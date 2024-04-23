OMG! We’re at forty! (Announcing the release of Fedora Linux 40)

Posted by on April 23, 2024 49 Comments

Image contributed by Consolation Obazee

Recent Posts

How to rebase to Fedora Linux 40 on Silverblue

Slimbook Fedora 2: New Ultrabooks for Fedora Linux 40

What's New in Fedora KDE 40?

Oh, wow. This feels like a big number! I’m proud to announce the 40th release of Fedora Linux, a community-built and community-maintained operating system that belongs to all of us. I’m also happy to note that we’re back on track with an on-time release. Thank you to all Fedora contributors who made that possible, and who have, yet again, made this our best one ever.

This is also a personally exciting number for me, because this marks the 20th release for which I’ve served as Fedora Project Leader. We’ve gone through a lot in this last decade, and I’m incredibly happy to see our community thrive and grow. In addition to many long-familiar names and faces, it’s exciting to see a new generation with new energy and ideas. In some cases, this is literally a new generation, as many of you have grown up with Fedora. But at whatever age, I’m proud we’ve built such a welcoming and friendly community, and that we continue to work at improving our inclusiveness, diversity, and accessibility.

But anyway! Enough of that. Time to see what we’ve got for you in Fedora Linux 40! If you have a system already, Upgrading Fedora to a New Release is easy. If you’re new, or just curious, head to Get Fedora for installation options.

Desktop news

Fedora Workstation Edition features the GNOME desktop environment, now updated to version 46. Check out What’s New in Fedora Workstation 40? for the highlights!

The KDE Spin now includes KDE Plasma 6, and runs with Wayland out of the box. Read more about that and other KDE Spin updates at What’s New in Fedora KDE 40?

We’re also officially reviving the “Fedora Atomic Desktop” brand for all of our variants which use ostree or image-based provisioning. Our technology isn’t really “immutable”, so this provides a better grouping. Read more about this at Introducing Fedora Atomic Desktops — but in short, Fedora Silverblue and Fedora Kinoite will remain, while the other desktop  variants will become Fedora Sway Atomic and Fedora Budgie Atomic.

Tools for AI development

Fedora Linux 40 ships with our first-ever PyTorch package. PyTorch is a popular framework for deep learning, and it can be difficult to reliably install with the right versions of drivers and libraries and so on. The current package only supports running on the CPU, without GPU or NPU acceleration, but this is just the first step. Our aim is to produce a complete stack with PyTorch and other popular tools ready to use on a wide variety of hardware out-of-the-box.

We’re also shipping with ROCm 6 — open-source software that provides acceleration support for AMD graphics cards. We plan to have that enabled for PyTorch in a future release.

Updates all around!

As usual, we’ve rebuilt everything in the distribution using updated compilers and libraries (and, of course, those updated tools are ready for developers to use). These updates bring bugfixes, security improvements, and performance gains.

And, of course, hundreds of Fedora packagers and testers have worked to integrate the latest versions of open source software from thousands of upstream projects. Those projects, in turn, are made by an uncountable number of developers and contributors working on marketing, design, documentation, code, quality, translations, communications, events, governance, infrastructure, security, and so much more. Thank you again to everyone who makes Fedora amazing, and to everyone whose work has built this whole universe of free and open source software.

Speaking of updates…

There are several important release-day bugfix and security updates available today as well. If you upgrade from an earlier Fedora Linux release, you’ll get them as part of that. For new installations, please make sure to check for and apply updates as soon as possible.

In the unlikely event of a problem…

If you run into a problem, visit our Ask Fedora user support forum. This includes a category for common issues

Or if you just want to say “hello”…

Drop by our “virtual watercooler” on Fedora Discussion and join a conversation, share something interesting, and introduce yourself.

Also, remember that our annual contributor conference, Flock To Fedora, is coming up! It’ll be in Rochester, New York this August. The call for session proposals is still open, if you have something you’d like to share or work on. If you’re already a Fedora contributor, or are interested in being one, or think you might be, we’d love to see you there!

Fedora Project community

Matthew Miller

Matthew is the Fedora Project Leader. You can find him on the Fedora mailing lists or Fedora Chat as "mattdm", or @mattdm@hachyderm.io on Mastodon. Matthew's content on this site is made available under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 4.0 International license (or an earlier CC-BY-SA license if you need that for compatibility) — share all you like, give credit, and let others share as well.

