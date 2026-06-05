Flock to Fedora is more than a conference – it’s where the Fedora community comes alive. As part of the In the Commit History campaign, we sat down with confirmed Flock 2026 speakers to hear their stories: what brought them to Fedora, what Flock means to them personally, and what they’re hoping for in Prague this June. This is one of those conversations.

Akashdeep’s history with Flock goes back around five years, and his perspective on it has evolved significantly. During his time on the Fedora Council, he participated in the grueling process of reviewing over 150 talk proposals in a single cycle. This task was made harder by the fact that acceptance is often tied to sponsored travel meaning funding rejection can mean a contributor simply can’t attend at all.

But beyond the sessions and schedules, Akashdeep is emphatic about what Flock is really for. Roughly 75% of the experience is about human connection; understanding the person behind the screen, building friendships, and embodying the “friends foundation” philosophy at the heart of Fedora. Technical work is the bonus, not the point.

Nowhere is this clearer than in the story of the Fedora Badges revamp. Interest in rebuilding the platform which, despite its 2003-era interface, plays a vital role in motivating new contributors, dates back to 2019. But it was Flock’s hallway conversations and dedicated workshops that finally built the consensus needed to move the project forward.

Akashdeep also wants people to know that contributing to Fedora infrastructure is more accessible than it looks. You don’t need to be on a specific team or work for a particular company. Just join a chat, introduce yourself, and find your corner. As one contributor discovered, starting with documentation led to a whole journey into diversity and inclusion work. Community bonding is what keeps people, and the technical work is the reward.

Flock to Fedora 2026 takes place June 14–16 in Prague. Registration is at capacity but you can join the waitlist. Can’t make it in person? Follow along live on the Fedora YouTube channel.We hope to see you there!

Note: AI (Google Gemini) was used in drafting this article. The content was reviewed and verified before publishing.