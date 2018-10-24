4 cool new projects to try in COPR for October 2018

COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in the standard Fedora repositories. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the standard set of Fedora Fedora packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.

Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.

[Editors’ Note: One of these projects was unsuitable for distribution through COPR and has been removed from this article. Pursuant comments have also been removed to prevent confusion for additional readers. We apologize for any inconvenience.]

Music On Console

Music On Console player, or mocp, is a simple console audio player. It has an interface similar to the Midnight Commander and is easy use. You simply navigate to a directory with music files and select a file or directory to play. In addition, mocp provides a set of commands, allowing it to be controlled directly from command line.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Music On Console player for Fedora 28 and 29. To install mocp, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable Krzystof/Moc sudo dnf install moc

cnping

Cnping is a small graphical ping tool for IPv4, useful for visualization of changes in round-trip time. It offers an option to control the time period between each packet as well as the size of data sent. In addition to the graph shown, cnping provides basic statistics on round-trip times and packet loss.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides cnping for Fedora 27, 28, 29 and Rawhide. To install cnping, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable dreua/cnping sudo dnf install cnping

Pdfsandwich

Pdfsandwich is a tool for adding text to PDF files which contain text in an image form — such as scanned books. It uses optical character recognition (OCR) to create an additional layer with the recognized text behind the original page. This can be useful for copying and working with the text.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides pdfsandwich for Fedora 27, 28, 29 and Rawhide, and for EPEL 7. To install pdfsandwich, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable merlinm/pdfsandwich sudo dnf install pdfsandwich