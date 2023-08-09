This article introduces projects available in Flathub with installation instructions.

Flathub is the place to get and distribute apps for all of Linux. It is powered by Flatpak, allowing Flathub apps to run on almost any Linux distribution.

Please read “Getting started with Flatpak“. In order to enable flathub as your flatpak provider, use the instructions on the flatpak site.

Authenticator

Authenticator is a simple app that allows you to generate Two-Factor authentication codes. It has a very simple and elegant interface with support for a a lot of algorithms and methods. Some of its features are:

Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support

SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support

QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot

Lock the application with a password

Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator

You can install “Authenticator” by clicking the install button on the site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

Secrets

Secrets is a password manager that integrates with GNOME. It’s easy to use and uses the KeyPass file format. Some of its features are:

Supported Encryption Algorithms: AES 256-bit Twofish 256-bit ChaCha20 256-bit

Supported Derivation algorithms: Argon2 KDBX4 Argon2id KDBX4 AES-KDF KDBX 3.1

Create or import KeePass safes

Add attachments to your encrypted database

Generate cryptographically strong passwords

Quickly search your favorite entries

Automatic database lock during inactivity

Support for two-factor authentication

You can install “Secrets” by clicking the install button on the site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub org.gnome.World.Secrets

Flatsweep

Flatsweep is a simple app to remove residual files after a flatpak is unistalled. It uses GTK4 and Libadwaita to provide a coherent user interface that integrates nicely with GNOME, but you can use it on any desktop environment.

You can install “Flatsweep” by clicking the install button on the site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub io.github.giantpinkrobots.flatsweep

Solanum

Solanum is a time tracking app that uses the pomodoro technique. It uses GTK4 and it’s interface integrates nicely with GNOME.

You can install “Flatsweep” by clicking the install button on the site or manually using this command:

flatpak install flathub org.gnome.Solanum