System insights with command-line tools: dmidecode and lspci

In our ongoing series on Fedora Linux system insights, we are looking into essential command-line utilities that provide information about the system’s hardware and status. Following our previous discussion on lscpu and lsusb, we now turn our attention to dmidecode and lspci.

dmidecode – Decoding your system’s DMI table

dmidecode is a command-line utility for retrieving detailed information about the system’s hardware. It reads the DMI (Desktop Management Interface) table, which contains data provided by the system’s firmware. This data includes details about the system’s BIOS, processor, memory, and other hardware components. Using dmidecode, you can gain insights into the hardware configuration without the need to be on-site or opening the system case.

Basic usage

To start with, let’s execute the basic dmidecode command to get an overview of the system’s DMI table:

$ sudo dmidecode

This command outputs a comprehensive list of DMI table entries, which can be overwhelming.

To narrow down the output to specific information, you can use various options, especially via defining a type with -t number:

$ sudo dmidecode -t number

where number is an integer. The following is from man dmidecode:

[... output omitted for readability ...]

The SMBIOS specification defines the following DMI types:

Type Information

────────────────────────────────────────────

0 BIOS

1 System

2 Baseboard

3 Chassis

4 Processor

5 Memory Controller

6 Memory Module

7 Cache

8 Port Connector

9 System Slots

10 On Board Devices

11 OEM Strings

12 System Configuration Options

13 BIOS Language

14 Group Associations

15 System Event Log

16 Physical Memory Array

17 Memory Device

18 32-bit Memory Error

19 Memory Array Mapped Address

20 Memory Device Mapped Address

21 Built-in Pointing Device

22 Portable Battery

23 System Reset

24 Hardware Security

25 System Power Controls

26 Voltage Probe

27 Cooling Device

28 Temperature Probe

29 Electrical Current Probe

30 Out-of-band Remote Access

31 Boot Integrity Services

32 System Boot

33 64-bit Memory Error

34 Management Device

35 Management Device Component

36 Management Device Threshold Data

37 Memory Channel

38 IPMI Device

39 Power Supply

40 Additional Information

41 Onboard Devices Extended Information

42 Management Controller Host Interface



Additionally, type 126 is used for disabled entries and type 127 is an end-of-table marker. Types 128 to 255 are for OEM-specific data. dmidecode will display these entries by default, but it can only decode them when the vendors have contributed documentation or code for them.

[... further output omitted for readability ...]

Example 1: Retrieving BIOS information

To fetch details about the BIOS, use the -t option followed by the type number for BIOS information (type 0 ):

$ sudo dmidecode -t 0

This command outputs information such as the BIOS version, release date, and vendor. Example output (here using a ThinkPad T480S):

$ sudo dmidecode -t 0

# dmidecode 3.6

Getting SMBIOS data from sysfs.

SMBIOS 3.0.0 present.



Handle 0x000B, DMI type 0, 24 bytes

BIOS Information

Vendor: LENOVO

Version: N22ET80W (1.57 )

Release Date: 02/27/2024

Address: 0xE0000

Runtime Size: 128 kB

ROM Size: 16 MB

Characteristics:

PCI is supported

PNP is supported

BIOS is upgradeable

BIOS shadowing is allowed

Boot from CD is supported

Selectable boot is supported

EDD is supported

3.5"/720 kB floppy services are supported (int 13h)

Print screen service is supported (int 5h)

8042 keyboard services are supported (int 9h)

Serial services are supported (int 14h)

Printer services are supported (int 17h)

CGA/mono video services are supported (int 10h)

ACPI is supported

USB legacy is supported

BIOS boot specification is supported

Targeted content distribution is supported

UEFI is supported

BIOS Revision: 1.57

Firmware Revision: 1.23



Example 2: Extracting baseboard (mainboard) and memory information

For specific details about memory, you can query the baseboard type 2 and memory device type 17. This will provide details about the system’s memory modules, including size, speed, and manufacturer. This information is particularly useful when upgrading or troubleshooting system memory or if you need to buy additional, compatible RAM for a server you did not provide by yourself.

