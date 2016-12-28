A while ago, Fedora Magazine posted this interview with Rackspace architect Major Hayden where he mentioned the powerline utility. If you often use a terminal, you too might find powerline useful. It gives you helpful status information, and helps you stay organized.
For the shell
By default, the shell plugin gives you plenty of helpful data:
- Login name
- Local time
- Current working directory or path. The path is condensed automatically when it grows longer than the terminal width.
- The number of active background jobs
- The hostname, when you connect via SSH to a remote system where powerline is installed
This saves you a lot of twiddling with your shell environment and complex scripting! To install the utility, open a terminal and run this command:
sudo dnf install powerline
The rest of these instructions assume you’re using Fedora’s standard bash shell. If you’re using a different shell, check out the documentation for tips.
Next, configure your bash shell to use powerline by default. Add the following snippet to your ~/.bashrc file:
if [ -f `which powerline-daemon` ]; then powerline-daemon -q POWERLINE_BASH_CONTINUATION=1 POWERLINE_BASH_SELECT=1 . /usr/share/powerline/bash/powerline.sh fi
To activate the changes, open a new shell or terminal. You should have a terminal that looks like this:
Try changing directories. Watch how the “breadcrumb” prompt changes to show your current location. Very handy! You’ll also be able to see number of pending background jobs. And if powerline is installed on a remote system, the prompt includes the hostname when you connect via SSH.
For tmux
If you’re a command line junkie, you probably also know tmux. It allows you to split your terminal into many windows and panes, each containing its own session. But the tmux standard status line is not quite as interesting as what powerline provides by default:
- Window information
- System load
- Time and date
- Hostname, if you’re connected to a remote system via SSH
Therefore, let’s install the plugin:
sudo dnf install tmux-powerline
Now add this line to your ~/.tmux.conf file:
source "/usr/share/tmux/powerline.conf"
Next, remove or comment out any lines in your tmux configuration for status bar length or content. Examples of these settings are status-left, status-right, status-left-length, and status-right-length.
Your user configuration is stored in ~/.tmux.conf. If you don’t have one, copy an example from the web or /usr/share/doc/tmux/examples to ~/.tmux.conf, and then edit.
When you next start tmux, you should see the powerline status bar:
For vim
If you use the vim editor, you’re also in luck. There’s a powerful plugin for vim, too. By default, it shows:
- Operating mode (normal, insert, replace)
- Current path and file name
- Text encodings
- Document and line positions
To install it, use this command:
sudo dnf install vim-plugin-powerline
Now add the following lines to your ~/.vimrc file:
python from powerline.vim import setup as powerline_setup python powerline_setup() python del powerline_setup set laststatus=2 set t_Co=256
Now you can start vim and see a spiffy new status line:
Configuring powerline
No command line utility is complete without configuration options. The configuration in this case isn’t exactly simple, though; it requires you to edit JSON formatted files. But there’s a complete configuration guide available in the official documentation. And since the utility is written in Python, it’s eminently hackable.
When you hack the configuration, it’s usually to add, change, or remove segments. There are plenty of segments available, such as:
- Content of environment variables
- Version control system data (such as git branch and status!)
- Weather
- …and many more.
To change the status layout in an environment, you create or edit configuration files in your ~/.config/powerline/ folder. These configurations are stored as themes for each plugin. You can use the powerline-lint utility to check your configuration for parsing errors after making changes.
Some changes may require you to reload your session or possibly restart the daemon:
powerline-daemon --replace
Now you can enjoy more sophisticated status data in your favorite tools!
