Because they spend most of their days looking at them, most sysadmins and developers are pretty choosy when it comes to picking a monospaced font for use in terminal emulators or text editors. Here are six great monospace fonts that can be easily installed from the official Fedora repositories to make your text editor or terminal emulator look and function just that little bit nicer.
Inconsolata
A favourite of many programmers, Inconsolata is a clear and highly readable humanist monospaced font designed by Raph Levien. It features a slashed zero to distinguish that glyph from the uppercase O, and also has easily distinguishable different glyphs for the lowercase L and the numeral 1.
To install Inconsolata, search for it in the Software application in Fedora Workstation, or install the levien-inconsolata-fonts package using DNF or yum on the command line.
Source Code Pro
Source Code Pro is a monospaced typeface released under the SIL Open Font License by Adobe. It features a dotted zero to distinguish that glyph from the uppercase O, and also has different glyphs for the lowercase L and the numeral 1.
To install Source Code Pro, search for it in the Software application in Fedora Workstation, or install the adobe-source-code-pro-fonts package using DNF or yum on the command line.
Fira Mono
Fira Mono is the monospaced variant of the Firefox brand font Fira Sans. It has a little more weight than some of the other fonts in our list. It also features a dotted zero, and different glyphs for the lowercase L and the numeral 1.
To install Fira Mono, search for it in the Software application in Fedora Workstation, or install the mozilla-fira-mono-fonts package using DNF or yum on the command line.
Droid Sans Mono
Droid Sans Mono is part of the Droid Family of fonts commisioned by Google for earlier versions of Android. One downside to this font is the lack of a dotted or slashed zero, making the zero glyph hard to distinguish from the uppercase O. There is also versions of Droid Sans Mono available on a 3rd party website that add a dotted or slashed zero to this font, but these arent available in the Fedora repos, so you will need to download and install the font manually.
To install Droid Sans Mono, search for it in the Software application in Fedora Workstation, or install the google-droid-sans-mono-fonts package using DNF or yum on the command line.
DejaVu Sans Mono
To install DejaVu Sans Mono, search for it in the Software application in Fedora Workstation, or install the dejavu-sans-mono-fonts package using DNF or yum on the command line.
Hack
Hack bills itself as having “No frills. No gimmicks. Hack is hand groomed and optically balanced to be a workhorse face for code.” Hack builds on the monospaced versions in the Bitstream Vera and DejaVu font families, modifying and enhancing glyph coverage, shapes and spacing. Hack works best in the 8px to 12px range on regular DPI monitors, and as low as 6px on higher DPI monitors.
Hack is not in the official Fedora repos yet, but is being worked on. Luckily there is a copr repo that packages up the fonts for you, or you can install the font files directly from the Hack github.
February 2, 2015 at 19:37
Inconsolata – thanks 🙂
February 2, 2015 at 21:04
Indeed, Inconsolata is a very nice font. It’s easy on the eyes and easy to read. Thank you for posting this.
February 3, 2015 at 04:13
Liberation Mono!
February 3, 2015 at 05:47
Keeping an eye on this – because I can use a clean font for working in Focuswriter.
February 3, 2015 at 10:27
ooh, thanks for the tip! i should do another post about focus writer — it’s a pretty neat piece of software. 🙂
February 3, 2015 at 07:58
If the zero isn’t marked I don’t use the – which rules out Droid Sans Mono for programming and the console. I’ve got dyslexia and I need all the hints I can get.
I’ve used the others you list and at the moment Source Code Pro is my favourite.
I’ve also used Anonymous and Anonymous Pro – both are open and both have marked zeros.
February 3, 2015 at 10:26
This website has some versions of Droid Mono with either a dotted or slashed zero — ill update the post to include links to them:
http://www.cosmix.org/software/
February 3, 2015 at 09:05
Isn’t DejaVu Sans Mono the default monospaced font on Fedora, already?
$ fc-match mono
DejaVuSansMono.ttf: "DejaVu Sans Mono" "Book"
February 3, 2015 at 11:52
Source Code Pro would be the best if it did not have too much leading, i.e. the lines are too sparse.
Liberation Mono is very similar to DejaVu Sans Mono, but with less leading. Hence Liberation Mono is one the best, in my opinion.
February 3, 2015 at 13:30
The Fira designers are very nice and incredibly responsive. I had found a minor issue with a glyph in their font and emailed them, they responded very quickly and scheduled a fix. Fira Mono is growing on me. It’s readable yet compact.
February 4, 2015 at 10:11
Yeah, i knew about Fira Sans, but didn’t know about the Monospaced member of the family until I started researching this article. It is now what i use for gedit and Terminal. It also looks fantastic on my HiDPI laptop. 🙂
February 4, 2015 at 03:20
Thanks for posting this, very useful. I downloaded and installed Inconsolata, and its really good. 🙂
February 4, 2015 at 03:51
Currently I use Source Code Pro, But there is also Anka/Code which looks good.
February 4, 2015 at 20:02
I picked Droid Sans Mono for a test drive.
February 4, 2015 at 23:29
Droid Sans Mono and Monaco is my favorite 😀
February 5, 2015 at 02:00
I think code new roman available in open font library is also excellent.
February 5, 2015 at 11:57
Inconsolata not work wit PyCharm… 🙁 anyone know why?
April 19, 2015 at 02:31
don’t forget terminus-font
October 20, 2015 at 04:19
Exactly my words, Terminus is great 🙂
October 20, 2015 at 04:26
Ubuntu Mono for me. Most beautiful monospace font out there IMO
October 21, 2015 at 21:53
Not quite sure why Deja Vu Mono is missing. The benefits of that are:
1. Exists long time ago, that is, you can use it in RHEL6.
2. Easy to tell the difference between 1Il|
Terminology (Enlightenment’s terminal) has interesting font demo by using following string:
oislOIS.015!|,
Deja Vu is one of the font that easily tell them apart.
October 22, 2015 at 01:45
Please add PT Mono
October 22, 2015 at 04:30
This one looks good for me: https://github.com/belluzj/fantasque-sans
Some folks with dyslexia told this fonts helps a lot.
October 23, 2015 at 12:43
Menlo
It may not be free, but it sure looks great.
October 28, 2015 at 06:17
Liberation Mono needs more mentions. It’s awesome.
December 22, 2016 at 14:24
Indeed we have good and active userbase for Liberation Mono..dunno why it miss the list of great Mono fonts.
December 22, 2016 at 15:43
Installing Inconsolata is always one of the first things I do on any new installation.