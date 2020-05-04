4 cool new projects to try in COPR for May 2020

COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.

This article presents a few new and interesting projects in COPR. If you’re new to using COPR, see the COPR User Documentation for how to get started.

Ytop

Ytop is a command-line system monitor similar to htop. The main difference between them is that ytop, on top of showing processes and their CPU and memory usage, shows graphs of system CPU, memory, and network usage over time. Additionally, ytop shows disk usage and temperatures of the machine. Finally, ytop supports multiple color schemes as well as an option to create new ones.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides ytop for Fedora 30, 31, 32, and Rawhide, as well as EPEL 7. To install ytop, use these commands with sudo:

sudo dnf copr enable atim/ytop sudo dnf install ytop

Ctop

Ctop is yet another command-line system monitor. However, unlike htop and ytop, ctop focuses on showing resource usage of containers. Ctop shows both an overview of CPU, memory, network and disk usage of all containers running on your machine, and more comprehensive information about a single container, including graphs of resource usage over time. Currently, ctop has support for Docker and runc containers.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides ctop for Fedora 31, 32 and Rawhide, EPEL 7, as well as for other distributions. To install ctop, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable fuhrmann/ctop sudo dnf install ctop

Shortwave

Shortwave is a program for listening to radio stations. Shortwave uses a community database of radio stations www.radio-browser.info. In this database, you can discover or search for radio stations, add them to your library, and listen to them. Additionally, Shortwave provides information about currently playing song and can record the songs as well.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Shortwave for Fedora 31, 32, and Rawhide. To install Shortwave, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable atim/shortwave sudo dnf install shortwave

Setzer

Setzer is a LaTeX editor that can build pdf documents and view them as well. It provides templates for various types of documents, such as articles or presentation slides. Additionally, Setzer has buttons for a lot of special symbols, math symbols and greek letters.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Setzer for Fedora 30, 31, 32, and Rawhide. To install Setzer, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable lyessaadi/setzer sudo dnf install setzer