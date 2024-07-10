System insights with command-line tools: dmidecode and lspci

Posted by on July 10, 2024 1 Comment

Photo by Hunter Harritt on Unsplash cropped

in this series

1. System insights with command-line tools: lscpu and lsusb

2. System insights with command-line tools: dmidecode and lspci

In our ongoing series on Fedora Linux system insights, we are looking into essential command-line utilities that provide information about the system’s hardware and status. Following our previous discussion on lscpu and lsusb, we now turn our attention to dmidecode and lspci.

dmidecode – Decoding your system’s DMI table

dmidecode is a command-line utility for retrieving detailed information about the system’s hardware. It reads the DMI (Desktop Management Interface) table, which contains data provided by the system’s firmware. This data includes details about the system’s BIOS, processor, memory, and other hardware components. Using dmidecode, you can gain insights into the hardware configuration without the need to be on-site or opening the system case.

Basic usage

To start with, let’s execute the basic dmidecode command to get an overview of the system’s DMI table:

$ sudo dmidecode

This command outputs a comprehensive list of DMI table entries, which can be overwhelming.

To narrow down the output to specific information, you can use various options, especially via defining a type with -t number:

$ sudo dmidecode -t number

where number is an integer. The following is from man dmidecode:

[... output omitted for readability ...]
The SMBIOS specification defines the following DMI types:
Type   Information
────────────────────────────────────────────
  0   BIOS
  1   System
  2   Baseboard
  3   Chassis
  4   Processor
  5   Memory Controller
  6   Memory Module
  7   Cache
  8   Port Connector
  9   System Slots
  10   On Board Devices
  11   OEM Strings
  12   System Configuration Options
  13   BIOS Language
  14   Group Associations
  15   System Event Log
  16   Physical Memory Array
  17   Memory Device
  18   32-bit Memory Error
  19   Memory Array Mapped Address
  20   Memory Device Mapped Address
  21   Built-in Pointing Device
  22   Portable Battery
  23   System Reset
  24   Hardware Security
  25   System Power Controls
  26   Voltage Probe
  27   Cooling Device
  28   Temperature Probe
  29   Electrical Current Probe
  30   Out-of-band Remote Access
  31   Boot Integrity Services
  32   System Boot
  33   64-bit Memory Error
  34   Management Device
  35   Management Device Component
  36   Management Device Threshold Data
  37   Memory Channel
  38   IPMI Device
  39   Power Supply
  40   Additional Information
  41   Onboard Devices Extended Information
  42   Management Controller Host Interface

Additionally, type 126 is used for disabled entries and type 127 is an end-of-table marker. Types 128 to 255 are for OEM-specific data. dmidecode will display these entries by default, but it can only decode them when the vendors have contributed documentation or code for them.
[... further output omitted for readability ...]

Example 1: Retrieving BIOS information

To fetch details about the BIOS, use the -t option followed by the type number for BIOS information (type 0 ):

$ sudo dmidecode -t 0

This command outputs information such as the BIOS version, release date, and vendor. Example output (here using a ThinkPad T480S):

$ sudo dmidecode -t 0
# dmidecode 3.6
Getting SMBIOS data from sysfs.
SMBIOS 3.0.0 present.

Handle 0x000B, DMI type 0, 24 bytes
BIOS Information
	Vendor: LENOVO
	Version: N22ET80W (1.57 )
	Release Date: 02/27/2024
	Address: 0xE0000
	Runtime Size: 128 kB
	ROM Size: 16 MB
	Characteristics:
		PCI is supported
		PNP is supported
		BIOS is upgradeable
		BIOS shadowing is allowed
		Boot from CD is supported
		Selectable boot is supported
		EDD is supported
		3.5"/720 kB floppy services are supported (int 13h)
		Print screen service is supported (int 5h)
		8042 keyboard services are supported (int 9h)
		Serial services are supported (int 14h)
		Printer services are supported (int 17h)
		CGA/mono video services are supported (int 10h)
		ACPI is supported
		USB legacy is supported
		BIOS boot specification is supported
		Targeted content distribution is supported
		UEFI is supported
	BIOS Revision: 1.57
	Firmware Revision: 1.23

Example 2: Extracting baseboard (mainboard) and memory information

For specific details about memory, you can query the baseboard type 2 and memory device type 17. This will provide details about the system’s memory modules, including size, speed, and manufacturer. This information is particularly useful when upgrading or troubleshooting system memory or if you need to buy additional, compatible RAM for a server you did not provide by yourself.

