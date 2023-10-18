Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for October

This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions.

Flathub is the place to get and distribute apps for all of Linux. It is powered by Flatpak, allowing Flathub apps to run on almost any Linux distribution.

Please read “Getting started with Flatpak“. In order to enable flathub as your flatpak provider, use the instructions on the flatpak site.

Warehouse

Warehouse is a graphical utility to manage your installed flatpak applications and your flatpak remotes. Some of the most important features are:

Viewing Flatpak Info

Managing User Data

Batch Actions

Leftover Data Management

Manage Remotes

You can install “Warehouse” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub io.github.flattool.Warehouse

Jogger

Jogger is an app for Gnome Mobile to track running and other workouts. It is built with GTK4, Libadwaita, Rust and Sqlite. Even though targeted for Gnome Mobile, it works pretty well under Gnome Shell and I find it very useful to keep my stats. Some of the features are:

Track a workout using Geoclue location

Import workouts from a Fitotrack export

Manually enter a workout

View workout details

Edit a workout

Delete a workout

Calculate calories burned for workouts

You can install “Jogger” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub xyz.slothlife.Jogger

Kooha

Kooha is a simple screen recorder with a minimalist interface. You can just click the record button without having to configure a bunch of settings.

The main features of Kooha include the following:

Record microphone, desktop audio, or both at the same time

Support for WebM, MP4, GIF, and Matroska formats

Select a monitor, a window, or a portion of the screen to record

Multiple sources selection

Configurable saving location, pointer visibility, frame rate, and delay

It works very well on wayland.

flatpak install flathub io.github.seadve.Kooha

Warzone 2100

And who doesn’t love a classic Linux game?

Warzone 2100 lets you command the forces of The Project in a battle to rebuild the world after mankind was nearly destroyed by nuclear missiles.

Warzone 2100, released in 1999 and developed by Pumpkin Studios, is a ground-breaking and innovative 3D real-time strategy game.

In 2004 Eidos, in collaboration with Pumpkin Studios, released the source for the game under the terms of the GNU GPL. This release included everything but the music and in-game video sequences. These, however, were also later released.

This game has one problem: It uses an old platform package (org.kde.Platform 6.4). This means that it takes more space on disk but the fun is worth it!

You can install “Warzone 2100” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub net.wz2100.wz2100

Warzone 2100 is also available as rpm on fedora’s repositories