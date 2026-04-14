Nominate Your Fedora Heroes: Mentor and Contributor Recognition 2026

It’s time to show our appreciation of the amazing contributors who help shape the Feodra community.

The Fedora Project thrives through the devotion, guidance, and tireless drive of the contributors who consistently perform. From developing testcases to onboarding contributors, from technical writing to coordinating events, it is these vital champions who ensure that the community flourishes. In coordination with the Fedora Mentor Summit 2026, we will be returning to Flock To Fedora 2026 to announce the winners. This wiki reflects the deep gratitude and careful thought behind this community recognition program.

As we prepare to spotlight exceptional mentors and contributors across the Fedora Project, we invite you to help us appreciate the amazing contributors who help shape the community. Whether it is a veteran mentor who helped you begin your journey or a contributor whose efforts have truly reshaped the community’s landscape, now is the moment to celebrate them! Discover more about the nomination guidelines and submit your entry using the link provided below:



👉 Find more information here: https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Contributor_Recognition_Program_2026

👉 Submit your nominations here: https://forms.gle/mBAVKw4qLu14R5YY7

🗓️ Deadline: 15th May 2026

Let us appreciate the amazing contributors who help shape the community. Your nomination could be the recognition that might enable them to do more – and a moment of achievement for the entire community.