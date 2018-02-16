The Fedora Marketing Team is proud to announce the Fedora Podcast. This ongoing series will feature interviews and talks with people who make the Fedora community awesome. These folks work on new technologies found in Fedora. Or they produce the distro itself. Some work on putting Fedora in the hands of users. There’s so much going on in Fedora, it takes a whole podcast series. The podcast will be released bi-weekly and already has seven episodes planned.
Episode #1
Matthew Miller, the Fedora Project Leader (FPL), talks about the Fedora Project, the Fedora community and other related topics. He touches on the history of Fedora, the relationship with Red Hat, community structure and more.
The episode is also available here:
Future Fedora Podcast topics
- Ambassadors: “The face of Fedora”: A discussion about the contributors that serve as the face of Fedora. They talk to the general public, organize events, and bring people into the community.
- Mindshare: “The outreach leadership in Fedora”: Mindshare aims to help Fedora teams reach their targets in a more effective way. The goal is to unify and share their work through optimized, standardized communication.
- Fedora Magazine: The news portal of the Fedora Community”: The editors of the magazine share information about how the Magazine is made.
- Atomic: “The Fedora’s next-generation cloud product”: This team works to integrate new OS technology and tools from Project Atomic into Fedora. Here they talk about their amazing technologies.
- Infrastructure: “The team behind the distro”: Who are the people behind the iron? These incredible people keep everything running, so the whole community can do their work.
- Modularization: Fedora’s Modularity initiative makes it simple for packagers to create alternative versions of software. It also allows users to consume those streams easily. Listen in as they explain how it all works.
Subscribe to the podcast
You can subscribe to the podcast in Simplecast, follow the Fedora Project on Soundcloud, or periodically check the author’s site on fedorapeople.org.
Acknowledgments
This podcast is made with the following free software: GNU/Ring, Audacity, and espeak.
The following audio files are also used: Soft echo sweep by bay_area_bob, The Spirit of Nøkken by johnnyguitar01, and Fussion Sound by pilinox.
February 16, 2018 at 09:00
Hi!
Any plans to make the podcast available in iTunes? I’m surprised it’s not the first place you would publish it.
Thanks,
Ray
February 16, 2018 at 10:18
Yes, we are working on it. We also are going to publish it on Google Play! Thanks for comment!
February 16, 2018 at 09:33
I love you guys!
This is an amazing announcement!
Keep up the good work 🙂
February 16, 2018 at 10:20
Thanks for comment!
February 16, 2018 at 09:34
I think it would be nice if download option is enabled for the podcasts like those of StackOverflow podcasts.
Thanks
February 16, 2018 at 10:25
You can download it from SoundCloud and from the site. For SimpleCast we are.working on it, also the option will be available on future platforms like iTunes and Google Play.
Thanks for comment!
February 16, 2018 at 10:22
Really great first podcast. Nice and short and to the point. Already looking forward for more!
But please, don’t play music while you’re talking. It’s so distracting to listen to. 🙂
February 16, 2018 at 15:57
Agreed about the music and noise
February 16, 2018 at 18:44
Thanks for your comments. Every suggestion is appreciated.
February 16, 2018 at 11:24
Does it have to have an RSS feed for it to be a podcast? Audio files enclosed in RSS feeds that users subscribe to. I mean, … that is kind of how podcasts are supposed to work. How can I subscribe to this show in Vocal without an RSS feed?
February 16, 2018 at 13:43
In the “Subscribe to the podcast” section, there’s a link right there to subscribe via RSS on Simplecast. I’ve highlighted this in a few other places too.
February 16, 2018 at 11:44
Looking forward to listening to the podcast! An RSS subscription feed of some sort would be awesome.
February 16, 2018 at 12:24
Thanks for your effort, was nice for the first time, continue go on, congrats.
February 16, 2018 at 13:32
I would love it if a link to the syndication were easily available so I could subscribe with my podcatcher. I can scrape it from SoundCloud, but it feels like something they’d rather people not do.