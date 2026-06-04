Flock to Fedora is more than a conference — it’s where the Fedora community comes alive. As part of the #In the CommitHistory campaign, we sat down with confirmed Flock 2026 speakers to hear their stories: what brought them to Fedora, what Flock means to them personally, and what they’re hoping for in Prague this June. This is one of those conversations.

Aleksandra Fedorova’s journey into Fedora started with a sticker. At LinuxTag in Berlin, her first properly organised Linux community event she approached the Fedora booth simply wanting a sticker. What happened next changed everything. The people behind the booth invited her to join them on their side of the table. That single gesture dismantled the wall between user and contributor, and she never looked back.

For Aleksandra, Flock isn’t the place for deep technical work. Instead, it’s where the Fedora Council reads the room, sensing priorities, spotting coordination gaps, and picking up on tensions before they become real problems. She’s also refreshingly honest about Flock’s limitations: the costs of attending mean it’s not always a fully representative cross-section of the community, and understanding the broader Fedora ecosystem requires deliberate effort beyond the event itself.

But what Flock offers that nothing else can? The human element. No mailing list or Matrix channel lets you simply walk up to someone and start a conversation without a formal introduction. At Flock, the hallway is as valuable as the schedule. For Flock 2026, Aleksandra hopes the event helps ease current tensions; the reminder that everyone is working toward the same goal, even when they disagree on how to get there, is something only being in the same room together can provide.

Flock to Fedora 2026 takes place June 14–16 in Prague. Registration is at capacity but you can join the waitlist. Can’t make it in person? Follow along live on the Fedora YouTube channel.We hope to see you there!