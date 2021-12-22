An introduction to Fedora Flatpaks

Flatpak is a distribution agnostic universal package manager leveraging bubblewrap to separate applications from the system, and OSTree to manage applications. There are multiple Flatpak repositories (remotes in Flatpak terminology), such as Flathub (the de-facto standard), GNOME Nightly, KDE and finally Fedora Flatpaks, Fedora Project’s Flatpak remote.
This article explains the motivation behind Fedora Flatpaks, how to add the remote, how to use it and where to find resources.
What is Fedora Flatpaks?
Fedora Flatpaks is a Flatpak remote by the Fedora Project for Fedora Linux. However, thanks to the universality of Flatpak, most other distributions can utilize it without a problem. Fedora Flatpaks builds from existing Fedora packages to ensure that everything remains free and open source and complies with Fedora’s standards.
Technically speaking, Fedora Flatpaks reuses existing RPMs from the Fedora Linux repositories and converts them to Flatpak applications using several tools.
Adding the Fedora Flatpaks remote
On Fedora Linux, Fedora Flatpaks is already added and ready to go.
If you are using a distribution other than Fedora Linux, then you will have to manually add the desired remotes. At the moment, there are two different remotes: the stable remote for stable applications and the testing remote for testing applications. To add the stable remote, run the following command:
flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists fedora oci+https://registry.fedoraproject.org
To add the testing remote, run the following command:
flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists fedora-testing oci+https://registry.fedoraproject.org#testing
These commands may need elevated privileges, thus needing an administrator password. If you do not have access to root or an administrator password, then you can still add the remote by using the --user flag to add per-user. If you have used --user, then you will have to use it in the later examples too.
Using Fedora Flatpaks
Software center
Flatpak is built with the Linux desktop in mind. Application stores such as GNOME Software have the ability to install and remove Flatpak applications after you add a Flatpak remote, making it easy to manage applications.
On GNOME Software, visiting an application’s page and pressing on the Source button at the top right hand side opens the list of available of sources. By default, on Fedora Linux, GNOME Software selects Fedora Linux (RPM). Fedora Linux (Flatpak), provided by Fedora Flatpaks, is available as an available source, but is not used by default. Simply select it, and then press on the “Install” button.
For example, to install Firefox from Fedora Flatpaks, head over to the Firefox page on GNOME Software. Then, press on the Source button at the top right hand side. Once the menu pops up, press Fedora Linux (Flatpak). Lastly, press Install. Here is a visual example:
Afterwards, GNOME Software will install Firefox on your system. You can use the application launcher to launch Firefox, just like any application.
To remove the application, simply press on the trash button next to the blue Open button in GNOME Software.
Command-line interface
Flatpak uses standard package management terminologies when it comes to commands. Some examples include:
# Installing a package flatpak install fedora $APPLICATION # Removing a package flatpak remove $APPLICATION # Updating packages flatpak update
Substitute $APPLICATIONS with the desired application. Firefox for example is org.mozilla.firefox, or firefox for short. For more information on the commands, refer to the Using Flatpak documentation.
Finding resources
Source code
For curious people, source codes of container and Flatpak manifests are available on the flatpaks namespace at src.fedoraproject.org/flatpaks.
Filing a bug
Experiencing a bug with an application? Consider filing an bug! The Fedora Project treats applications from Fedora Flatpaks the same as their RPM counterparts, therefore the process of filing bugs for specific apps is the same as filing a bug for any package on Fedora Linux. To file an bug, head over to docs.fedoraproject.org and carefully read the instructions.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Fedora Flatpaks is a remote by the Fedora Project wherein Fedora Linux packages are converted to Flatpak. The vast majority of applications are free and open source. They are tested and verified by the Fedora Project. On Fedora Linux, the Fedora Project includes Fedora Flatpaks for you. On other distributions, you can easily add the remote by simply running a command.
Gerald
I like flatpaks – but they are less secure than they could be.
By default most flatpaks can access the whole home directory of the user. Ordinary apps can do this, too, of course. But flatpaks can easily be limited to the Downloads directory, for example. So why is this not set by default?
If Fedora / Red Hat would push for this, it would probably succeed and could really help people. Especially with web browsers and other “dangerous” apps.
TheEvilSkeleton
The issue here is that it’s difficult to balance convenience with security. Many users expect something to work out of the box and to not get in their way. Restricting apps from accessing, e.g. your home directory may worsen the experience overall and will likely make them try an alternative or use from another package manager.
For example, I am an artist and would like to edit some audio, so I decide to use Audacity. Since the Audacity Flatpak comes with host access by default (https://src.fedoraproject.org/flatpaks/audacity/blob/stable/f/container.yaml#_17), it is very unlikely to get in my way. But if the developer decides to restrict it to ~/Music and ~/Downloads only, then I won’t be able to access other directories. Instead, I will have to research, learn about Flatpak permissions and use Flatseal or the terminal to change permissions; or I’ll just use another package manager. Many artists have their files located in obscure directories, including myself, so we simply can’t restrict it because it will make apps like Audacity unusable by default.
