Nominate Your Fedora Heroes: Mentor and Contributor Recognition 2026

Posted by on April 14, 2026 3 Comments
Mentor and Contributor Recognition 2026 - Generated using Gemini Nano Banana Pro by Akashdeep Dhar

Mentor and Contributor Recognition 2026 - Generated using Gemini Nano Banana Pro

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It’s time to show our appreciation of the amazing contributors who help shape the Feodra community.

The Fedora Project thrives through the devotion, guidance, and tireless drive of the contributors who consistently perform. From developing testcases to onboarding contributors, from technical writing to coordinating events, it is these vital champions who ensure that the community flourishes. In coordination with the Fedora Mentor Summit 2026, we will be returning to Flock To Fedora 2026 to announce the winners. This wiki reflects the deep gratitude and careful thought behind this community recognition program.

As we prepare to spotlight exceptional mentors and contributors across the Fedora Project, we invite you to help us appreciate the amazing contributors who help shape the community. Whether it is a veteran mentor who helped you begin your journey or a contributor whose efforts have truly reshaped the community’s landscape, now is the moment to celebrate them! Discover more about the nomination guidelines and submit your entry using the link provided below:


👉 Find more information here: https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Contributor_Recognition_Program_2026
👉 Submit your nominations here: https://forms.gle/mBAVKw4qLu14R5YY7

🗓️ Deadline: 15th May 2026

Let us appreciate the amazing contributors who help shape the community. Your nomination could be the recognition that might enable them to do more – and a moment of achievement for the entire community.

Fedora Contributor Community

Akashdeep Dhar

Akashdeep Dhar is an elected representative to Fedora Council and a software engineer at the Red Hat Community Linux Engineering team. Find more about his FOSS and friends adventures on https://gridhead.net/ and about his software engineering creations on https://github.com/gridhead.

3 Comments

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  1. Tomasz Szymanski

    My nomination (added into nomination form!)

    Gregory Lee Bartholomew glb

    Greg is incredibly active on the Fedora forums. He’s always willing to help, answer questions, and offer advice. He’s a community keeper and an ambassador for the Fedora project. Above all, he can search the documentation so thoroughly that he instantly knows what technical problem needs solving. He has an incredibly positive attitude and is unwavering in his support and advice for new Fedora users.

    April 15, 2026
    Reply

  2. Grandpa Leslie Satenstein

    I nominate Adam Williamson,
    He has, for the past 10 years, done a remarkable job of insuring the outstanding quality / correctness of each new Fedora release.
    Over the 10+ years, with 20 Fedora releases behind him, Adam has and is doing a remarkable job.

    My hat is off to him

    April 15, 2026
    Reply

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