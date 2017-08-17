A few weeks ago, Fedora 26 was released. Every release of Fedora brings new updates and new applications into the official software repositories. Whether you were already a Fedora user and upgraded or you are a first-time user, you might be looking for some cool apps to try out on your Fedora 26 Workstation. In this article, we’ll round up five apps that you might not have known were available in Fedora.

Try out a different browser

By default, Fedora includes the Firefox web browser. But in Fedora 25, Chromium (the open source version of Chrome) was packaged into Fedora. You can learn how to start using and install Chromium below.

Sort and categorize your music

Do you have a Fedora Workstation filled with local music files? When you open it in a music player, is there missing or just straight out wrong metadata? MusicBrainz is the Wikipedia of music metadata, and you can take back control of your music by using Picard. Picard is a tool that works with the MusicBrainz database to pull in correct metadata to sort and organize your music. Learn how to get started with Picard in Fedora Workstation below.

Get ready for the eclipse

August 21st is the big day for the total solar eclipse in North America. Want to get a head start by knowing the sky before it starts? You can map out the sky by using Stellarium, an open source planetarium application available in Fedora now. Learn how to install Stellarium before the skies go dark in this article.

Control your camera from Fedora

Have an old camera lying down? Or maybe do you want to upgrade your webcam by using an existing camera? Entangle lets you take control of your camera all from the comfort of your Fedora Workstation. You can even adjust aperture, shutter speed, ISO settings, and more. Check out how to get started with it in this article.

Share Fedora with a friend

One of the last things you might need to do with your Fedora Workstation is extend it! With the Fedora Media Writer, you can create a USB stick loaded with any Fedora edition or spin of your choice and share it with a friend. Learn how to start burning your own USB drives in this how-to article below.