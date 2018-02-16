The Fedora Marketing Team is proud to announce the Fedora Podcast. This ongoing series will feature interviews and talks with people who make the Fedora community awesome. These folks work on new technologies found in Fedora. Or they produce the distro itself. Some work on putting Fedora in the hands of users. There’s so much going on in Fedora, it takes a whole podcast series. The podcast will be released bi-weekly and already has seven episodes planned.

Episode #1

Matthew Miller, the Fedora Project Leader (FPL), talks about the Fedora Project, the Fedora community and other related topics. He touches on the history of Fedora, the relationship with Red Hat, community structure and more.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The episode is also available here:

Future Fedora Podcast topics

Ambassadors: “The face of Fedora”: A discussion about the contributors that serve as the face of Fedora. They talk to the general public, organize events, and bring people into the community.

Mindshare: “ : Mindshare aims to help Fedora teams reach their targets in a more effective way. The goal is to unify and share their work through optimized, standardized communication.

Fedora Magazine:

Atomic: “ t”: This team works to integrate new OS technology and tools from Project Atomic into Fedora. Here they talk about their amazing technologies.

Infrastructure: “The team behind the distro”: Who are the people behind the iron? These incredible people keep everything running, so the whole community can do their work.

Modularization: Fedora’s Modularity initiative makes it simple for packagers to create alternative versions of software. It also allows users to consume those streams easily. Listen in as they explain how it all works.

Subscribe to the podcast

You can subscribe to the podcast in Simplecast, follow the Fedora Project on Soundcloud, or periodically check the author’s site on fedorapeople.org.

Acknowledgments

This podcast is made with the following free software: GNU/Ring, Audacity, and espeak.

The following audio files are also used: Soft echo sweep by bay_area_bob, The Spirit of Nøkken by johnnyguitar01, and Fussion Sound by pilinox.