49 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Cory Hilliard

    Great Job, everyone!

    I’ll be updating my work laptop later today and my home computer tonight!

    Then all the other people I’ve convinced to drop windows and use Linux full-time.

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  2. Sudirman

    Kudos on releasing Fedora 40!

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  3. Randy

    But why is Wayland broken in Fedora 40 Gnome edition? Drag n Drop between programs like Skype, Google Chrome and nautilus is simply hit and miss with Wayland. X11 works just fine but I thought Wayland was the next big thing but how can it not work on a Fedora 40 release???? WHY ???? I hav AMD video card using the default driver but I nee to use X11 if I want to get work done which is very disappointing.

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  4. pranav

    It would be great if the benchmark on proper use of internet speed on Fedora competes with Windows.

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  5. Greyzusht

    Congratulations to the team, contributors, and all Fedora users.
    I’m commenting right from Fefora Workstation 40!

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  6. Fabrício Luís de Castro

    Greetings from Brazil!!!

    Great Job, everyone!
    Using since beta, rock solid!

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  7. Scotty_Trees

    Excellente! Can’t wait to do a fresh install of F40 after reading all these updates. Thanks so very much to the devs, engineers, volunteers, and everyone else that just enjoys using and helping Linux continue to grow. Open source rocks!

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  8. Paul Rockwell

    Still no ISO for arm64? Very disappointing.

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  9. Mark

    Congratulations to all involved in the F40 release. 40 is a great milestone!

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  10. SHAY

    Fedora you are doing the best job out there I am an electrical engineer otherwise I would help develop Fedora but I don’t know how to do it I hope to see WAYLAND in the MATE desktop which is the best there is in my opinion with Fedora of course

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  11. james

    Gah, upgraded via rebase my silverblue x86_64 and it removed all my firefox settings so I lost all my logged in pages – all my streaming services were gone. Then I had to enable drm in the settings to get the widevine plugin to install, and then although netflix will play, amazon prime won’t. I am going to try installing mozilla-openh264, which I had to remove in order to upgrade, but as an introduction to fedora 40, and wanting to sit down and watch some tv with my dinner, I am fairly annoyed.
    What a shame, as the rest of it looks fine.

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

    • Greyzusht

      Hi James, I believe that the Flatpak version of Firefox on Silverblue and other atomic desktops will be more reliable. Additionally, it comes with all the required codecs.

      April 23, 2024
      Reply

  12. Ron

    Great Job!

    One question: Why are the labs projects (Astronomy, Games, etc) not available as a torrent download on torrents.fedoraproject.org?

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  13. david

    Our server cluster are still in Fedora 38, I just hope it won’t break anything to pass to 39 and then 40. Long life to Fedora!

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  14. Sean Redmond

    Updated a while ago and its amazing! Well done on this amazing release!

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  15. Bruno

    Fedora is truly phenomenal. Everything you configure works perfectly without breaking and there is no need to redo the configuration to work again, almost like MS Windows. The only thing missing is support for external video adapters via USB (USB –> VGA)
    Specifically: MacroSilicon VGA Display Adapter. 🙂

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  16. Matthew Phillips

    The upgrade went flawlessly! Thank you as always Fedora team!

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  17. Ramon Barbosa

    Parabéns aos desenvolvedores pelo empenho de estarem sempre em constante trabalho no Sistema.

    Não tenho dúvida que este Lançamento estará bem melhor.

    Viva o Linux!

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  18. Steven Rosenberg

    Terrific release so far!

    April 23, 2024
    Reply

  19. Trung LE

    First and foremost, I would like to extend my gratitude to all people who make this release possible. Till date this is probably the best release for PowerPC64 LE architecture. My Blackbird Raptor workstation runs GNOME 46 with NO graphical slowness at all (FYI my GPU is AMD Radeon 6600XT).

