Some topics are very popular, no matter when they’re first mentioned. And Fedora Magazine has a few articles that have proven to be popular for a long time.

You’re reading the last article from the “best of 2019” series. But this time, it’s about articles written before 2019, but being very popular in 2019.

All of the articles below have been checked and updated to be correct even now, in early 2020. Let’s dive in!

i3 tiling window manager

Wish to try an alternative desktop? The following article introduces i3 — a tiling window manager that doesn’t require high-end hardware, but is powerful and highly customizable. You’ll learn about the installation process, some initial setup, and a few tricks to get you started.

Powerline

Would you like to have your shell a bit more organized? Then you might want to try Powerline — a utility that gives you status information, and some visual tweaks to your shell to make it more pleasant and organized.

Monospace fonts

Do you spend a lot of your time in terminal or a code editor? And is your font making you happy? Discover some beautiful monospace fonts available in the Fedora repositories.

Image viewers

Is the default image viewer on your desktop not working the way you want? The following article shows 17 image viewers available in Fedora — varying from simpler to ones full of features.

Fedora as a VirtualBox guest

Love Fedora but your machine runs Windows or macOS? One option to get Fedora running on your machine is virtualization. Your system keeps running and you’ll be able to access Fedora at the same time in a virtual machine. The following article introduces VirtualBox that can do just that.