3 simple and useful GNOME Shell extensions

Posted by on January 28, 2019

The default desktop of Fedora Workstation — GNOME Shell — is known and loved by many users for its minimal, clutter-free user interface. It is also known for the ability to add to the stock interface using extensions. In this article, we cover 3 simple, and useful extensions for GNOME Shell. These three extensions provide a simple extra behaviour to your desktop; simple tasks that you might do every day.

Installing Extensions

The quickest and easiest way to install GNOME Shell extensions is with the Software Application. Check out the previous post here on the Magazine for more details:

How to install extensions via the Software application

Removable Drive Menu

Removable Drive Menu extension on Fedora 29

First up is the Removable Drive Menu extension. It is a simple tool that adds a small widget in the system tray if you have a removable drive inserted into your computer. This allows you easy access to open Files for your removable drive, or quickly and easily eject the drive for safe removal of the device.

Removable Drive Menu in the Software application

Extensions Extension.

The Extensions extension is super useful if you are always installing and trying out new extensions. It provides a list of all the installed extensions, allowing you to enable or disable them. Additionally, if an extension has settings, it allows quick access to the settings dialog for each one.

the Extensions extension in the Software application

Frippery Move Clock

Finally, there is the simplest extension in the list. Frippery Move Clock, simply moves the position of the clock from the center of the top bar to the right, next to the status area.

Fedora Project community

Ryan Lerch

Ryan is a designer that works on stuff for Fedora. He uses Fedora Workstation as his primary desktop, along with the best tools from the Libre Graphics world, notably, the vector graphics editor, Inkscape.

6 Comments

  1. Steven

    The layout of this post is a bit odd, if someone doesn’t notice the pages they’d miss all of the content…you may want to advertise that in the body of the first page?

    January 28, 2019
    • Clément Verna

      That should be fixed now 🙂

      January 28, 2019
      • Steven

        Yep, looks great and seems to show the content on a single page.

        Great content. I’d also propose the multi-monitors-add-on, TopIcons, dash-to-dock, and audio-output-switcher as great utilitarian extensions for those that have a Fedora/Gnome workstations.

        The multi-monitors-add-on allows you to have a top bar (with a clock) on your secondary/ancillary displays.

        The dash-to-dock allows for a MacOS type of dock on the bottom of the screen that is really nice for those who may use both Mac OS and Gnome in their day to day routines.

        The audio-output-switcher makes it a really quick and seamless way to transition from a headset to speakers for when you’re playing games, or joining online meetings and would rather confine your audio input/output.

        January 28, 2019
  2. Erick White

    You know, it’s a pretty bare document with just the paragraph up in my e-mail. :p Either the page didn’t publish or an accidently early publish. It was funny.

    January 28, 2019
  3. Stuart Gathman

    All of those come “out of the box” with Cinnamon spin!

    January 28, 2019
  4. Jorge

    “Is known and loved by many users for its minimal, clutter-free user interface…” so minimal that after installation you will lost a lot of time to choose and parameterize the poor extensions to make Gnome useful.

    January 28, 2019
