4 cool new projects to try in Copr from July 2021

Posted by on July 30, 2021 5 Comments

in this series

Copr is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora Linux. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora Linux standards, despite being free and open-source. Copr can offer these projects outside the Fedora Linux set of packages. Software in Copr isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.

This article presents a few new and interesting projects in Copr. If you’re new to using Copr, see the Copr User Documentation for how to get started.

Wike

Wike is a Wikipedia reader for the GNOME Desktop with search integration in the GNOME Shell. It provides distraction-free access to the online encyclopedia. The interface is minimalistic but it supports switching an article between multiple languages, bookmarks, article table of contents, dark mode, and more.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Wike for Fedora 33, 34, and Fedora Rawhide. To install it, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable xfgusta/wike
sudo dnf install wike

DroidCam

We are living through confusing times, being isolated at our homes, and the majority of our interactions with friends and coworkers take place on some video conference platform. Don’t waste your money on an overpriced webcam if you carry one in your pocket already. DroidCam lets you pair your phone with a computer and use it as a dedicated webcam. The connection made through a USB cable or over WiFi. DroidCam provides remote control of the camera and allows zooming, using autofocus, toggling the LED light, and other convenient features.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides DroidCam for Fedora 33 and 34. Before installing it, please update your system and reboot, or make sure you are running the latest kernel version and have an appropriate version of kernel-headers installed.

sudo dnf update
sudo reboot

Droidcam depends on v4l2loopback which must be installed manually from the RPM Fusion Free repository.

sudo dnf install https://download1.rpmfusion.org/free/fedora/rpmfusion-free-release-$(rpm -E %fedora).noarch.rpm
sudo dnf install v4l2loopback
sudo modprobe v4l2loopback

Now install the droidcam package:

sudo dnf copr enable meeuw/droidcam
sudo dnf install droidcam

Nyxt

Nyxt is a keyboard-oriented, infinitely extensible web browser designed for power users. It was heavily inspired by Emacs and as such is implemented and configured in Common Lisp providing familiar key-bindings (EmacsviCUA).

Other killer features that cannot be missed are a built-in REPL, tree historybuffers instead of tabs, and so much more.

Nyxt is web engine agnostic so don’t worry about pages rendering in unexpected ways.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Nyxt for Fedora 33, 34, and Fedora Rawhide. To install it, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable teervo/nyxt
sudo dnf install nyxt

Bottom

Bottom is a system monitor with a customizable interface and multitude of features, It took inspiration from gtopgotop, and htop. As such, it supports processes monitoring, CPURAM, and network usage monitoring. Besides those, it also provides more exotic widgets such as disk capacity usage, temperature sensors, and battery usage.

Bottom utilizes the screen estate very efficiently thanks to the customizable layout of widgets as well as the possibility to focus on just one widget and maximizing it.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Bottom for Fedora 33, 34, and Fedora Rawhide. It is also available for EPEL 7 and 8. To install it, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable opuk/bottom
sudo dnf install bottom

Use btm command to run the program.

Jakub Kadlčík

Jakub Kadlčík

Red Hat engineer, Copr developer, Fedora packager, and nerd all-around

5 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. sefa

    should/can we trust this repository?

    July 30, 2021
    Reply

    • Darvond

      Unlike PPAs or random snaps/flatpaks you find on the internet, the COPR is a centrally organized repository like the AUR.

      While caution can always be advised when dealing with unfamiliar software, I think it’d be rather paranoid to not entrust the sense of trust into the article’s author and the authority of the organizers of the COPR to have vetted the software.

      July 30, 2021
      Reply

  2. Lyes Saadi

    Congratulations to xfgusta for his first COPR repo in 4 cool projects to try in COPR 😀 ! And good luck to him in his packaging journey 🙂 !

    July 30, 2021
    Reply

  3. Stephen Snow

    I love these COPR articles! I’m on Fedora Linux 34 Silverblue, using nyxt from a toolbox container writing this comment now. Good write up Jakub.

    July 30, 2021
    Reply

  4. Ben

    Thanks for this list Jakub, re bottom, it can be of help to share that bottom can be installed directly via Rust’s package manager:
    cargo install bottom
    works for me on Fedora 33 / Rust
    That said I do not want to diminish the work that goes into copr making these tools available for Fedora as rpms, I prefer rpms whenever possible, just saying that if you needed the nightly/latest version then Rust’s cargo works quite well (for me).

    Thanks for sharing Nyxt, really cool find.

    July 30, 2021
    Reply

Fedora Linux 34 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

