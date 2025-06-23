System insights with command-line tools: free and vmstat

In this fifth article of the “System insights with command-line tools” series we explore free and vmstat, two small utilities that reveal a surprising amount about your Linux system’s health. free gives you an instant snapshot of how RAM and swap are being used. vmstat (the virtual memory statistics reporter) reports a real-time view of memory, CPU, and I/O activity.

By the end of this article you will be able to translate buffers and cache into “breathing room”, read the mysterious available column with confidence, and spot memory leaks or I/O saturation.

A quick tour of free

Basic usage

$ free -h

total used free shared buff/cache available

Mem: 23Gi 14Gi 575Mi 3,3Gi 12Gi 8,8Gi

Swap: 8,0Gi 6,6Gi 1,4Gi



free parses /proc/meminfo and prints totals for physical memory and swap, along with kernel buffers and cache. Use -h for human-readable units, -s 1 to refresh every second, and -c N to stop after N samples which is handy to get a trend when doing something in parallel. For example, free -s 60 -c 1440 gives a 24-hour CSV-friendly record without installing extra monitoring daemons.

Free memory refers to RAM that is entirely unoccupied. It isn’t being used by any process or for caching. On server systems, I tend to view this as wasted since unused memory isn’t contributing to performance. Ideally, after a system has been running for some time, this number should remain low.

Available memory, on the other hand, represents an estimate of how much memory can be used by new or running processes without resorting to swap. It includes free memory plus parts of the cache and buffers that the system can reclaim quickly if needed.

In essence, the distinction in Linux lies here: free memory is idle and unused, while available memory includes both truly free space and memory that can be readily freed up to keep the system responsive without swapping. It is not a problem to have a low free memory, available memory is usually what to be concerned about.

A healthy system might even show used ≈ total yet available remains large; that mostly reflects cache at work. Fedora’s kernel will automatically drop clean cache pages whenever an application needs the space, so cached memory is not wasted. Think of it as a working set that just hasn’t been reassigned yet.

Spotting problems with free

Rapidly shrinking available combined with rising swap used indicates real memory pressure.

indicates real memory pressure. Large swap-in/out spikes point to thrashing workloads or runaway memory consumers.

vmstat – Report virtual memory statistics

vmstat (virtual memory statistics) displays processes, memory, paging, block-I/O, interrupts, context switches, and CPU utilization in a single line. Run it with an interval and count to watch trends (output shown below has been split into three sections for better readability):

$ vmstat 1 3

procs -----------memory----------

r b swpd free buff cache

2 0 7102404 1392528 36 12335148

0 0 7102404 1392560 36 12335188

0 0 7102404 1373640 36 12349928



---swap-- -----io----

si so bi bo

8 21 130 724

0 0 0 0

0 0 8 48



-system-- -------cpu-------

in cs us sy id wa st gu

2851 19 15 7 77 0 0 0

5779 7246 14 10 77 0 0 0

5141 6525 12 9 79 0 0 0

Anatomy of the output

From the vmstat(8) manpage:

Procs

r: The number of runnable processes (running or waiting

for run time).

b: The number of processes blocked waiting for I/O to

complete.



Memory

These are affected by the --unit option.

swpd: the amount of swap memory used.

free: the amount of idle memory.

buff: the amount of memory used as buffers.

cache: the amount of memory used as cache.

inact: the amount of inactive memory. (-a option)

active: the amount of active memory. (-a option)



Swap

These are affected by the --unit option.

si: Amount of memory swapped in from disk (/s).

so: Amount of memory swapped to disk (/s).



IO

bi: Kibibyte received from a block device (KiB/s).

bo: Kibibyte sent to a block device (KiB/s).



System

in: The number of interrupts per second, including

the clock.

cs: The number of context switches per second.



CPU

These are percentages of total CPU time.

us: Time spent running non-kernel code. (user time,

including nice time)

sy: Time spent running kernel code. (system time)

id: Time spent idle. Prior to Linux 2.5.41, this

includes IO-wait time.

wa: Time spent waiting for IO. Prior to Linux 2.5.41,

included in idle.

st: Time stolen from a virtual machine. Prior to

Linux 2.6.11, unknown.

gu: Time spent running KVM guest code (guest time,

including guest nice).

Practical diagnostics

Section Key Fields What to watch Procs r (run-queue),

b (blocked) r > CPU cores = contention Memory swpd, free, buff, cache Rising swpd with falling free = pressure Swap si, so Non-zero so means the kernel is swapping out IO bi, bo High bo + high wa hints at write-heavy workloads System in, cs Sudden spikes may indicate interrupt storms CPU us, sy, id, wa, st High wa (I/O wait) = storage bottleneck





Catching a memory leak

Run vmstat 500 in one terminal while your suspect application runs in another. If free keeps falling and si/so climb over successive samples, physical RAM is being exhausted and the kernel starts swapping, which is classic leak behavior.

Finding I/O saturation

When wa (CPU wait) and bo (blocks out) soar while r remains modest, the CPU is idle but stuck waiting for the disk. Consider adding faster storage or tuning I/O scheduler parameters.

Detecting CPU over-commit

A sustained r that is double the number of logical cores with low wa and plenty of free means CPU is the bottleneck, not memory or I/O. Use top or htop to locate the busiest processes, or scale out workloads accordingly.

Conclusion

Mastering free and vmstat gives you a lens into memory usage, swap activity, I/O latency, and CPU load. For everyday debugging: start with free to check if your system is truly out of memory, then use vmstat to reveal the reason, whether it’s memory leaks, disk bottlenecks, or CPU saturation.

Stay tuned for the next piece in our “System insights with command-line tools” series and happy Fedora troubleshooting!