A real world example of a small labserver with four memory sticks:

$ sudo dmidecode -t 2,17
[... output omitted for readability ...]
	Manufacturer: Supermicro
	Product Name: X11SPL-F
	Version: 1.02

[... output omitted for readability ...]
Handle 0x0029, DMI type 17, 84 bytes
Memory Device
	Array Handle: 0x0025
	Error Information Handle: Not Provided
	Total Width: 72 bits
	Data Width: 64 bits
	Size: 64 GB
	Form Factor: DIMM
	Set: None
	Locator: DIMMB1
	Bank Locator: P0_Node0_Channel1_Dimm0
	Type: DDR4
	Type Detail: Synchronous Registered (Buffered)
	Speed: 2933 MT/s
	Manufacturer: Samsung
	Serial Number: 167D51E1
	Asset Tag: DIMMB1_AssetTag (date:22/38)
	Part Number: M393A8G40MB2-CVF
	Rank: 2
	Configured Memory Speed: 2400 MT/s
	Minimum Voltage: 1.2 V
	Maximum Voltage: 1.2 V
	Configured Voltage: 1.2 V
	Memory Technology: DRAM
	Memory Operating Mode Capability: Volatile memory
	Firmware Version: 0000
	Module Manufacturer ID: Bank 1, Hex 0xCE
	Module Product ID: Unknown
	Memory Subsystem Controller Manufacturer ID: Unknown
	Memory Subsystem Controller Product ID: Unknown
	Non-Volatile Size: None
	Volatile Size: 64 GB
	Cache Size: None
	Logical Size: None


$ sudo dmidecode -t 17 | grep -E "(Manufacturer|Part Number):"
	Manufacturer: Samsung
	Part Number: M393A8G40MB2-CVF
	Manufacturer: Samsung
	Part Number: M393A8G40MB2-CVF
	Manufacturer: Samsung
	Part Number: M393A8G40MB2-CVF
	Manufacturer: Samsung
	Part Number: M393A8G40MB2-CVF

By using this simple command, it is easy to determine what hardware is in use. This information is particularly useful when there is a need for upgrading or replacing hardware.

lspci: Listing PCI devices

The lspci command is used to list all PCI devices in the system. PCI (Peripheral Component Interconnect) devices include network cards, graphics cards, USB controllers, and more. This command provides a snapshot of the devices connected to the system’s PCI bus, offering a detailed view of their configuration and status.

lspci does not need extended privileges, a common user is enough to determine useful information.

Basic usage

A simple execution of the lspci command lists all PCI devices:

$ lspci

For more detailed information about a specific device, you can use the -v (verbose) option:

$ lspci -v

Example 1: Finding Graphics Card Information

To find detailed information about the system’s graphics card, you can filter the lspci output using grep. Example output (here using a ThinkPad T480S):

$ lspci | grep -i vga
00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Intel Corporation UHD Graphics 620 (rev 07)

Example 2: Check which Kernel driver is used by your hardware

To see which kernel driver is being used by a specific device, you can use the -k option. This lists the kernel driver in use for each PCI device, which can be useful for troubleshooting driver-related issues, especially by being able to do a web search for problems using the driver’s name and your hardware model.

Example output (here using a ThinkPad T480S):

$ lspci -k

[... output omitted for readability ...]
00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Intel Corporation UHD Graphics 620 (rev 07)
	Subsystem: Lenovo Device 2258
	Kernel driver in use: i915
	Kernel modules: i915

[... output omitted for readability ...]
00:1f.6 Ethernet controller: Intel Corporation Ethernet Connection (4) I219-V (rev 21)
	Subsystem: Lenovo Device 2258
	Kernel driver in use: e1000e
	Kernel modules: e1000e

As you can see, the graphics card is using the drm/i915 Intel GFX Driver driver and the network card is utilizing e1000e.

Conclusion

The dmidecode and lspci commands are powerful tools for extracting detailed hardware information from a Linux system. Even though they are simple, both commands offer insights into the system’s configuration and status. Whether you’re troubleshooting, optimizing, or simply curious, these tools provide valuable data that can help you better understand and manage your Linux environment. See you next time when we will have a look at more useful listing and information command line tools and how to use them.

Fedora Project community

Andreas Haerter

1 Comment

Add Comment →

  1. RICH

    One of the great things about Linux is while you think you know everything. There is always some new you can drill down into and learn. Thanks, Great Article.

    July 10, 2024
    Reply

Leave a Reply


The interval between posting a comment and its appearance will be irregular so please DO NOT resend the same post repeatedly. All comments are moderated but this site is not monitored continuously so comments will not appear as soon as posted.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Fedora Linux 40 is available now. Read the release announcement for all the details.

Subscribe to Fedora Magazine via Email

Join 9,863 other subscribers

Contribute to the Magazine

Fedora Magazine is looking for contributors!

The opinions expressed on this website are those of each author, not of the author's employer or of Red Hat. Fedora Magazine aspires to publish all content under a Creative Commons license but may not be able to do so in all cases. You are responsible for ensuring that you have the necessary permission to reuse any work on this site. The Fedora logo is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc. Terms and Conditions