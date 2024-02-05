Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for February

Posted by on February 5, 2024 3 Comments

Original image by Daimar Stein

This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions.

Flathub is the place to get and distribute apps for all of Linux. It is powered by Flatpak, allowing Flathub apps to run on almost any Linux distribution.

Please read “Getting started with Flatpak“. In order to enable flathub as your flatpak provider, use the instructions on the flatpak site.

Starting with this article, we will present four apps in four categories. The four categories will be:

  • Productivity
  • Games
  • Creativity
  • Miscellaneous

Joplin

In the Productivity section we have Joplin, a note-taking and to-do list application. One of its main features is the organization of your notes. They can be placed in notebooks where they are easily searchable. Joplin has no reason to be envious of closed source note-taking applications, and it’s also multi-platform. For me, a main feature is that Markdown is available for writing your notes.

Features:

  • Multi-platform
  • Notes are in Markdown.
  • Notes can be synchronized with various cloud services, as well as its own cloud.
  • It is configured as “offline first”

This is an app that I tried on mobile first, and then I notice the desktop app. Both are incredible.

You can install “Joplin” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command: 

flatpak install flathub net.cozic.joplin_desktop

Battle for Wesnoth

In the Games section we have Battle for Wesnoth. This is a classic linux “turn-based” strategy game with a high fantasy theme.

In “Battle for Wesnoth” you can build up a great army, gradually turning raw recruits into hardened veterans. In later sessions, recall your toughest warriors and form a deadly host that no one can stand against! Choose units from a large pool of specialists and hand-pick a force with the right strengths to fight well on different terrains, and against all manner of opposition.

You can install “Battle for Wesnoth” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub org.wesnoth.Wesnoth

Battle for Wesnoth is also available as rpm on fedora’s repositories

Peek

In the Creativity section we have Peek. Peek is a screen recorder for capturing and saving short GIFs from your screen.

Some of its features are:

  • Selectable screen region to record
  • Recorded video saved as an optimized animated GIF
  • Record directly to WebM or MP4 format
  • Simple user interface optimized for the task
  • Support for HiDPI screens
  • Works inside a GNOME Shell Wayland session (using XWayland)

You can install “Peek” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command: 

flatpak install flathub com.uploadedlobster.peek

Tux Paint

In the Miscellaneous section we have Tux Paint. This classic application is a drawing program aimed at ages 3 to 12. But the truth is that we can do awesome drawings, not only stamps and colors.

Tux Paint has been in Linux for a long time, and it’s great software. It’s in the Miscellaneous category because, even though it was born as educational software, it can be use as a drawing tool and as a game.

You can install “Tux Paint” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub org.tuxpaint.Tuxpaint

Tux Paint is also available as rpm on fedora’s repositories

Eduard Lucena

I'm a FLOSS enthusiastic, using Fedora since 2012 and helping the Fedora Community to grow better and stronger.

3 Comments

Add Comment →

  1. Jen

    Peek:
    “Changes in version 1.5.1
    almost 4 years ago
    (Built 10 months ago)”.

    C’mon guys? This is ancient software and you put it up on display in Fedora Linux Magazine? Or am i missing something?

    February 5, 2024
    Reply

    • Eduard Lucena

      No, you’re not missing anything.

      Peek is a very small good utility. As far as I know, the project is deprecated. But that doesn’t mean that Peek is a bad software and it’s not a great tool to do the work is intended to do.

      I use it in a daily basis, to provide feedback on UX/UI on several projects. There are other tools that were and will be featured in the magazine, no problem at all.

      As is always said, if a solution doesn’t fit you, don’t use it.

      February 5, 2024
      Reply

  2. erdmann

    “Battle for Wesnoth” is really a lot of fun.

    February 5, 2024
    Reply

