Google’s Chrome is one of the most popular Web browsers in the world. It includes support for a number of nonfree or encumbered formats often found on websites. However, some users prefer to avoid these formats. Instead, they prefer to use and promote free, open source, and unencumbered software. The open source Chromium browser provides an ideal solution for these users.

Recognize that this browser is not functionally equivalent to Chrome. Because it specifically removes support for some formats, some websites may not function as expected. However, many sites provide fallbacks that work with free formats.

How to install Chromium

Originally this package was only available through a COPR repository. However, now the package is freely available in Fedora through the official repositories. To install it, you can use the Software tool in Fedora Workstation. Search for chromium and then install the official package.

Alternately use dnf along with the sudo command:

sudo dnf install chromium

Now select the app in the GNOME Shell or your desktop menu and take this open source browser for a spin!

Additional notes

The Fedora wiki has a short page with notes on running Chromium. It also explains how to run some specific plugins in this open source browser.

