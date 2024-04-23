Slimbook Fedora 2: New Ultrabooks for Fedora Linux 40

The response from the Fedora community to the Fedora Slimbook 16” and 14” has been great! More and more people are noticing the quality of these laptops. We’ve even had a demo unit at events like FOSDEM and SCaLE for community members to play with.
To build on that excitement, Slimbook and the Fedora Project are announcing Slimbook Fedora 2!
Slimbook Fedora 2
The Slimbook Fedora 2 comes in the 14” and 16” models and brings with it fantastic new options.
- Silver is popular, but how about a smooth black Magnesium chassis?
- For those who need it, you now have the option of a US ANSI keyboard layout so you can work without skipping a beat!
- CPU is being upgraded to Intel’s 13th Gen i7 processor
- Take your work to the next level with the Nvidia RTX 4000 series graphics card in the 16” model
Of course we can’t forget that the Slimbook Fedora 2 will also come with the Fedora logo engraved on the lid, as well as on the super key. 😉
This hardware update comes with a software upgrade courtesy of Fedora’s latest release, Fedora Workstation 40. Featuring GNOME 46 and numerous other enhancements, Slimbook Fedora 2 continues to be a great travel companion. Fedora Linux 40 also comes with the latest Nouveau drivers to give you a much better out of the box experience with the Nvidia graphics card in the 16” model.
Slimbook is dedicated to supporting open source initiatives. As part of that, 3% of the proceeds from each Slimbook Fedora unit sold will continue to be donated to the GNOME Foundation.
Besides that there is also the Fedora contributor discount which gives you an additional €100 off! If you’re a contributor to the Fedora Project you can find more info on how to get this discount from this Community Blog post.
Additionally, Slimbook offers a €150 discount for everyone on last year’s model. You can purchase the previous model with a discount through this link: https://fedora.slimbook.com.
More details below:
Slimbook Fedora 2, 16” Model
- Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4060 GPU
- Sleek Color Options: Silver and Black (magnesium chassis)
- 16-inch 16:10, 100% sRGB, 90Hz Display (2560 x 1600 Resolution)
- Versatile Keyboard Options: ISO and ANSI (Available in almost any language)
- Up to 64 GB SO-DIMM DDR5 RAM (removable)
- Up to 8 TB M.2 SSD NVMe Gen 4.0 (removable)
- Thunderbolt 4 & USB-C 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps
- 82 Wh Battery
- Lightweight Design: 1.6 kg (3.5 lbs)
Slimbook Fedora 2, 14” Model
- Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor
- Sleek Color Options: Silver and Black
- 14-inch 16:10, 100% sRGB, 90Hz Display (2880 x 1800 Resolution)
- Versatile Keyboard Options: ISO and ANSI
- Up to 64 GB SO-DIMM DDR5 RAM (removable)
- Up to 8 TB M.2 SSD NVMe Gen 4.0 (removable)
- Thunderbolt 4 & USB-C 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps
- 99 Wh Battery
- Lightweight Design: 1.3 kg (2.8 lbs)
Check out both new Slimbook Fedora 2 models at https://fedora.slimbook.com/!
Klaas
I got a couple of questions:
Firmware Updates – does it update through lvfs?
How long does the manufacturer provide security updates for the device?
And lastly is coreboot supported/support on the roadmap?
pimou
this is an essential question !
pimou
What do you think of Star Labs?
Walter Weiss
It looks like you mistake 14 and 16 specs, as the smaller model has bigger screen and battery. Just FYI.
dreua
Its also on their website like this, maybe it is just counterintuitive specs. By “bigger screen” you mean higher resolution which sounds possible to me.
Richard England
It has been verified with Slimbook that the specification on the 14″ and 16″ models are as stated in this article and on their web page. Thanks for asking for clarification.
david
Of of the main question to fedora would be:
when we will be able to install Fedora on table and smartphone as easy as android?
David Frantz
I don’t want to knock these laptops too much but Intel and NVidia? This is less that ideal as they are not the pen source supporters like AMD. While Intel isn’t too bad, NVidia is a bit of an embarrassment, this especially as Fedora does more to support Roc 6.
I really like this idea of Fedora hardware as anything that leads to better stability in the community is a good thing. Keeping the GNOME foundation above water is a benefit for all Fedora users. So yeah don’t shrink away from hardware, I’d love to see more laptop and desktop hardware from Fedora or in partnership.
Which brings me to ARM, Fedora could do well to offer a line of ARM based laptops and other machines. Snapdragon X really needs the support and frankly I see a huge market in micro sized desktops / very low powered machines.
Max Parry
Not big on ARM, my experience with them is next to no support for most programs and a slight decrease in performance. I’d rather have a AMD cpu, for sure, but going down the ARM path seems a bit too devious for me. Then again, that is just my opinion.
Max Parry
RTX 4060? That hardware is insane 🙂
Elly
The main problem for me is that they use an additional port instead of USB-C Thunderbolt™ 4 for charging.
José Augusto
Olá. Teriam esse produto à venda no Brasil?
compvter
AMD having higher maximum ram (256gb) and performance/Wattage surely would have been better option in my opinion. Especially since I am developer and would want to run kubernetes with istio, which really eats up a lot of ram… but even bigger issue is having Nvidia GPU on a system that is suppose to run wayland. There is a reason why so many people are running AMD GPU:s with linux.
One with intel iGPU would probably be good, but I am personally looking at AMD based system because of better IGPU performance in addition to other benefits mentioned earlier
James Williams
Is the silver version also magnesium?