Flock to Fedora is more than a conference – it’s where the Fedora community comes alive. As part of the CommitHistory campaign, we sat down with confirmed Flock 2026 speakers to hear their stories: what brought them to Fedora, what Flock means to them personally, and what they’re hoping for in Prague this June. This is one of those conversations.

Jona Azizaj’s first Flock was ten years ago in Kraków, Poland. What struck her most was how approachable everyone was. In a community full of experienced contributors, people made space for new voices, listened to her experiences building the local community in Albania, and made her feel like her perspective genuinely mattered. Those small moments, she says, are what made her feel like she truly belonged.

A decade on, Jona sees Flock as one of the most powerful tools for growing the next generation of Fedora contributors. Online mentorship happens asynchronously and at a distance. Flock, however, creates something different: the chance to sit down with someone, share experiences, and build real trust. Flock is where contributors grow more confident, find their place, and realise that open source is about far more than technical work.



For Flock 2026, Jona and the Fedora Mentor Summit team are bringing three initiatives, now in their 5th edition.

The Fedora Contributor Recognition Program celebrating the quiet, meaningful work that often goes unnoticed.

A Lunch and Learn session creating a relaxed space for people to connect beyond their usual circles.

A sticker matching icebreaker providing first-time attendees an easy, low-pressure way to start conversations.

A successful Flock, for Jona, is one where people leave feeling more confident than when they arrived. It is an event where the connections built there carry on long after the event ends.

Flock to Fedora 2026 takes place June 14–16 in Prague. Registration is at capacity but you can join the waitlist. Can’t make it in person? Follow along live on the Fedora YouTube channel.We hope to see you there!

Note: AI (Google Gemini) was used in drafting this article. The content was reviewed and verified before publishing.