Because they spend most of their days looking at them, most sysadmins and developers are pretty choosy when it comes to picking a monospaced font for use in terminal emulators or text editors. Here are six great monospace fonts that can be easily installed from the official Fedora repositories to make your text editor or terminal emulator look and function just that little bit nicer.

Inconsolata

A favourite of many programmers, Inconsolata is a clear and highly readable humanist monospaced font designed by Raph Levien. It features a slashed zero to distinguish that glyph from the uppercase O, and also has easily distinguishable different glyphs for the lowercase L and the numeral 1.

To install Inconsolata, search for it in the Software application in Fedora Workstation, or install the levien-inconsolata-fonts package using DNF or yum on the command line.

Source Code Pro

Source Code Pro is a monospaced typeface released under the SIL Open Font License by Adobe. It features a dotted zero to distinguish that glyph from the uppercase O, and also has different glyphs for the lowercase L and the numeral 1.

To install Source Code Pro, search for it in the Software application in Fedora Workstation, or install the adobe-source-code-pro-fonts package using DNF or yum on the command line.

Fira Mono

Fira Mono is the monospaced variant of the Firefox brand font Fira Sans. It has a little more weight than some of the other fonts in our list. It also features a dotted zero, and different glyphs for the lowercase L and the numeral 1.

To install Fira Mono, search for it in the Software application in Fedora Workstation, or install the mozilla-fira-mono-fonts package using DNF or yum on the command line.

Droid Sans Mono

Droid Sans Mono is part of the Droid Family of fonts commisioned by Google for earlier versions of Android. One downside to this font is the lack of a dotted or slashed zero, making the zero glyph hard to distinguish from the uppercase O. There is also versions of Droid Sans Mono available on a 3rd party website that add a dotted or slashed zero to this font, but these arent available in the Fedora repos, so you will need to download and install the font manually.

To install Droid Sans Mono, search for it in the Software application in Fedora Workstation, or install the google-droid-sans-mono-fonts package using DNF or yum on the command line.

DejaVu Sans Mono

To install DejaVu Sans Mono, search for it in the Software application in Fedora Workstation, or install the dejavu-sans-mono-fonts package using DNF or yum on the command line.

Hack

Hack bills itself as having “No frills. No gimmicks. Hack is hand groomed and optically balanced to be a workhorse face for code.” Hack builds on the monospaced versions in the Bitstream Vera and DejaVu font families, modifying and enhancing glyph coverage, shapes and spacing. Hack works best in the 8px to 12px range on regular DPI monitors, and as low as 6px on higher DPI monitors.

Hack is not in the official Fedora repos yet, but is being worked on. Luckily there is a copr repo that packages up the fonts for you, or you can install the font files directly from the Hack github.



This post was originally published in October 2015. It was updated in in October 2016 to add Hack.