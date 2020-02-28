Fedora’s gaggle of desktops

Posted by on February 28, 2020

How we decide when to release Fedora

Make free encrypted backups to the cloud on Fedora

Demonstrating PERL with Tic-Tac-Toe, Part 1

There are 38 different desktops or window managers in Fedora 31. You could try a different one every day for a month, and still have some left over. Some have very few features. Some have so many features they are called a desktop environment. This article can’t go into detail on each, but it’s interesting to see the whole list in one place.

Criteria for desktops

To be on this list, the desktop must show up on the desktop manager’s selection list. If the desktop has more than one entry in the desktop manager list, they are counted just as that one desktop. An example is “GNOME”, “GNOME Classic” and “GNOME (Wayland).” These all show up on the desktop manager list, but they are still just GNOME.

List of desktops

9wm
Emulation of the Plan 9 window manager 8 1/2
    dnf install 9wm

awesome
Highly configurable, framework window manager for X. Fast, light and extensible
https://fedoramagazine.org/5-cool-tiling-window-managers/
    dnf install awesome

blackbox
Very small and fast Window Manager
Fedora uses the maintained fork on github
    dnf install blackbox

bspwm
A tiling window manager based on binary space partitioning
https://github.com/windelicato/dotfiles/wiki/bspwm-for-dummies
    dnf install bspwm

byobu
Light-weight, configurable window manager built upon GNU screen
    dnf install byobu

Cinnamon
Cinnamon provides a desktop with a traditional layout, advanced features, easy to use, powerful and flexible.
https://projects.linuxmint.com/cinnamon/
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/cinnamon-linux-desktop
    dnf group install "Cinnamon Desktop"

cwm
Calm Window Manager by OpenBSD project
https://steemit.com/technology/@jamesdeagle/the-calm-window-manager-cwm-a-quick-start-guide
    dnf install cwm

Deepin
Deepin desktop is the desktop environment released with deepin (the linux distribution). It aims at being elegant and easy to use.
    dnf group install "Deepin Desktop"
    (optional) dnf group install "Deepin Desktop Office" "Media packages for Deepin Desktop"

dwm
Dynamic window manager for X
https://fedoramagazine.org/lets-try-dwm-dynamic-window-manger/
https://fedoramagazine.org/5-cool-tiling-window-managers/
    dnf install dwm
    (optional) dnf install dwm-user

enlightenment
Enlightenment window manager
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/linux-enlightenment-desktop
    dnf install enlightenment

e16
The Enlightenment window manager, DR16
    dnf install e16
    (optional) dnf install e16-epplets e16-keyedit e16-themes

fluxbox
Window Manager based on Blackbox
    dnf install fluxbox
    (optional) dnf install fluxbox-pulseaudio fluxbox-vim-syntax

fvwm
Highly configurable multiple virtual desktop window manager
http://www.fvwm.org/
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/fvwm-linux-desktop
    dnf install fvwm

GNOME
GNOME is a highly intuitive and user friendly desktop environment.
* both X11 and wayland
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/gnome-linux-desktop
https://fedoramagazine.org/3-simple-and-useful-gnome-shell-extensions/
    dnf group install "GNOME"
    (optional but large) dnf group install "Fedora Workstation" 

herbstluftwm
A manual tiling window manager
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/herbstluftwm-linux-desktop
    dnf install herbstluftwm
    (optional) dnf install herbstluftwm-zsh herbstluftwm-fish

i3
Improved tiling window manager
https://fedoramagazine.org/getting-started-i3-window-manager/
https://fedoramagazine.org/using-i3-with-multiple-monitors/
    dnf install i3
    (optional) dnf install i3-doc i3-ipc

icewm
Window manager designed for speed, usability, and consistency
https://fedoramagazine.org/icewm-a-really-cool-desktop/
    dnf install icewm
    (optional) dnf install icewm-minimal-session

jwm
Joe's Window Manager
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/joes-window-manager-linux-desktop
    dnf install jwm

KDE Plasma Desktop
The KDE Plasma Workspaces, a highly-configurable graphical user interface which includes a panel, desktop, system icons and desktop widgets, and many powerful KDE applications.
* both X11 and wayland
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/linux-kde-plasma
https://fedoramagazine.org/installing-kde-plasma-5/
    dnf group install "KDE Plasma Workspaces"
    (optional) dnf group install "KDE Applications" "KDE Educational applications" "KDE Multimedia support" "KDE Office" "KDE Telepathy"
    (optional for wayland) dnf install kwin-wayland plasma-workspace-wayland

lumina
A lightweight, portable desktop environment
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/linux-lumina-desktop
    dnf install lumina-desktop
    (optional) dnf install lumina-*

LXDE
LXDE is a lightweight X11 desktop environment designed for computers with low hardware specifications like netbooks, mobile devices or older computers.
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/lxqt-lxde-linux-desktop
    dnf group install "LXDE Desktop"
    (optional) dnf group install "LXDE Office" "Multimedia support for LXDE"

