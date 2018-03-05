The Fedora Marketing Team is continuing with the Fedora Podcast and we have a new episode out. This ongoing series will feature interviews and talks with people who make the Fedora community awesome. These folks work on new technologies found in Fedora. Or they produce the distribution itself. Some work on putting Fedora in the hands of users.

Episode #2: Ambassadors: The face of Fedora – Interview with Jona Azizaj



Jona Azizaj, a Fedora Ambassador for the EMEA region talks about the Fedora Ambassador’s Program. She describes the ambassador’s program, the process for joining, and the involvement with the rest of the Fedora community & users.

The episode is also available here:

The transcripts of this Episodes can be read here. And we have also the transcripts for the previous episode!

Subscribe to the podcast

You can subscribe to the podcast in Simplecast, follow the Fedora Project on Soundcloud, or periodically check the author’s site on fedorapeople.org.

Acknowledgments

This podcast is made with the following free software: GNU/Ring, Audacity, and espeak.

The following audio files are also used: Soft echo sweep by bay_area_bob and The Spirit of Nøkken by johnnyguitar01.