A real world example of a small labserver with four memory sticks:

$ sudo dmidecode -t 2,17

[... output omitted for readability ...]

Manufacturer: Supermicro

Product Name: X11SPL-F

Version: 1.02



[... output omitted for readability ...]

Handle 0x0029, DMI type 17, 84 bytes

Memory Device

Array Handle: 0x0025

Error Information Handle: Not Provided

Total Width: 72 bits

Data Width: 64 bits

Size: 64 GB

Form Factor: DIMM

Set: None

Locator: DIMMB1

Bank Locator: P0_Node0_Channel1_Dimm0

Type: DDR4

Type Detail: Synchronous Registered (Buffered)

Speed: 2933 MT/s

Manufacturer: Samsung

Serial Number: 167D51E1

Asset Tag: DIMMB1_AssetTag (date:22/38)

Part Number: M393A8G40MB2-CVF

Rank: 2

Configured Memory Speed: 2400 MT/s

Minimum Voltage: 1.2 V

Maximum Voltage: 1.2 V

Configured Voltage: 1.2 V

Memory Technology: DRAM

Memory Operating Mode Capability: Volatile memory

Firmware Version: 0000

Module Manufacturer ID: Bank 1, Hex 0xCE

Module Product ID: Unknown

Memory Subsystem Controller Manufacturer ID: Unknown

Memory Subsystem Controller Product ID: Unknown

Non-Volatile Size: None

Volatile Size: 64 GB

Cache Size: None

Logical Size: None





$ sudo dmidecode -t 17 | grep -E "(Manufacturer|Part Number):"

Manufacturer: Samsung

Part Number: M393A8G40MB2-CVF

Manufacturer: Samsung

Part Number: M393A8G40MB2-CVF

Manufacturer: Samsung

Part Number: M393A8G40MB2-CVF

Manufacturer: Samsung

Part Number: M393A8G40MB2-CVF

By using this simple command, it is easy to determine what hardware is in use. This information is particularly useful when there is a need for upgrading or replacing hardware.

lspci: Listing PCI devices

The lspci command is used to list all PCI devices in the system. PCI (Peripheral Component Interconnect) devices include network cards, graphics cards, USB controllers, and more. This command provides a snapshot of the devices connected to the system’s PCI bus, offering a detailed view of their configuration and status.

lspci does not need extended privileges, a common user is enough to determine useful information.

Basic usage

A simple execution of the lspci command lists all PCI devices:

$ lspci

For more detailed information about a specific device, you can use the -v (verbose) option:

$ lspci -v

Example 1: Finding Graphics Card Information

To find detailed information about the system’s graphics card, you can filter the lspci output using grep. Example output (here using a ThinkPad T480S):

$ lspci | grep -i vga

00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Intel Corporation UHD Graphics 620 (rev 07)

Example 2: Check which Kernel driver is used by your hardware

To see which kernel driver is being used by a specific device, you can use the -k option. This lists the kernel driver in use for each PCI device, which can be useful for troubleshooting driver-related issues, especially by being able to do a web search for problems using the driver’s name and your hardware model.

Example output (here using a ThinkPad T480S):

$ lspci -k



[... output omitted for readability ...]

00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Intel Corporation UHD Graphics 620 (rev 07)

Subsystem: Lenovo Device 2258

Kernel driver in use: i915

Kernel modules: i915



[... output omitted for readability ...]

00:1f.6 Ethernet controller: Intel Corporation Ethernet Connection (4) I219-V (rev 21)

Subsystem: Lenovo Device 2258

Kernel driver in use: e1000e

Kernel modules: e1000e

As you can see, the graphics card is using the drm/i915 Intel GFX Driver driver and the network card is utilizing e1000e.

Conclusion

The dmidecode and lspci commands are powerful tools for extracting detailed hardware information from a Linux system. Even though they are simple, both commands offer insights into the system’s configuration and status. Whether you’re troubleshooting, optimizing, or simply curious, these tools provide valuable data that can help you better understand and manage your Linux environment. See you next time when we will have a look at more useful listing and information command line tools and how to use them.