LXQt
LXQt is a lightweight X11 desktop environment designed for computers with low hardware specifications like netbooks, mobile devices or older computers.
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/lxqt-lxde-linux-desktop
    dnf group install "LXQt Desktop"
    (optional) dnf group install "LXQt Office" "Multimedia support for LXQt"

MATE
MATE Desktop is based on GNOME 2 and provides a powerful graphical user interface for users who seek a simple easy to use traditional desktop interface.
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/mate-linux-desktop
https://fedoramagazine.org/installing-another-desktop/
    dnf group install "MATE Desktop"
    (optional) dnf group install "MATE Applications"

musca
A simple dynamic window manager fox X
    dnf install musca

openbox
A highly configurable and standards-compliant X11 window manager
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/openbox-linux-desktop
https://fedoramagazine.org/openbox-fedora/
    dnf install openbox
    (optional) dnf install openbox-kde openbox-theme-mistral-thin-dark

Pantheon
The Pantheon desktop environment is the DE that powers elementaryOS.
https://github.com/elementary
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/pantheon-linux-desktop
    dnf group install "Pantheon Desktop"
    (optional) dnf install elementary-capnet-assist elementary-greeter elementary-shortcut-overlay

pekwm
A small and flexible window manager
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/pekwm-linux-desktop
    dnf install pekwm

qtile
A pure-Python tiling window manager
https://fedoramagazine.org/5-cool-tiling-window-managers/
    dnf install qtile

ratpoison
Minimalistic window manager
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/ratpoison-linux-desktop
    dnf install ratpoison

sawfish
An extensible window manager for the X Window System
    dnf install sawfish
    (optional) dnf install sawfish-pager

spectrwm
Minimalist tiling window manager written in C
    dnf install spectrwm

Sugar
A software playground for learning about learning.
* Possibly the most unique desktop of this list.
    dnf group install "Sugar Desktop Environment"
    (optional) dnf group install "Additional Sugar Activities"

sway
i3-compatible window manager for Wayland
* Wayland only
https://fedoramagazine.org/setting-up-the-sway-window-manager-on-fedora/
https://fedoramagazine.org/5-cool-tiling-window-managers/
    dnf install sway

twm
X.Org X11 twm window manager
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Twm
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/twm-linux-desktop
    dnf install xorg-x11-twm

WindowMaker
A fast, feature rich Window Manager
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/linux-window-maker-desktop
    dnf install WindowMaker
    (optional) dnf install WindowMaker-extra

wmx
A really simple window manager for X
    dnf install wmx

XFCE
A lightweight desktop environment that works well on low end machines.
https://opensource.com/article/19/12/xfce-linux-desktop
    dnf group install "Xfce Desktop"
    (optional) dnf group install "Applications for the Xfce Desktop" "Extra plugins for the Xfce panel" "Multimedia support for Xfce" "Xfce Office"

xmonad
A tiling window manager
    dnf install xmonad
    (optional) dnf install xmonad-mate

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash.

Troy Dawson

8 Comments

  1. Mark Brophy

    Is installing one of these window managers the same as installing the relevant fedora ‘spin’ from https://spins.fedoraproject.org/ ?

    February 28, 2020
      Troy Dawson

      No. In some cases it might be close. The two spins that I looked at had extra packages added to the spins that were not in the groups.

      February 28, 2020
      Reply

  2. Oscar

    I’d classify them into two categories: Wayland-compatible and non Wayland-compatible. For me it’s the key factor to begin to work with any of them.

    February 28, 2020
      Troy Dawson

      I was surprised at how few wayland desktops were in Fedora 31. GNOME, KDE Plasma, and sway. I have noticed that Fedora Rawhide has a Enlightenment wayland component. Whether that will be ready for Fedora 32 or not, I don’t know.

      February 28, 2020
      Reply

  3. svsv sarma

    A plethora of desktops. Thanks for the extensive narration of the different DEs. By the by, which do you recommend? I wonder if I can try and compare the different desktops in the same installation!

    February 28, 2020
      Troy Dawson

      I will not give any recommendations. I want to keep this article as neutral as I can.

      Yes, you can have multiple desktops installed at the same time. If you plan on having more than 10 desktops installed at the same time, I suggest you switch to the sddm desktop manager, instead of gdm or lightdm. sddm can handle both wayland and X11 desktops, and it’s desktop list is scroll-able when the list is large.

      February 28, 2020
      Reply

    • Alexander Borro

      Unless you know what you are doing you have to be very careful. I had KDE and GNOME running together for along time, not ideal, and not a good combo unless you know how to correct the mess afterwards. Cinnamon is gnome based, never had any problem alongside GNOME. So it varies. KDE for example can mess up gtk settings too. Easily enough to recover from if you know how but to (usually involves removing .gtk* folders and/ or .kde folders.
      In any, case if you do remove KDE afterwards, it will leave a lot of config folders behind in you home directory and it gets very messy.

      Another tip: Create a new user account for testing and then log into the new DE with this account only, it avoids some of the aforementioned issues.

      Easier to setup a virtual machine and install a spin to see if you like it. There you can mess it up as much as you like , learn and play around 🙂

      February 28, 2020
  4. JOhn Duchek

    NOw I have my daily job for march!

    February 28, 2020
    Reply

