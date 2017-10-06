In case you missed last month’s article on COPR, it’s a collection of personal repositories for software not carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may be free software but doesn’tmeet other Fedora standards. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it’s a neat way to try new or experimental software. Here’s another set of new and interesting projects to try.

Glances

Glances is a cross-platform system monitoring tool that uses curses or a Web-based interface. It shows CPU and memory usage of running processes as well as network and disk usage. Glances supports client/server mode, so you can remotely monitor via terminal, Web or API. It can also export stats to files or external databases.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Glances for EPEL 7 and Fedora 25, 26, 27, and Rawhide. To install Glances, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable tartare/glances sudo dnf install glances

NixNote

NixNote is a clone of Evernote designed to run on Linux. It lacks a few Evernote functions like sharing on social networks and recording audio notes. But NixNote provides full synchronization with Evernote. You can create, manage and search notes, tags, and notebooks. You can even use Evernote’s image text recognition features.￼

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides NixNote for Fedora 25 and 26. To install NixNote, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable jhoward321/nixnote2 sudo dnf install nixnote2

vimb

Vimb is a light, vim-like Web browser based on the WebKit web browser engine. Like vim, vimb is modal, and you can mainly control it with just the keyboard. Of course it’s also highly configurable. Vimb features vim-like keybindings, history for ex commands, search queries and URLs. Furthermore, Vimb has a “read it later” queue to collect URIs for later use, and many more features.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides vimb for Fedora 25 and 26. To install vimb, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable amahdal/vimb sudo dnf install vimb

powerline-go

Powerline-go is a Powerline style prompt for Bash, ZSH and Fish. It shows information on current status of a git repository you’re using. It also tells you when the last command exited with a failure code. Powerline-go shortens the path to the current directory in the prompt. It also shows your current Python virtualenv environment and is highly customizable.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides powerline-go for Fedora 25, 26, 27, and Rawhide. To install powerline-go, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable eclipseo/powerline-go sudo dnf install powerline-go

After the installation, configure powerline-go using directions in README.md.