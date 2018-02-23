COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.

Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.

SWFTools

SWFTools is a set of command-line tools to manipulate and generate SWF files. It also contains programs to read or combine SWF files, or create them from other content such as image, video, audio, or source code files. In addition, SWFTools can extract content from existing SWF files.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides SWFTools for EPEL 6 and 7, and for Fedora 26, 27, and Rawhide. To install SWFTools, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable scx/swftools sudo dnf install swftools

SolveSpace

SolveSpace is a lightweight parametric 2D and 3D CAD modeling program. It includes an advanced geometric constraint solver. SolveSpace makes use of the model assembly easy, and it can manipulate the model dynamically. It also exports models to STL, DXF, PDF and SVG files, among many other functions. In addition, there are many tutorials for SolveSpace available.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides SolveSpace for Fedora 26, 27, and Rawhide. To install SolveSpace, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable dschubert/solvespace sudo dnf install solvespace

Restic

Restic is a backup program that aims to be fast, efficient, and secure. It stores data as deduplicated snapshots, which allows you to restore to a state from a specific time. Restic also supports multiple local and remote storage back ends. In addition, it assumes the backup storage location is shared, so it always uses encryption.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Restic for EPEL 7, and for Fedora 26, 27, and Rawhide. To install Restic, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable copart/restic sudo dnf install restic

Polo

Polo is a file manager that supports multiple panes, each with multiple tabs and an embedded terminal. Polo offers many features such as:

Session support

A device manager that works with LUKS encrypted devices

Ability to create archives using multiple formats

Browser for archives as though they were normal folders

Full set of configuration options

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Polo for Fedora 26, 27, and Rawhide. To install Polo, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable grturner/Polo sudo dnf install polo