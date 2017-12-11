COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.

Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.

Thonny

Thonny is an IDE for learning Python. It includes a simple debugger with many interesting features. It can show how expressions are evaluated, and where each subexpression is replaced by its value, step-by-step. Thonny opens a new window every time a function is called, with its own set of local variables. It highlights basic syntax errors and shows the scope of variables. Thonny comes with built-in Python 3.6.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Thonny for Fedora 25, 26, 27, and Rawhide. To install Thonny, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable aivarannamaa/thonny sudo dnf install thonny

Netactview

Netactview is a network connection viewer with a graphical interface. It’s similar in features to netstat. Netactview can collect and display data asynchronously. It also allows you to sort and filter connections and vary the refresh rate. Netactview can save lists of connection to a text or CSV file, and its interface can be customized.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Netactview for Fedora 25, 26, 27, and Rawhide. To install Netactview, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable szpak/netactview sudo dnf install netactview

Newsboat

Newsboat is an RSS/Atom news feed reader for a terminal. It offers numerous configuration options. It can categorize feeds using tags and automatically remove unwanted articles using killfiles. Furthermore, it can download and save podcasts. Newsboat is a fork of Newsbeuter, which is available from the Fedora repository. However, Newsbeuter currently isn’t actively maintained.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Newsboat for Fedora 26 and 27. To install Newsboat, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable fszymanski/newsboat sudo dnf install newsboat

Cool-retro-term

Cool-retro-term (CRT) is a heavily stylized terminal emulator that replicates the look and feel of old cathode tube screens. It offers many customization options, the ability to create your own profiles, and comes with pre-configured templates as well. Cool-retro-term uses the Konsole engine and Qt 5.2.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides cool-retro-term for Fedora 25, 26, 27 and Rawhide. To install cool-retro-term, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable kefah/cool-retro-term sudo dnf install cool-retro-term