Thanks to Flatpak, we have technologies called “portals” wherein apps can only access certain data when the user explicitly tells them to do so. GNOME apps generally use portals, so we are able to restrict every directory and still have the convenience of being able to access all files without compromising security. Qt recently started doing that too. Unfortunately, many apps don’t support portals and won’t anytime soon. However, it’s still a step in the right direction.
TL;DR: we balance security with convenience.
Michael Gruber
So, Fedora flatpaks package Fedora rpms as flatpaks. Why would I want to use them on a regular Fedora system (rather than rpms)? After all, flatpaks are not as flat as one might expect.
There really seem to be two main reasons:
– provide Fedora “packages” to users on other distributions (as indicated in the 2nd paragraph)
– provide Fedora “packages” to users on “non-regular”, i.e. rpm-ostree based Fedora variants
Is there any reason to use Fedora flatpaks on an rpm-based Fedora variant?
Stephen
My understanding is the main reasons flatpaks became was due to dependency issues either from lacking or conflicting dependencies on the host system(s), so better control for dev’s over that. Also security for the host system, as the flatpak is sandboxed. Then there is the broader appeal for developers to gain a larger potential Linux user base without too much extra work. I don’t think the technology is any less applicable in use for a standard RPM based Fedora Linux Workstation, than it is for a hybrid model like Silverblue, it just fits well with Silverblue and other rpm-ostree based offerings.
Night Romantic
I can provide two reasons for doing so.
First is quite narrow / niche: using Flatpak, you can install other version of software, even for already installed on your Fedora system. And you don’t need to mess with stable’s rpms to do this. For example, you can try nightly builds for some gnome applications from their remote. Or try a stable one without upgrading your Fedora to the next release. You even can install flatpaks of two different versions of an application, if you want to do it for some reason — I’ve tested it, though more than a year ago.
The second reason can be more appealing for a wider range of users. You can install KDE application flatpak without cluttering your system with hundreds of KDE libs’ rpms needed for just one small app. Same goes for 32 bit app (some game, maybe) on your 64 bit system. You won’t save on disk space, no, but you’ll definitely have less clutter in you package manager. It’s easier to remove all the KDE or 32 bit stuff if you decide you don’t the application / game after all: several flatpak runtimes versus judges hundreds of rpms.
Flatpaks have their uses, I think. It’s good we have a choice. And it’s good they aren’t forced on you 🙂
Jonatas Esteves
— Flatpaks can be updated independently of OS. Old runtimes can be kept around, so old unmaintained apps that you depend on can be kept in a working state indefinitely, giving you time to migrate on your own pace;
— Easy rollback to any previous version of a single app in case of breakage;
— Flatpaks are sandboxed. Yes, open-source apps from a trusted source also need to be sandboxed, you can’t control bugs and internet attacks. The sandbox helps reduce the impact of security vulnerabilities.
I have been using Flatpak for all apps for a while (from Flathub in my case), and the value has been obvious. The rollback feature was a real lifesaver.
Extract Primer
Fedora Silverblue uses an immutable atomic core and encourages the use of Flatpak’s. Having the Fedora RPM’s converter to Flatpak’s is a step in the direction of Silverblue, which is the future of Fedora.
Stefano Costa
When the same app is installed from multiple sources at the same time (e.g. both RPM and Flatpak, or Fedora Flatpak and Flathub) is there a way to launch a specific version without opening the detail view in Gnome Software? Thanks!
hashrack456
You can create separate launcher for those 2. I have OBS studio rpm version and flatpak package. Flatpak version got the higher priority. I made a separate launcher for OBS studio rpm using menulibre.
If you use stable and nightly version of same app with flatpak, both version should be available from gnome overview.
Craig Mouldey
flatpak remote-add –if-not-exists fedora oci+https://registry.fedoraproject.org
This command is ‘not found’.
TheEvilSkeleton
Do you have Flatpak installed?
Captain 3d
I love the idea of flatpaks shared apps that can be tested by all distros resulting in higher quality apps. Having a private repro defeats this idea and it basically just an rpm again.
TheEvilSkeleton
How is it a private repo? You can literally use it on any distribution.
Michael
Every time I use a Flatpak there’s a huge problem with its functionality and the recommendation is to not use Flatpaks. Thanks Feddy but I’m good on em
Gianluca
I hate flatpack, more program work at 60% …
remove to app center…..
sprintcowboy
I am not sure how to ask this correctly but hope you can understand what I am trying to say
Can you help me understand about runtime drivers for video and audio?
Is there a disadvantage using the flatpak?
Will the flatpak be a older runtime than the .rpm?
For example Zoom, rpm vs flatpak
TheEvilSkeleton
Unfortunately, I don’t know.
I believe they will be on par. However, there is a chance that one might be behind. I don’t have any proof, though, so it is up to you to take my word for granted.
Watynecc
I love the choice option made for Software Center ! Keep the good work !
Reon
Wish rpm was the default over flatpak on gnome.
TheEvilSkeleton
It is. It’s literally written in the article.