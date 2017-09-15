COPR is a collection of personal repositories for software that isn’t carried in Fedora. Some software doesn’t conform to standards that allow easy packaging. Or it may not meet other Fedora standards, despite being free and open source. COPR can offer these projects outside the Fedora set of packages. Software in COPR isn’t supported by Fedora infrastructure or signed by the project. However, it can be a neat way to try new or experimental software.

Here’s a set of new and interesting projects in COPR.

exa

Exa is an alternative for the ls command. By default it uses colors to distinguish between different file types and access permissions. It also can show status of source code managed by git, and show directories with a tree view. Exa is written in the Rust programming language.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides exa for Fedora 25, 26, and Rawhide. To install exa, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable eclipseo/exa sudo dnf install exa

Bazel

Bazel is a tool that automatically builds and tests software. It can produce packages for deployment on Android and iOS. It uses the Bazel query language to declare dependencies. Bazel can also produce dependency graphs of the entire source code. Thanks to these graphs, it rebuilds only what is necessary. Bazel supports Python, Java, C++, C and Objective C natively. It also works with any other language using its extension language, Skylark.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Bazel for EPEL 7 and Fedora 24, 25, 26, and Rawhide. To install bazel, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable vbatts/bazel sudo dnf install bazel

Riot

Riot is a client for the decentralized messaging and data-transfer protocol Matrix. It supports voice and video conferencing, and customizable and keyword specific notifications. It allows file-sharing as well, including file archiving. Riot also can connect to other communicating systems like IRC, Slack and Gitter.

Installation instructions

The repo currently provides Riot for EPEL 7 and Fedora 25 and 26. To install the Riot package, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable ansiwen/Riot sudo dnf install riot

Simon Tatham’s Portable Puzzle Collection

This package collects several simple one-player puzzle games. It includes favorites like minesweeper, sudoku, n15-puzzle, and many others. It uses its own framework to enable the games to run on multiple platforms. The games are written in C.

Installation instructions

The repo currently supports Fedora 24, 25, 26, and Rawhide. To install the puzzles, use these commands:

sudo dnf copr enable ribenakid/puzzles

sudo dnf install puzzles