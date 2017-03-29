Ever wanted to be able to control your digital camera or DSLR from Fedora? Entangle — an application to tether digital cameras — allows you to take a shot, tweak settings, and view the shot all from the comfort of your desktop. Simply connect your camera up via USB, launch Entangle, and start taking photos.

The Entangle user interface allows you to tweak the settings of the shot — for example aperture, shutter speed, and ISO settings — right from your desktop, without having to play with these settings on the camera itself. Entangle also makes it easy to view statistics and details about the shots you have taken, without having to view them on the small screen of your camera.

Entangle uses the Picture Transfer Protocol (PTP) to control digital cameras and DSLRs from within Fedora. Specifically, Entangle uses the remote capture functionality implemented in libgphoto2. Entangle upstream states in the FAQ, that the best supported cameras are Nikon or Canon DSLRs — they have the widest range of functions, and are tested extensively on libgphoto2.

Installing Entangle

To Install Entangle, search for it in the Software application:

Alternatively, install using dnf on the commandline, using the command:

sudo dnf install entangle

