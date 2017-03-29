Ever wanted to be able to control your digital camera or DSLR from Fedora? Entangle — an application to tether digital cameras — allows you to take a shot, tweak settings, and view the shot all from the comfort of your desktop. Simply connect your camera up via USB, launch Entangle, and start taking photos.
The Entangle user interface allows you to tweak the settings of the shot — for example aperture, shutter speed, and ISO settings — right from your desktop, without having to play with these settings on the camera itself. Entangle also makes it easy to view statistics and details about the shots you have taken, without having to view them on the small screen of your camera.
Entangle uses the Picture Transfer Protocol (PTP) to control digital cameras and DSLRs from within Fedora. Specifically, Entangle uses the remote capture functionality implemented in libgphoto2. Entangle upstream states in the FAQ, that the best supported cameras are Nikon or Canon DSLRs — they have the widest range of functions, and are tested extensively on libgphoto2.
Installing Entangle
To Install Entangle, search for it in the Software application:
Alternatively, install using dnf on the commandline, using the command:
sudo dnf install entangle
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
Save
March 29, 2017 at 06:09
There really is no reason to not use Linux, and specifically Fedora for professional digital photography. I used Linux for 4 years as a photographer a few years back, and when I started, the tools were mediocre at best (or my skills were). Of course, as I did more, I learned about more tools, and learned how to use them. At the end of the day, I reiterate that there is no reason why this can’t be done again. Yes I am completely bias, but I did get paid for my work.
March 29, 2017 at 14:36
If you’re a shitty photographer, like me, then you may want some tools to help fake-your-way through the task. Photoshop’s content-aware resizing is amazing. I know The GIMP has a plugin that “does the same”, but it’s so hard to use.
March 29, 2017 at 14:41
It would be kind of cool if the software featured on the Fedora Magazine would appear in the Feature spot in the GNOME Software app. At least for the first week or so after publishing in the Fedora Magazine. Would something like that be possible to coordinate?