Episode 005 of the Fedora Podcast is now available. Episode 005 features Editor of the Fedora Magazine Paul W. Frields. Paul is a former Fedora Project Leader and former manager of the Fedora Engineering team.

In this episode, Paul talks about the Fedora Magazine, the way it works, the process to write an article, and the scope of the magazine in the Fedora Project.

In addition to listening above, Episode 005 is also available on Soundcloud, iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, Simplecast, Spotify and x3mboy’s site. Full transcripts of Episode 005 are available here. Transcripts are also available for previous episodes.

Subscribe to the podcast

You can subscribe to the podcast in Simplecast, follow the Fedora Podcast on Soundcloud, on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, Spotify or periodically check the author’s site on fedorapeople.org.

Acknowledgments

This podcast is made with the following free software: Jitsi, Audacity, and espeak.

The following audio files are also used: Soft echo sweep by bay_area_bob and The Spirit of Nøkken by johnnyguitar01.