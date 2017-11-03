COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.

Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.

CherryMusic

Cherrymusic is a music streaming server based on CherryPy and jPython. It allows you to remotely listen to your music, browse and manage music collection using any HTML5 compatible device. It’s easy to setup, and lets you create accounts for your friends to share your music and playlists.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides CherryMusic for Fedora 26. To install CherryMusic, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable rjsberry/cherrymusic sudo dnf install cherrymusic

Tomb

Tomb is a simple command-line tool for managing encrypted filesystems. It consists of a shell script that uses cryptsetup and LUKS (Linux Unified Key Setup). It opens and closes encrypted directories using associated keyfiles and a password. Tomb offers to hide keyfiles in existing JPEG images, or creates images of keyfiles as a QRcode.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Tomb for Fedora 25 and 26. To install Tomb, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable blainester/tomb sudo dnf install tomb

Bashdb

Bashdb is a debugger for bash that allows you to step through bash scripts and examine variables during execution. It allows you to start a script with arguments, stop at certain conditions, set breakpoints, inspect results, and change variable values while running. The debugger has a command interface similar to GDB.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides bashdb for EPEL 7 and Fedora 25, 26, 27. To install bashdb, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable rmonk/bashdb sudo dnf install bashdb

Molsketch

Molsketch is a 2D molecular editing tool for drawing structural formulas of chemical compounds. It accesses a Wikidata database where you can search for existing formulas to use. You can also create your own library of molecules you draw. It even exports results to vector or bitmap formats.



Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Molsketch for Fedora 25, 26, 27 and Rawhide. To install Molsketch, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable alexpl/molsketch sudo dnf install molsketch