September 4, 2015 at 08:27
I use powerline-shell https://github.com/milkbikis/powerline-shell
http://i.imgur.com/e1bhHR1.png
September 6, 2015 at 18:47
What is the difference to the normal powerline utility presented in this article
September 4, 2015 at 08:59
dont forget to patched font with powerline-fonts
https://github.com/Lokaltog/powerline-fonts
September 4, 2015 at 09:17
This isn’t required on Fedora 22. The fonts are packaged in powerline and come up automatically! 🙂
September 4, 2015 at 09:21
Powerline looks great! The only issue I have is trying to get tmux to display the status bar below. I created a .tmux.conf file and added source “/usr/share/tmux/powerline.conf” to it, but after exiting the terminal and restarting it, it doesn’t work.
September 4, 2015 at 09:38
Never mind, I see you have to start it up. Slaps forehead Coffee kicked in just now. Ha ha!
September 4, 2015 at 10:25
I’ll give it a try, looks great!
September 4, 2015 at 10:31
Seems like first important improvement since f18. I was afraid that fedora will be more and more useless. Now let’s also remove gnome control center and use something that will actually work like alsamixer or pavucontrol for music… Just a hint.
September 4, 2015 at 11:37
Awesome
September 4, 2015 at 13:15
I have weird characters instead of nice ones (on F22):
(snipped to hide username) http://i.imgur.com/1M83Aen.png
September 11, 2015 at 03:29
Rizqi N Assyaufi said:
that helped me out.
September 4, 2015 at 18:19
Let’s hope that small utility is gonna be default in every fedora terminal…
September 4, 2015 at 19:35
Simply Nice.
September 5, 2015 at 03:01
I must be missing something, but I can’t seem to get the right segments in the bash shell to show up (vcs). If I switch to the default_leftonly theme, it works. Is there some width value I’m not setting? Using gnome-terminal.
September 13, 2015 at 20:58
Bash doesn’t allow building the prompt from the right side, so you’d need to use zsh or configure what you want on the left side.
September 5, 2015 at 03:22
For some reason the tmux powerline doesn’t work here. I start it with the “tmux” command, but only the default appearance shows.
September 13, 2015 at 19:37
Have you tried Byobu? It worked for me in tmux via Byobu on the first go.
September 6, 2015 at 18:47
Thanks for pointing out this great tool
September 7, 2015 at 16:23
Looks good, though I am getting weird characters instead of those pointy arrow segments.
I’m using the fish shell and several terminal emulators. All of them having this issue:
http://postimg.org/image/3tpckwo1f/
Any idea how to fix this? The pointy bits are the cool thing 😛
September 8, 2015 at 00:42
Hi Katharina,
Ah, I was wondering when reading the article if the font issue is handled automatically by Fedora now! I guess not…
Instructions are here
http://powerline.readthedocs.org/en/latest/installation/linux.html
September 8, 2015 at 02:34
Is it possible to run powerline-daemon usefully as a systemwide daemon, or is it intended to be run only per-user?Is it possible to run powerline-daemon usefully as a systemwide daemon, or is it intended to be run only per-user?
October 19, 2015 at 15:08
+1
September 8, 2015 at 15:57
How do i setup VCS ? The documentation is poor!
September 9, 2015 at 03:22
Don’t forget Emacs!
https://github.com/milkypostman/powerline
September 9, 2015 at 16:29
Unfortunately your .bashrc if statement doesn’t work when you remove powerline (so you’re stuck to reinstall it to get access to .bashrc).
This is one that works for me however more cleanly:
if powerline is installed, then use it
command -v powerline-daemon &>/dev/null
if [ $? -eq 0 ]; then
powerline-daemon -q
POWERLINE_BASH_CONTINUATION=1
POWERLINE_BASH_SELECT=1
. /usr/share/powerline/bash/powerline.sh
fi
September 10, 2015 at 03:45
I used powerline for a couple of weeks. It looks really nice, but since it’s written in python, it’s ridiculously slow and tends to traceback. I instead switched to:
vim-airline in vim
wrote my own tool for tmux status bar
created custom prompt for zsh
September 10, 2015 at 07:48
Looks awesome with a fresh and clear look! Currently I am using screen on all machines, especially for remote configuration and shell persistence when disconnected. Will give it a try soon.
