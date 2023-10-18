Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for October

This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions.
Flathub is the place to get and distribute apps for all of Linux. It is powered by Flatpak, allowing Flathub apps to run on almost any Linux distribution.
Please read “Getting started with Flatpak“. In order to enable flathub as your flatpak provider, use the instructions on the flatpak site.
Warehouse
Warehouse is a graphical utility to manage your installed flatpak applications and your flatpak remotes. Some of the most important features are:
- Viewing Flatpak Info
- Managing User Data
- Batch Actions
- Leftover Data Management
- Manage Remotes
You can install “Warehouse” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:
flatpak install flathub io.github.flattool.Warehouse
Jogger
Jogger is an app for Gnome Mobile to track running and other workouts. It is built with GTK4, Libadwaita, Rust and Sqlite. Even though targeted for Gnome Mobile, it works pretty well under Gnome Shell and I find it very useful to keep my stats. Some of the features are:
- Track a workout using Geoclue location
- Import workouts from a Fitotrack export
- Manually enter a workout
- View workout details
- Edit a workout
- Delete a workout
- Calculate calories burned for workouts
You can install “Jogger” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:
flatpak install flathub xyz.slothlife.Jogger
Kooha
Kooha is a simple screen recorder with a minimalist interface. You can just click the record button without having to configure a bunch of settings.
The main features of Kooha include the following:
- Record microphone, desktop audio, or both at the same time
- Support for WebM, MP4, GIF, and Matroska formats
- Select a monitor, a window, or a portion of the screen to record
- Multiple sources selection
- Configurable saving location, pointer visibility, frame rate, and delay
- It works very well on wayland.
flatpak install flathub io.github.seadve.Kooha
Warzone 2100
And who doesn’t love a classic Linux game?
Warzone 2100 lets you command the forces of The Project in a battle to rebuild the world after mankind was nearly destroyed by nuclear missiles.
Warzone 2100, released in 1999 and developed by Pumpkin Studios, is a ground-breaking and innovative 3D real-time strategy game.
In 2004 Eidos, in collaboration with Pumpkin Studios, released the source for the game under the terms of the GNU GPL. This release included everything but the music and in-game video sequences. These, however, were also later released.
This game has one problem: It uses an old platform package (org.kde.Platform 6.4). This means that it takes more space on disk but the fun is worth it!
You can install “Warzone 2100” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:
flatpak install flathub net.wz2100.wz2100
Warzone 2100 is also available as rpm on fedora’s repositories
hf147
I love it how 4 of those 5 projects are marked as “Potentially Unsafe”, with three of those requesting filesystem permissions (and therefor bypassing the flatpak sandbox) and the other one using outdated insecure old libraries.
And the 1 safe project is one that manages flatpaks itself.
Eduard Lucena
There are 4 projects, not 5, and the 4 are marked as “Potentially Unsafe”, 2 are requesting access to files because you can’t safe to filesystem without giving them the permissions, you can’t record without saving (well, you can but it’s kind of pointless) and to save your preferences and modify your flatpak permissions it needs access to the filesystem. Jogger needs access to network if you use it on mobile, to track where you are and to use the map feature.
In the case of warzone, it’s and old game, and it’s mentioned in the article. Hopefully devs of warzone can update this, but the warning was issued.
I understand your concerns, but there are specific reasons and they are very well explained in each app flathub site what it needs (the file permissions are very very clear pointing that folders needs to be accessed).
Nobody
It is a matter of trust.
We trust maintainers with traditional packages because basically they can access our system as “root”.
Same goes with flatpaks.
Do we trust people who publish flatpaks on Flathub the same as [your favorite distro] maintainers?
Are flatpaks as safe as RPM or DEB packages from the distribution repositories?
If the answer is “no” then installing flatpaks makes no sense.
Darvond
So 3 tiny utilities, one of which is once again for managing flatpaks, and one massive game that has a build issue.
Are we sure flatpak is supposed to be the future, and isn’t just an awkward fumbling of the paradigm?
null_pointer_00
The future of Flatpak applications is in our hands, we, users, by using (or not using) them. I relentlessly refuse them. I even prefer using a proprietary solution, usually a Windows application, with Wine.
lemc
I totally agree. Flatpak and other sandboxed package formats are a dirty and inefficient solution to the current state of fragmented Linux distributions. RPM and Deb distributions should at least standardize around these formats, so that we would have fewer, but native installation packages.
Darvond
I also refuse them, due to the data redundancy introduced (I don’t need, nor want an entire system of redundancies in my system libraries & runtimes; both on KISS and the Unix Philosophy.) and also a slight feeling of spite I feel towards them stealing attention and development from mainline programs.
For example, the misguided thinking leading to a stall in this critical DNF5 issue: https://github.com/rpm-software-management/dnf5/issues/258 where the main talking point is Packagekit, instead of something like Zypper or Slackpkg. You know, established & mature methodologies that have been doing this thing for decades.
Packagekit is not designed for the heavy rigors of a system upgrade; it was created so people can treat software like soup. Need a new soup? Just pop to the store and get a fresh one!
Eduard Lucena
There are plenty of apps, I review some of the one I like and find useful, but Firefox, Libreoffice, Openshot, VSCodium and a lot of apps are available as flatpak.
YOUNGMANBLUES1969
Everyone is such a downer in this comment section. It’s just a showcase of a couple of applications, not a whole representation of every application that is packaged as a Flatpak. Why is everyone so insistent on using a package manager for GUI applications for the rest of their life for any of these programs?
I mean yeah it’s personal preference, but if you really go, “I wish everyone used Linux on the desktop” then expect them to use applications that require dependencies on a system-level then what do you expect? It’s a lot easier in the long run to have that 1 universal package format, and this is the closest we’re going to get.
therightorwronganswer
I agree! People always want to find something to complain about. Most Linux users are purists and stubborn and can’t see past their preferences. I’ve been using Linux for almost as long as it’s been around and I have no issues with Flatpaks and run a handful of them for tools like Obsidian and Bitwarden.
Open source is partly the freedom of choice and expression. How you use Linux is a reflection of you and because of that, I love it. I could care less about the “half glass empty” Linux users and comments you see in posts like these. It’s toxic!
Nobody
Problem is you cannot trust software on Flathub, like you cannot trust any software on any “store” which is not inspected and authorized by anybody else but the guy who wants to publish it.
The very idea of the “store” to help developers in meeting the public with their “app” without “system level complications” has proven suicidal again and again.
I don’t understand if people who insist in re-inventing the squared wheel are bad guys or just have a 5 minutes memory .
Eduard Lucena
Well, it’s just people being people. If you have been in FLOSS for a while, you know there have been, there are and always there will be haters on anything. If you don’t receive hate, you aren’t doing it well.
Renich B
Great article. Always good to hear about new or, rather, undiscovered apps in the flatpakiverse. Thank you.
Also, I hear what others say, Flatpak has, still, a long way to go. Flatpakaging could be done better by upstream and collaborators.