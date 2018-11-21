How to install extensions via the Software application

GNOME is the default desktop environment shipped with Fedora Workstation. GNOME Shell provides an awesome, minimal, default experience that is easy to pick up and use. However, GNOME Shell Extensions make it easy to add to and change the behavior of GNOME.

The extensions.gnome.org website is the canonical source for quality GNOME extensions, and previously, the easiest way to install was directly from the website. However, recent updates to the GNOME Software application now allow you to browse, search, install, and update extensions from extensions.gnome.org. This how to covers the basics of installing these extensions using GNOME Software.

Check the Software Sources

On a Fedora Workstation install, extensions.gnome.org should already be enabled by default as a software source. However, it pays to check that it is enabled before proceeding.

First open the Software Repositories dialog by in Software’s application menu:

software application app menu

Then scroll down, finding the extensions.gnome.org item, and checking it is enabled, and enabling it if needed.

Browse Extensions

With the correct software source enabled, extensions from extensions.gnome.org will start appearing in searches in the Software application. To browse just the extensions, click on the Add-Ons category on the main Software page:

The Shell Extension tab then lists all the available extensions:

Note that some of the extensions above are doubled-up. This is because these extensions are also available as RPMs in the official Fedora repositories.

Installing an Extension

Installing an extension is done in the same manner as any other item in the Software Application — simply press the install button and you will be right to go. Note too, that once an extension is installed, you are easily able to launch the extension settings from the details page. Additionally, note the Source item in the details. This shows you if the extension you are installing is from the official Fedora repos, or the extensions.gnome.org source.

  1. Krystian

    What always troubling me with GNOME 3 – was themes.

    Black tone of G3 can be “depressing”. I’ve tried to modify theme from code, but it wasn’t best way. I’ve used themes dedicated for GNOME, but they was broken after upgrade to new version of G3.

    Whole desktop is great, extensions are strong side of it. But theming GNOME is the worst part. I understand black is virtually “invisible” and is great for coding etc. But theming – stable theming – should be easier. Some users like dark tones, some not.

    November 21, 2018
    Reply

  2. svsv sarma

    Yes, this post is very useful and so is the gnome extensions. I found it in applications/accessories/tweaks. I use it for application menu, no topleft hot corner, net speed, windows list and startup apps etc. A narrative on other tweaks is helpful as I am afraid to tinker with everything!

    November 21, 2018
    Reply

  3. Jonathan

    I wish there was an option that allowed you to hide extensions.gnome.org packages when they’re available from the Fedora repos.

    November 21, 2018
    Reply

  4. Fernando

    Can extensions already by updated through GNOME Software?

    November 21, 2018
    Reply

  5. Costas A.

    The most annoying with Gnome Software, is that it performs auto-refresh each time you boot your system, downloading MB over MB. If later you chose to update the system with dnf, the same amount of MB is being re-downloaded. And on top of that there is no option to disable that auto-refresh. Even MS give you an option to disable auto-updates…
    That’s the reason i uninstalled the app.

    November 21, 2018
    Reply

  6. Foo Bar

    very sad news: end of development for the magnificent “TaskBar” extension

    see posting on https://extensions.gnome.org/extension/584/taskbar/

    November 21, 2018
    Reply

  7. nacer rahem

    magnifique bravo

    November 21, 2018
    Reply

  8. David Adam

    Using gnome-software-3.30.5-1.fc29.x86_64, fully updated, program goes into an endless loop when asked to list software repositories per your first step. No repositories get listed.

    November 21, 2018
    Reply