    Btw, has anyone run into following issues when installing blender:

     Problem: conflicting requests
      - nothing provides libOpenImageIO.so.2.4()(64bit) needed by blender-1:4.0.2-1.fc40.ppc64le from fedora
      - nothing provides libOpenImageIO_Util.so.2.4()(64bit) needed by blender-1:4.0.2-1.fc40.ppc64le from fedora
      - nothing provides libboost_locale.so.1.81.0()(64bit) needed by blender-1:4.0.2-1.fc40.ppc64le from fedora
      - nothing provides libopenvdb.so.10.1()(64bit) needed by blender-1:4.0.2-1.fc40.ppc64le from fedora
    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  20. amoskong

    Congratulations for the whole Team! Enjoy it 🙂

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  21. ReD

    Cheers! V40 is a nice release.
    I’m churning up upgrades as I write this!

    Thanks Fedora Team!

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  22. Stan

    Virtual machine enthusiasts will find a new cloud image:

    Fedora-Cloud-Base-UEFI-UKI.x86_64-40-1.14.qcow2

    That image implements unified kernels, which are embedded in EFI files. After updating:

    ll /boot/efi/EFI/Linux/

    total 87360
    -rwx——. 1 root root 44727112 Apr 24 01:47 [machine-id removed]-6.8.7-300.fc40.x86_64.efi
    -rwx——. 1 root root 44719944 Apr 14 22:56 6.8.5-301.fc40.x86_64.efi

    There are no kernels in /boot, and there is no grub.cfg file.

    More here:

    Changes/Unified Kernel Support Phase 2
    https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Changes/Unified_Kernel_Support_Phase_2

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  23. Nosirjon

    great thx

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  24. roy c hill

    Of course include pytorch. I assumed that api was so slow because I used it on a duo core processor because I was poor and still I was like.. [man… that stuff slow dude… ] with the new AI processors.. sure… maybe that is what pytorch needed is more cores to work with and I didn’t get it. Now maybe I should go back and learn python and stop thinking it is just a visual basic thing and make my hello world with pytorch…

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  25. Harro Smit

    Fantastic Milestone! Fedora 40 sounds way better dan Fedora 39! Of course it’s just a number. But I already was on bèta 40 for a while and it was nice to see how several bugs where gradually wiped out, update after update!

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  26. Zer0

    I guess it’s something deserving of toasts, greetings, and socially acceptable ultraviolence!! Cheers!

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  27. Clive

    Yeah Booooooi!

    well done, congratulations on reaching the big 40

    been using fedora exclusively since Yarrow.

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  28. MrMuno

    Linux newby here.. Just updated and now Wayland is not installed and Nvidia drivers seem to be missing…

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  29. Londo

    A big thank you to everyone involved, i really appreciate all your work on Fedora 40. Started using the beta when it was released, and it’s been rock solid without a single issue from day one.

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  30. asw15

    Very, Very good job.

    Many thanks. I love.

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  31. Grandpa Leslie Satenstein

    Congratulations, Felicitations, Mazel-Tov, Felicidades

    A wonderful deliverable that goes beyond reasonable expectations.

    WOW!

    Thank you

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

  32. Grandpa Leslie Satenstein

    Matthew, there is a problem I have with multiple (2) installation of the the same Fedora 40. The two versions are KDE and workstation.

    Whatever version is installed second, causes the first installation to not appear in the boot menu. Same or separate SSDs.

    I have solved the grub.cfg issue with a modifcation to each of the “/etc/os-release.” I identified the one for workspace as such, and the /etc/os-release for KDE as such.

    Adding the word Gnome to the appropriate fields therein for the Workspace version and “KDE” to the second version solved the problem with

    When I do the final installation, I will be doing likewise.

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

    • Stan

      Ordinarily, you would enable os-prober in /etc/default/grub, but after extensive debugging, that mechanism appears to fail with btrfs when you have two disk drives, each with a btrfs filesystem, and each installed with default names.

      Try reinstalling with ext4.

      If you want to file a bug report, the component would be grub2.

      This is where the process appears to fail:

      grep -n ‘LINUXPROBED=.*btrfs’ /etc/grub.d/30_os-prober

      grub2-tools-2.06-121.fc40.x86_64

      April 24, 2024
      Reply

  33. X

    mmmm, Fedora Atomic Desktop (FAD) 😉

    April 24, 2024
    Reply

Leave a Reply


The interval between posting a comment and its appearance will be irregular so please DO NOT resend the same post repeatedly. All comments are moderated but this site is not monitored continuously so comments will not appear as soon as posted.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fedora Linux 40 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 9,794 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions