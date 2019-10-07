IceWM – A really cool desktop

IceWM is a very lightweight desktop. It’s been around for over 20 years, and its goals today are still the same as back then: speed, simplicity, and getting out of the users way.
I used to add IceWM to Scientific Linux, for a lightweight desktop. At the time, it was only a .5 Meg rpm. When running, it used only 5 Meg of memory. Over the years, IceWM has grown a little bit. The rpm package is now 1 Meg. When running, IceWM now uses 10 Meg of memory. Even though it literally doubled in size in the past 10 years, it is still extremely small.
What do you get in such a small package? Exactly what it says, a Window Manager. Not much else. You have a toolbar with a menu or icons to launch programs. You have speed. And finally you have themes and options. Besides the few goodies in the toolbar, that’s about it.
Installation
Because IceWM is so small, you just install the main package.
$ sudo dnf install icewm
If you want to save disk space, many of the dependencies are soft options. IceWM works just fine without them.
$ sudo dnf install icewm --setopt install_weak_deps=false
Options
The defaults for IceWM are set so that your average windows user feels comfortable. This is a good thing, because options are done manually, through configuration files.
I hope I didn’t loose you there, because it’s not as bad as it sounds. There are only 8 configuration files, and most people only use a couple. The main three config files are keys (keybinding), preferences (overall preferences), and toolbar (what is shown on the toolbar). The default config files are found in /usr/share/icewm/
To make a change, you copy the default config to you home icewm directory (~/.icewm), edit the file, and then restart IceWM. The first time you do this might be a little scary because “Restart Icewm” is found under the “Logout” menu entry. But when you restart IceWM, you just see a single flicker, and your changes are there. Any open programs are unaffected and stay as they were.
Themes
If you install the icewm-themes package, you get quite a few themes. Unlike regular options, you do not need to restart IceWM to change into a new theme. Usually I wouldn’t talk much about themes, but since there are so few other features, I figured I’m mention them.
Toolbar
The toolbar is the one place where a few extra features have been added to IceWM. You will see that you can switch between workplaces. Workspaces are sometimes called Virtual Desktops. Click on the workspace to move to it. Right clicking on a windows taskbar entry allows you to move it between workspaces. If you like workspaces, this has all the functionality you will like. If you don’t like workspaces, it’s an option and can be turned off.
The toolbar also has Network/Memory/CPU monitoring graphs. Hover your mouse over the graph to get details. Click on the graph to get a window with full monitoring. These little graphs used to be on every window manager. But as those desktops matured, they have all taken the graphs out. I’m very glad that IceWM has left this nice feature alone.
Summary
If you want something lightweight, but functional, IceWM is the desktop for you. It is setup so that new linux users can use it out of the box. It is flexible so that unix users can tweak it to their liking. Most importantly, IceWM lets your programs run without getting in the way.
Wojtek
Ah… IceWM.. the memories.. 🙂
It was my go-to WM back in the AMD k6-2 era.
One of the WMs out there that do not stand in you way and allows you to run almost everything without using a mouse.
CrankyTom
If I want to use something lightweight, I most certainly don’t want Fedora no matter the Windows Manager. I can run full blown Mate Desktop with Devuan base and it’s performing better than Matchbox Desktop on Fedora on the same Computer. I don’t know what’s Fedora doing to their base but it’s shit.
(Also, I just learned after switching Fedora installed HDD to another PC that SHUTDOWN in Fedora means HIBERNATION, if Fedora lies to it’s user on such a basic function, where else does it lie/betray/swindle?)
RMPR
How does it compare to i3 from your experience ?
tdawson
I haven’t used i3, so I’ll let others who have tried them both reply.
Adam
What about Sway?
https://swaywm.org/
Since Wayland is the future, I think WMs and DEs that are Wayland-centric should be in focus. Although I’m sure IceWM is good, it’s one of those window managers that doesn’t care about supporting Wayland. I think this is a real problem in the Linux space. People are either overly critical of Wayland, due to ignorance of how it works, or they simply don’t know that Wayland exists and how it differs from X. We need a real display server that uses double buffering and compositing by default. The desktop on Linux is way too jittery, laggy and has a real problem with screen tearing. Don’t get me wrong, I love Linux, open source and the free software philosophy.
Apple has done the desktop properly since 2001 with macOS, and it’s about time Linux catches up. In case people don’t know, the window manager in macOS is state of the art. You notice that when you use macOS for an extended period of time. Everything is so smooth and there’s no visual lag when handling windows, and there’s no screen tearing. It’s been like that since 2001.
(You’re allowed to say good things about Apple products without loving the company itself or what they do…)
Although I’m glad to see that GNOME has excellent Wayland support, and it’s the default DE in Fedora. KDE isn’t there yet, although they’re working on it. Right now, if you want to use Wayland you’re probably best off using GNOME. Although I like GNOME, I think it’s a bit sad that you hardly have any options if you want to run Wayland as your default display server and compositor.
https://tech.slashdot.org/story/14/08/20/1825221/linus-torvalds-i-still-want-the-desktop
“I still want the desktop”, Linus Torvalds says. Well, if you want the desktop you need Wayland to succeed so that the Linux desktop will be technically on par with what Apple and Microsoft are offering. In almost every other way, Linux beats those proprietary systems. But on the desktop it fails miserably in comparison, I’m sad to say.
tdawson
I have not used sway either.
sway is in Fedora. I think it would be great if you, or someone else were to write an article for Fedora Magazine on it.
https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/fedora-magazine/writing-a-pitch/
https://docs.fedoraproject.org/en-US/fedora-magazine/writing-an-article/
As for apples desktop system, I haven’t used one for over 15 years, so I don’t feel I could comment.
Alex
The choice of Window Manager in Linux is a very personal thing for any user who is willing to make the jump from the default out-of-the-box platform WM (often Gnome) to, well, literally anything else. You’ll end up crafting environments that just ‘work’ for you for use cases and systems.
KDE/Plasma, Gnome, Mate, Cinnamon, XFCE, LXQT, FWVM, IceWM, i3, openBox, Fluxbox, etc. all have their positives, negatives, quirks and specialties.
I encourage anyone reading this article who hasn’t tried out a few different Window Managers for a solid week or so and seen what they provide to make an effort to do so.
On most systems you can choose (per-login session) which WM you fancy for that session (i.e. xdm, lightdm, and gdm all have UI options like a drop-down menu on the login screen), so you can always switch back to the one you’re most familiar with if you need to.
The window manager you use is the glue that binds the multitasking strands that you as a user work at, be they command line terminals or specific tools (browsers, text editors, IDEs, etc. etc.), so having that glue be the right kind for you really matters.
suoeno1357
Best possible IceWM implementation in a distro (to me at least) so far would be antiX Linux’, so there’s a model that can be learnt from. Though from my flip flopping dabbling, cherry picking the necessities such as which file manager or network conn manager are where the trickier parts lie.
If there’s willing people up to the task, I’m thinking a proper Spin for this should prove to be an interesting proposition.
tdawson
I haven’t tried antiX Linux, so I can’t comment there. But you are correct in being able to cherry pick everything . In my screenshot’s you can clearly see that I also have KDE installed on the system along with IceWM. But if I am on a less powerful machine such as a Raspberry Pi, I usually only install icwm, x-term and nedit.
Seeing how small, but functional you could make a IceWM Spin would be interesting. But I don’t know how practical it would be. As someone said in another comment, a desktop is a personal thing. And since you would be cherry picking everything, it would be setup how you like it. But the next person might like a different terminal, browser or other things.