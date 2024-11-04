Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for November

This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions.
Flathub is the place to get and distribute apps for all of Linux. It is powered by Flatpak, allowing Flathub apps to run on almost any Linux distribution.
Please read “Getting started with Flatpak“. In order to enable flathub as your flatpak provider, use the instructions on the flatpak site.
These apps are classified into four categories:
- Productivity
- Games
- Creativity
- Miscellaneous
AppFlowy
In the Productivity section we have AppFlowy. This is a privacy-first open source workspace for your notes, tasks, databases, and more. I use this application offline, and I know a lot of people may complain about the need to create an account and cloud sync, but it works very smoothly. Their features are:
- 100% control of your data
- Download and install AppFlowy on your local machine
- You own and control your personal data
- 100% data control You can host AppFlowy wherever you want
- No vendor lock-in
- For those with no coding experience, AppFlowy enables you to create apps that suit your needs
- It’s built on a community-driven toolbox, including templates, plugins, themes, and more
- Faster, more stable with support for offline mode
- It’s also better integrated with different devices
- Moreover, AppFlowy enables users to access features and possibilities not available on the web
It offers a lot of AI features and synchronization with the mobile app, that requires an account on the website. The free tier is up to 2 users. You can check it out on their website.
You can install “AppFlowy” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:
flatpak install flathub io.appflowy.AppFlowy
Flood It
In the Games section we have Flood It. This is a game with the simple premise of flooding the entire board with one color in the least amount of moves possible. Challenge yourself with this simple, yet addictive strategy game, where you need to flood-it as efficiently as you can! It’s a puzzle to pass time. Personally I’ve spent a lot of hours solving Flood It puzzles.
You can install “Flood It” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:
flatpak install flathub io.github.tfuxu.floodit
Dosage
In the Miscellaneous section we have Dosage. Easily manage track medicinal treatments with Dosage: notifications, history, multiple doses, flexible frequency, customization, stock monitoring, and duration control.
Features:
- Define the start and end dates
- Get reminders at the right time
- See which medications you took, skipped or missed
- Multiple doses with different times
- Every day, specific days, cycle or just when necessary
- Give a shape for your treatment
- Monitor your stock and get reminded when it’s low
You can install “Dosage” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:
flatpak install flathub io.github.diegopvlk.Dosage
Bambu Studio
In the Creativity section we have Bambu Studio. Bambu Studio is a cutting-edge, feature-rich slicing software for creating cross section slices for 3D printing. It contains project-based workflows, systematically optimized slicing algorithms, and an easy-to-use graphical interface, bringing users an incredibly smooth 3D printing experience.
You can install “Bambo Studio” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:
flatpak install flathub com.bambulab.BambuStudio
David Legg
If ‘Dosage’ were to warn of drug interactions, that would be really useful, perhaps even save some lives.
Ricky
I can’t stop playing Flood It now. thanks! : )
Darvond
Flood reminds me that the Simon Tatham Puzzle Collection is indeed an excellent collection of small portable puzzle games.