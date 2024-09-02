Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for September

After a long resting period, I’m back with more Cool Apps to try in flatpak format.

This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions.

Flathub is the place to get and distribute apps for all of Linux. It is powered by Flatpak, allowing Flathub apps to run on almost any Linux distribution.

Please read “Getting started with Flatpak“. In order to enable flathub as your flatpak provider, use the instructions on the flatpak site.

These apps are classified into four categories:

Productivity

Games

Creativity

Miscellaneous

Adventure List

In the Productivity section we have Adventure List. Adventure List is a Todo list app that helps you organize your tasks and goals in a fun and easy way. Whether you want to plan a trip, learn a new skill, or just get things done, Adventure List is the app for you.

Features:

Due dates: Set due dates for your tasks and get reminders when they’re due.

Recurring due dates: Set tasks to recur on a regular basis, so you never forget to do them.

Notifications: Get notifications when tasks are due, so you can stay on top of your to-do list.

Android widget: Add a widget to your Android home screen to quickly view your to-do list.

Desktop widget mode: Pin your to-do list to your computer desktop as a widget, so you can always see what you need to do.

Cross-platform: Available on Linux, Windows, and Android, so you can access your lists from anywhere.

Open source: Adventure List is open source, so you can contribute to its development or customize it to your liking.

You can install “Adventure List” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.adventurelist

Endless Sky

In the Games section we have Endless Sky. This is fun space game that will take a lot of your time.

Explore other star systems. Earn money by trading, carrying passengers, or completing missions. Use your earnings to buy a better ship or to upgrade the weapons and engines on your current one. Blow up pirates. Take sides in a civil war. Or leave human space behind and hope to find some friendly aliens whose culture is more civilized than your own.

You can install “Endless Sky” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub io.github.endless_sky.endless_sky

Endless Sky, is also available as an rpm in the Fedora Linux repositories

Sitemarker

In the Miscellaneous section we have Sitemarker. This is a bookmarks manager. Small, simple, and helps a lot to keep things organized.

You can install “Sitemarker” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub io.github.aerocyber.sitemarker

Krita

In the Creativity section we have Krita. Krita is a full-featured digital art studio. It is perfect for sketching and painting, and presents an end-to-end solution for creating digital painting files from scratch by masters. It is a great choice for creating concept art, comics, textures for rendering and matte paintings. One of the great points of Krita is that it supports many colorspaces like RGB and CMYK at 8 and 16 bits integer channels, as well as 16 and 32 bits floating point channels. Have fun painting with the advanced brush engines, amazing filters and many handy features that make Krita a great choice.

You can install “Krita” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub org.kde.krita

Krita is also available as an rpm in the Fedora Linux repositories