September 12, 2015 at 09:06
Hi, I try to powerline with vim but don’t work. please I need to help. I can’t see the file vimrc. it necessary create this file manual?
September 13, 2015 at 19:42
You may create the file ‘.vimrc’ in your home directory manually, or you may create a new file in ViM, which should also create a .vimrc. if you’ve never used ViM as that user before, you won’t have a .vimrc file in your homedir.
September 13, 2015 at 16:48
(EDIT: check for powerline-daemon instead of powerline)
The if condition with “which” doesn’t work as expected when you don’t have powerline installed. It shows an error message and without quotes, the condition is always true.
To fix it, I would suggest to use command instead:
if command -v powerline-daemon > /dev/null; then
powerline-daemon -q
POWERLINE_BASH_CONTINUATION=1
POWERLINE_BASH_SELECT=1
. /usr/share/powerline/bash/powerline.sh
fi
September 16, 2015 at 08:31
Looks nice.
However, I am still struggling with the font issue.
VIM in a terminal window is fine, but in GVIM some characters look weird:
September 19, 2015 at 08:49
Is it possible to get it to work with GNU Screen? There is no mention of it other than in the reference for the config option
common.additional_escapes.
October 6, 2015 at 09:15
Looks nice so far, but I want to have git branch info shown on the powerline. I tried to install powerline-gitstatus (https://github.com/jaspernbrouwer/powerline-gitstatus/issues/new), but get the error “python setup.py egg_info” failed… and I had to quit yak-shaving and get some work done.
Anyone know what I have to do to get git status info in my powerline prompt in Fedora?
October 7, 2015 at 03:10
Powerline itself actually supports showing the git branch in the bash powerline without installing the powerline-gitstatus plugin. The support in powerline is a lot simpler (it just shows the current branch) than what the powerline-gitstatus plugin gives you.
There is a little bit of configuration needed to get the powerline –just show the branch — working. You need to enable a different theme that is shipped in powerline on Fedora. To do this:
This file is what powerline was using for config, but here we move it to your home directory so we can make changes to it without the risk of that file being changed when powerline is updated. Powerline also looks for config files in ~/.config/powerline/ so this file will take precendence over the one in /etc/xdg/powerline.
Now when you navigate to a directory with a git repo, the branch should show up on the left in the powerline.
October 7, 2015 at 04:35
What I can’t get to work is to make it also update the terminal window title with current username, host and path.
October 8, 2015 at 11:51
Paul,
don’t you have strange characters in the status bar of gvim?
It is working with vim but not with gvim.
http://imgur.com/a/FGrBm
October 8, 2015 at 16:42
@Fuji: Hi, I’m sorry but I don’t use gvim, so I don’t know the solution to this issue. Maybe another reader knows and can help you figure it out?
October 9, 2015 at 04:36
It appears that the spaces are not correctly rendered in gvim.
Take a look at the file /etc/xdg/powerline/themes/powerline.json with gvim, at line numbers 4, 5, 15 or 24 for example, the space after the symbol contains something and is not empty.
Is this a bug of gvim? Is there a workaround?
October 9, 2015 at 05:03
Ok I fixed the problem of these strange characters.
You have to install the fonts from https://github.com/powerline/fonts and then add the following in your .vimrc :
set guifont=Droid\ Sans\ Mono\ for\ Powerline\ 10
You can test different fonts for PowerLine in gvim. Just go to “Edit/Select Font …” and choose a font “for Powerline” and then type
:set
to get the guifont line to add in your .vimrc.
October 12, 2015 at 04:38
Finally my GVIM looks normal again.
Thanks Fuji!
November 26, 2015 at 08:34
I successfully installed it and it looks the same as on the screenshots here. So, I think there is a general issue in this configuration, because the section dividers (the triangles) are a little offset. They should be pushed a little bit right. This can be best seen on the gaps of the dividers from the right side. Does anyone know how to fix this ?