Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for September

Posted by on September 2, 2024

After a long resting period, I’m back with more Cool Apps to try in flatpak format.

This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions.

Flathub is the place to get and distribute apps for all of Linux. It is powered by Flatpak, allowing Flathub apps to run on almost any Linux distribution.

Please read “Getting started with Flatpak“. In order to enable flathub as your flatpak provider, use the instructions on the flatpak site.

These apps are classified into four categories:

  • Productivity
  • Games
  • Creativity
  • Miscellaneous

Adventure List

In the Productivity section we have Adventure List. Adventure List is a Todo list app that helps you organize your tasks and goals in a fun and easy way. Whether you want to plan a trip, learn a new skill, or just get things done, Adventure List is the app for you.

Features:

  • Due dates: Set due dates for your tasks and get reminders when they’re due.
  • Recurring due dates: Set tasks to recur on a regular basis, so you never forget to do them.
  • Notifications: Get notifications when tasks are due, so you can stay on top of your to-do list.
  • Android widget: Add a widget to your Android home screen to quickly view your to-do list.
  • Desktop widget mode: Pin your to-do list to your computer desktop as a widget, so you can always see what you need to do.
  • Cross-platform: Available on Linux, Windows, and Android, so you can access your lists from anywhere.
  • Open source: Adventure List is open source, so you can contribute to its development or customize it to your liking.

You can install “Adventure List” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub codes.merritt.adventurelist

Endless Sky

In the Games section we have Endless Sky. This is fun space game that will take a lot of your time.

Explore other star systems. Earn money by trading, carrying passengers, or completing missions. Use your earnings to buy a better ship or to upgrade the weapons and engines on your current one. Blow up pirates. Take sides in a civil war. Or leave human space behind and hope to find some friendly aliens whose culture is more civilized than your own.

You can install “Endless Sky” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub io.github.endless_sky.endless_sky

Endless Sky, is also available as an rpm in the Fedora Linux repositories

Sitemarker

In the Miscellaneous section we have Sitemarker. This is a bookmarks manager. Small, simple, and helps a lot to keep things organized.

You can install “Sitemarker” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub io.github.aerocyber.sitemarker

Krita

In the Creativity section we have Krita. Krita is a full-featured digital art studio. It is perfect for sketching and painting, and presents an end-to-end solution for creating digital painting files from scratch by masters. It is a great choice for creating concept art, comics, textures for rendering and matte paintings. One of the great points of Krita is that it supports many colorspaces like RGB and CMYK at 8 and 16 bits integer channels, as well as 16 and 32 bits floating point channels. Have fun painting with the advanced brush engines, amazing filters and many handy features that make Krita a great choice.

You can install “Krita” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub org.kde.krita

Krita is also available as an rpm in the Fedora Linux repositories

Fedora Project community Using Software

Eduard Lucena

I'm a FLOSS enthusiastic, using Fedora since 2012 and helping the Fedora Community to grow better and stronger.

  1. hf

    Please use the AppImage when running Krita.

    It is the official way, supported by the Krita developers.
    If you run into bugs on the flatpak version, the devs will simply tell you to use the AppImage and verify it there.
    The flatpak is also marked on the Krita website as being “community run” in an additional text only line, while the big DOWNLOAD button gets you the AppImage.

    Krita is also still on qt5 and can have various issues when natively run on wayland that it simply doesn’t have when the AppImage is used, that will use x11 / XWayland

    September 2, 2024
    Reply
    •

      Eduard Lucena

      I’m not a professional digital artist, and I never had a problem with it, but it’s great to know that some issues could come. Thanks for your time reading the article.

      September 2, 2024
      Reply

  2. GroovyMan

    Sorry,

    endless-sky and krita can be installed directly from the rpm-repo. There is no reason to use flatpack.

    September 2, 2024
    Reply

    • Richard England

      The article clearly says “Krita is also available as an rpm in the Fedora Linux repositories”.
      It is available from either location to suit your desires or needs. Same for both.

      September 2, 2024
      Reply

    • Groovydork

      Maybe some people are on Silverblue? Maybe some people prefer flatpak?

      September 3, 2024
      Reply

    • ruffy

      I would phrase it the other way around. There is no reason to use RPMs when a Flatpak exists.

      September 3, 2024
      Reply

