3 simple and useful GNOME Shell extensions

The default desktop of Fedora Workstation — GNOME Shell — is known and loved by many users for its minimal, clutter-free user interface. It is also known for the ability to add to the stock interface using extensions. In this article, we cover 3 simple, and useful extensions for GNOME Shell. These three extensions provide a simple extra behaviour to your desktop; simple tasks that you might do every day.
Installing Extensions
The quickest and easiest way to install GNOME Shell extensions is with the Software Application. Check out the previous post here on the Magazine for more details:
Removable Drive Menu
First up is the Removable Drive Menu extension. It is a simple tool that adds a small widget in the system tray if you have a removable drive inserted into your computer. This allows you easy access to open Files for your removable drive, or quickly and easily eject the drive for safe removal of the device.
Extensions Extension.
The Extensions extension is super useful if you are always installing and trying out new extensions. It provides a list of all the installed extensions, allowing you to enable or disable them. Additionally, if an extension has settings, it allows quick access to the settings dialog for each one.
Frippery Move Clock
Finally, there is the simplest extension in the list. Frippery Move Clock, simply moves the position of the clock from the center of the top bar to the right, next to the status area.
Steven
The layout of this post is a bit odd, if someone doesn’t notice the pages they’d miss all of the content…you may want to advertise that in the body of the first page?
Clément Verna
That should be fixed now 🙂
Steven
Yep, looks great and seems to show the content on a single page.
Great content. I’d also propose the multi-monitors-add-on, TopIcons, dash-to-dock, and audio-output-switcher as great utilitarian extensions for those that have a Fedora/Gnome workstations.
The multi-monitors-add-on allows you to have a top bar (with a clock) on your secondary/ancillary displays.
The dash-to-dock allows for a MacOS type of dock on the bottom of the screen that is really nice for those who may use both Mac OS and Gnome in their day to day routines.
The audio-output-switcher makes it a really quick and seamless way to transition from a headset to speakers for when you’re playing games, or joining online meetings and would rather confine your audio input/output.
Erick White
You know, it’s a pretty bare document with just the paragraph up in my e-mail. :p Either the page didn’t publish or an accidently early publish. It was funny.
Stuart Gathman
All of those come “out of the box” with Cinnamon spin!
Jorge
“Is known and loved by many users for its minimal, clutter-free user interface…” so minimal that after installation you will lost a lot of time to choose and parameterize the poor extensions to make Gnome useful.