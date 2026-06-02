Maybe it was a one-line typo fix in the docs. Perhaps it was a package you’d been maintaining in secret for months before you finally submitted it. Maybe it was completely terrifying, or maybe it just felt like the most natural thing in the world. Whatever it was we want to hear about it.

Ahead of Flock to Fedora 2026 (June 14–16, Prague), We the Fedora CommOps team are launching #Commit History: a community campaign to collect the origin stories of Fedora contributors – the moments that brought people into this project and kept them here.

The best stories will be featured in a Fedora Magazine article published before Flock 2026, celebrating the people who make this project what it is.

Here are the questions used to get started-

What was your first contribution to Fedora – and what made you take that first step?

What did it feel like? What went wrong (or right)?

Looking back, what did that moment mean for your open source journey?

There are no wrong answers. First commits come in all shapes code, documentation, translations, design, bug reports, community work. If you’ve ever contributed to Fedora, your story belongs here.

How to share: Drop your story in the comments below, or share it on Mastodon with the hashtag #Commit History.

Whether you’ve been contributing for a decade or made your first commit last week – we want to hear from you.