’s see if that helps.