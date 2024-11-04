Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for November

This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions.

Flathub is the place to get and distribute apps for all of Linux. It is powered by Flatpak, allowing Flathub apps to run on almost any Linux distribution.

Please read “Getting started with Flatpak“. In order to enable flathub as your flatpak provider, use the instructions on the flatpak site.

These apps are classified into four categories:

Productivity

Games

Creativity

Miscellaneous

AppFlowy

In the Productivity section we have AppFlowy. This is a privacy-first open source workspace for your notes, tasks, databases, and more. I use this application offline, and I know a lot of people may complain about the need to create an account and cloud sync, but it works very smoothly. Their features are:

100% control of your data

Download and install AppFlowy on your local machine

You own and control your personal data

100% data control You can host AppFlowy wherever you want

No vendor lock-in

For those with no coding experience, AppFlowy enables you to create apps that suit your needs

It’s built on a community-driven toolbox, including templates, plugins, themes, and more

Faster, more stable with support for offline mode

It’s also better integrated with different devices

Moreover, AppFlowy enables users to access features and possibilities not available on the web

It offers a lot of AI features and synchronization with the mobile app, that requires an account on the website. The free tier is up to 2 users. You can check it out on their website.

You can install “AppFlowy” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub io.appflowy.AppFlowy

Flood It

In the Games section we have Flood It. This is a game with the simple premise of flooding the entire board with one color in the least amount of moves possible. Challenge yourself with this simple, yet addictive strategy game, where you need to flood-it as efficiently as you can! It’s a puzzle to pass time. Personally I’ve spent a lot of hours solving Flood It puzzles.

You can install “Flood It” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub io.github.tfuxu.floodit

Dosage

In the Miscellaneous section we have Dosage. Easily manage track medicinal treatments with Dosage: notifications, history, multiple doses, flexible frequency, customization, stock monitoring, and duration control.

Features:

Define the start and end dates

Get reminders at the right time

See which medications you took, skipped or missed

Multiple doses with different times

Every day, specific days, cycle or just when necessary

Give a shape for your treatment

Monitor your stock and get reminded when it’s low

You can install “Dosage” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub io.github.diegopvlk.Dosage

Bambu Studio

In the Creativity section we have Bambu Studio. Bambu Studio is a cutting-edge, feature-rich slicing software for creating cross section slices for 3D printing. It contains project-based workflows, systematically optimized slicing algorithms, and an easy-to-use graphical interface, bringing users an incredibly smooth 3D printing experience.

You can install “Bambo Studio” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub com.bambulab.BambuStudio