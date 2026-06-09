Petr Boy came to Fedora documentation the way many contributors do, by seeing a gap and deciding to fill it. As a researcher, writing is his daily work. When he looked at how he could meaningfully contribute to Fedora, documentation was the obvious answer. He started with Fedora Core 1, stepped away, and returned in 2020 when both the Server Working Group and the Docs Team were being revitalised at the same time. Since then, his focus has been on the “bigger-picture” content structure, readability, consistency, and inspiring others to get involved.

His first Flock was in Cork, Ireland in 2023, and what struck him most was the collaborative approach combined with open, structured dialogue and the sheer range of personalities all genuinely trying to get to know each other.



For a team like Docs, where so much depends on shared standards and careful communication, Petr sees Flock as irreplaceable. New ideas emerge from spontaneous conversation, something the formal structure of video calls simply can’t replicate. His message to anyone thinking about contributing? Fedora needs far more than technical contributors. Documentation, communication, community building these are all vital, and Fedora needs to do a better job of making that visible. At Flock 2026, he is most looking forward to the working groups and the hallway conversations, the ones that are simply too nuanced to have any other way.

Flock to Fedora 2026 takes place June 14–16 in Prague. Registration is at capacity but you can join the waitlist. Can’t make it in person? Follow along live on the Fedora YouTube channel.We hope to see you there!

Note: AI (Google Gemini) was used in drafting this article. The content was reviewed and verified before publishing.