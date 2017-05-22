The Fedora Media Writer application is the quickest and easiest way to create a Fedora USB stick. If you want to install or try out Fedora Workstation, you can use Fedora Media Writer to copy the Live image onto a thumbdrive. Alternatively, Fedora Media Writer will also copy larger (non-“Live”) installation images onto a USB thumb drive. Fedora Media Writer is also able to download the images before writing them.
Install Fedora Media Writer
Fedora Media Writer is available for Linux, Mac OS, and Windows. To install it on Fedora, find it in the Software application.
Alternatively, use the following command to install it from a terminal:
sudo dnf install mediawriter
Links to the installers for Mac OS and Windows versions of the Fedora Media Writer are available from the Downloads page on getfedora.org
Creating a Fedora USB
After launching Fedora Media Writer, you will be greeted with a list of the Fedora editions available to download and copy to your USB drive. The two main options here are Fedora Workstation and Fedora Server. Alternatively, you can click the icon at the bottom of the list to display all the additional Spins and Labs that the Fedora community provides. These include the KDE Spin, the Cinnamon Spin, the XFCE spin, the Security lab, and the Fedora Design Suite.
Click on the Fedora edition, Spin or Lab you want to download and copy to your new USB. A description of the software will be presented to you:
Click the Create Live USB button in the top right to start the download of your new Fedora image. While the image is downloading, insert your USB drive into your computer, and choose that drive in the dropdown. Note that if you have previously downloaded a Fedora image with the Media Writer, it will not download it again; it will simply use the version you have already downloaded.
After the download is complete, double check you are writing to the correct USB drive, and click the red Write to Disk button.
Already have an ISO downloaded?
But what if you have previously an ISO through your web browser?. Media Writer also has an option to copy any ISO already on your filesystem to a USB. Simply choose the Custom Image option from the main screen of Fedora Media Writer, then pick the ISO from the file browser, and choose Write to Disk.
May 22, 2017 at 12:13
Can “mediawriter” only operate on first partition of an usb disk?
May 22, 2017 at 14:08
It actually overwrites the whole partition layout of the drive.
May 22, 2017 at 14:08
It nukes the partition table.
May 22, 2017 at 14:13
I believe that it overwrites the whole USB device, unfortunately.
May 22, 2017 at 12:19
Multiboot feature request.
It would be a really nice feature to have multiple ISO images on a single device, and to have a boot menü to select the image to boot.
May 22, 2017 at 14:15
This is a really popular quesiton. However, I don’t see this getting implemented any time soon. First, FMW is intended as a simple tool with as little options as possible, with a streamlined UI, allowing you to write one image to one drive at a time and then try it or install it on your drive.
At the same time it’s really a big chunk of code to write and I think it’d be hard to keep it working for other image formats of other distros (or even OSes).
May 22, 2017 at 12:28
How to create an UEFI bootable media in fedora ??
Please reply.
May 22, 2017 at 14:16
Yes, the media created by FMW should be UEFI-bootable.
May 22, 2017 at 13:00
Nice app, I really like it. I only wish that iso files would be visible without the need to change view to “all files” every time, you want to select source iso. Reported this bug some time ago:
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1403953
May 22, 2017 at 14:17
This is unfortunately not a FMW bug. I’m sorry for taking so long to answer and fix this.
It seems to be a bug in one of my other projects (QGnomePlatform) which I’m planning to fix in the near future.
May 22, 2017 at 16:57
What’s the point of having an .iso image in a USB drive ?
May 22, 2017 at 17:15
Nowadays most of the new computers don’t have a DVD reader. Having the possibility to load the Fedora image on a flash drive makes you able to boot it on those computers.
May 22, 2017 at 18:11
I see, but it would some what limited to its’ functions. Could i install a full version of Fedora in a USB drive, without GUI/desktop interface to save some space ?
May 22, 2017 at 18:36
I don’t exactly understand what you just wrote, sorry.
The intended use of the Fedora USB sticks is to let you install Fedora on your computer.