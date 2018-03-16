Episode 003 of the Fedora Podcast is now available. In Episode 003 features developer and software architect Langdon White from the Fedora Modularity team. Langdon also leads the Fedora Modularity objective. Langdon is a passionate technical leader with a proven success record architecting and implementing high-impact software systems. In the podcast, Langdon defines Modularity in the Fedora context, explains the issues that can be solved with it, as well as describing the process to help with this important project. You can read more about the Fedora Modularity objective over in their Pagure project.

One important thing to note: as of episode 003, the Fedora Podcast is now available in iTunes. The Fedora Podcast series features interviews and talks with people who make the Fedora community awesome. These folks work on new technologies found in Fedora. Or they produce the distribution itself. Some work on putting Fedora in the hands of users.

In addition to listening above, episode 003 is also available on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, Simplecast, and x3mboy’s site. Full transcripts of Episode 003 are available here . Transcripts are also available for previous episodes!

