Fedora Linux Flatpak cool apps to try for November

This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions.
Flathub is the place to get and distribute apps for all of Linux. It is powered by Flatpak, allowing Flathub apps to run on almost any Linux distribution.
Please read “Getting started with Flatpak“. In order to enable flathub as your flatpak provider, use the instructions on the flatpak site.
TurboWarp
TurboWarp is a modified version of Scratch. Scratch is a coding language with a simple visual interface that allows young people to create digital stories, games, and animations.
I love Scratch, but since I discovered TurboWarp, my son has never looked back. The interface is clearer, it has night mode, it works faster than the original Scratch, and it’s memory optimized.
You can install “TurboWarp” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:
flatpak install flathub org.turbowarp.TurboWarp
Szyszka
Szyska is file renamer with a lot of interesting features like:
- Great performance
- Available for Linux, Mac and Windows
- GUI created with GTK 4
- Multiple rules which can be freely combined:
- Replace text
- Trim text
- Add text
- Add numbers
- Purge text
- Change letters to upper/lowercase
- Custom rules
- Saved rules to be used later
- Ability to edit, reorder rules and results
- Handles hundreds thousands of records
You can install “Szyszka” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:
flatpak install flathub com.github.qarmin.szyszka
Marker
Marker is a MarkDown editor written in GTK3. It’s one of my favorites for fast writing on GTK. Some of its features are:
- HTML and LaTeX conversion of markdown documents with scidown
- Support for YAML headers
- Document classes
- Beamer/presentation mode
- Abstract sections
- Table of Contents
- External document inclusion
- Equations, figures, table and listings with reference id and caption
- Internal references
- TeX math rendering with KaTeX or MathJax
- Syntax highlighting for code blocks with highlight.js
- Flexible export options with pandoc
- RTF
- ODT
- DOCX
You can install “Marker” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:
flatpak install flathub com.github.fabiocolacio.marker
Marker is also available as rpm on fedora’s repositories
Librum
Librum is an application to manage your library and read your e-books. It’s a great way to manage a collection of books and documents, including support for a long list of formats. Some of its features are:
- A modern e-reader
- A personalized and customizable library
- Book meta-data editing
- A free in-app bookstore with more than 70,000 books
- Book syncing across all of your devices
- Highlighting Bookmarking Text search
You can install “Librum” by clicking the install button on the web site or manually using this command:
flatpak install flathub com.librumreader.librum
GroovyMan
If I had to give three good reasons why I only use Fedora Linux on my workstations and server, then I would give the following reasons:
– perfect managed rpm repositories
– nice support from bugzilla.redhat.com and friendly developers and teams (i.e. the podman developers led by RedHat-Daniel
– a large set of repositories that fullfill most of my needs as a developer
The reason why i dislike the MS-Windows style of application management like flathup (and others), is the matter of of fact, that a fixed bug in a glib, gtk component wont fix problems in the flat-head-packaged application, that has been installed via flatpack.
(1) flatpack in an example of … lessons not learned!
(2) marker can be loaded in the same version via rpm
(－‸ლ)
Mike Breedlove
Being a novice, this is what I’m looking for when exploring for info on software.
Thx
kantrix
I think, it’s worth mentioning, that librum is completely useless without registering an account and sharing your usage data with them.
Darvond
A TL;DR:
One (glorified) e-book reader, which feels like one of those whatever things to be missing from the main repos. There’s Bookworm…and a smorgasbord PDF readers which happen to open ePub and other electronic formats.
Marker, which exists among a sea of markdown & lightweight IDEs.
And… the Bulk Rename Tool from Thunar.
The reason I went to Fedora is because I like a leading edge system with a clear structure, but given the recent shifts in culture, I’m not so sure anymore. I feel like given the breakdown in communication over projects such as DNF5 and the Fedora 39 release stalling over some minor software quibbles, that it is starting to feel the org is taking the wrong approach.
I realize much of it is community and volunteer driven, but someone needs to be in the role of making sure people are coding to an ends rather than spinning their wheels over frivolous issues.
There is a bug marked as a release blocker? That’s going to require daily communication, there is a schedule to keep.
A feature proposal? Better be presenting monthly updates. I’m trying to figure out for example, what happened to DNF5, looking at the issue tracker and codebase, and it feels like they’re reinventing the wheel not only codewise, but in terms of approach/implementation as well; instead of referencing working implementations such as Zypper. (Which is also primarily constructed of C++ and works with RPM package management.)
And if DNFdragora is supposed to be the YAST/Synaptic of Fedora, that’s not a great look either.
Richard England
If the flatpak tools presented in these articles are not suitable for you or you feel they are duplicates of other tools, or if you do not wish to use flatpaks, then the simple response is not to use them and perhaps ignore the articles in the future.
Some folks find these articles useful. Not everyone will. That’s life and free choice.
I find this an interesting (read that inappropriate) forum in which to discuss the current release delay. There are several channels in the Fedora Matrix channels that you may use to follow the details of the release. See: https://chat.fedoraproject.org/#/room/#fedora:fedoraproject.org
Tom
Recommending an app that requires account registration to use seems unusual for this blog series. Especially since the main reason for it is to track usage data. Librum even reserves the right to use your private data to contact you for any reason afaict, though I will admit to not being an expert or having read their entire privacy policy.
Marie-Rune
It is nice that you have started to use the full name Fedora Linux more now that people are finding Linux. Many times new comers can get confused as they are talked about “Linux” but then they see “Fedora” “Manjaro” “Debian” and so forth. Then they wonder “wasn’t i supposed to be using Linux”.
MX Linux and Linux Mint are great examples too because those names tell that it is indeed about Linux but different “version” for new users. Maybe that Linux word should be added to Fedora logo too in small under or so.
Gregory Bartholomew
Thanks for the suggestion Marie-Rune. This magazine is meant to present news about Fedora Linux (the operating system — new releases, new software packages, new features, etc.) and Fedora Project (news about events like Flock to Fedora and new services like Fedora Ask/Discussion and Fedora Matrix). We don’t want to limit ourselves to just the operating system (though that is the bulk of the topics that get posted here). 🙂