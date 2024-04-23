Slimbook Fedora 2: New Ultrabooks for Fedora Linux 40

The response from the Fedora community to the Fedora Slimbook 16” and 14” has been great! More and more people are noticing the quality of these laptops. We’ve even had a demo unit at events like FOSDEM and SCaLE for community members to play with.

To build on that excitement, Slimbook and the Fedora Project are announcing Slimbook Fedora 2!

Slimbook Fedora 2

The Slimbook Fedora 2 comes in the 14” and 16” models and brings with it fantastic new options.

Silver is popular, but how about a smooth black Magnesium chassis ?

? For those who need it, you now have the option of a US ANSI keyboard layout so you can work without skipping a beat!

so you can work without skipping a beat! CPU is being upgraded to Intel’s 13th Gen i7 processor

processor Take your work to the next level with the Nvidia RTX 4000 series graphics card in the 16” model

Of course we can’t forget that the Slimbook Fedora 2 will also come with the Fedora logo engraved on the lid, as well as on the super key. 😉

This hardware update comes with a software upgrade courtesy of Fedora’s latest release, Fedora Workstation 40. Featuring GNOME 46 and numerous other enhancements, Slimbook Fedora 2 continues to be a great travel companion. Fedora Linux 40 also comes with the latest Nouveau drivers to give you a much better out of the box experience with the Nvidia graphics card in the 16” model.

Slimbook is dedicated to supporting open source initiatives. As part of that, 3% of the proceeds from each Slimbook Fedora unit sold will continue to be donated to the GNOME Foundation.

Besides that there is also the Fedora contributor discount which gives you an additional €100 off! If you’re a contributor to the Fedora Project you can find more info on how to get this discount from this Community Blog post.

Additionally, Slimbook offers a €150 discount for everyone on last year’s model. You can purchase the previous model with a discount through this link: https://fedora.slimbook.com.

More details below:

Slimbook Fedora 2, 16” Model

Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor

NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPU

Sleek Color Options: Silver and Black (magnesium chassis)

16-inch 16:10, 100% sRGB, 90Hz Display (2560 x 1600 Resolution)

Versatile Keyboard Options: ISO and ANSI (Available in almost any language)

Up to 64 GB SO-DIMM DDR5 RAM (removable)

Up to 8 TB M.2 SSD NVMe Gen 4.0 (removable)

Thunderbolt 4 & USB-C 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps

82 Wh Battery

Lightweight Design: 1.6 kg (3.5 lbs)



Slimbook Fedora 2, 14” Model

Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor

Sleek Color Options: Silver and Black

14-inch 16:10, 100% sRGB, 90Hz Display (2880 x 1800 Resolution)

Versatile Keyboard Options: ISO and ANSI

Up to 64 GB SO-DIMM DDR5 RAM (removable)

Up to 8 TB M.2 SSD NVMe Gen 4.0 (removable)

Thunderbolt 4 & USB-C 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps

99 Wh Battery

Lightweight Design: 1.3 kg (2.8 lbs)

Check out both new Slimbook Fedora 2 models at https://fedora.slimbook.com/!

