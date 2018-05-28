Fedora 26 end of life approaching

As readers may be aware, Fedora 28 recently released to great acclaim. That means Fedora 26 hits its End of Life (EOL) status on June 1, 2018. Read more here about what this means, and what steps you can take with your older Fedora systems.
After June 1, packages in the Fedora 26 repositories no longer receive any security, bugfix, or enhancement updates. Furthermore, at that point the community adds no new packages to the F26 collection.
The Fedora Project highly recommends you upgrade all systems to Fedora 28 or Fedora 27 before the EOL date. Upgrades are an easy way to keep your system setup while you move to the latest technology.
Looking back at Fedora 26
Fedora 26 was released in July 2017. During its lifetime, the Fedora community published nearly 10,000 updates to the F26 repositories. Fedora 26 Workstation featured version 3.24 of GNOME. The release also carried numerous improvements and highlights:
- A new partitioning tool in Anaconda for expert setup
- DNF 2.5 with new software management capabilities
- The Python Classroom Lab which helps educators introduce students to the latest technology
About the Fedora Release Cycle
The Fedora Project provides updates for a particular release until a month after the second subsequent version of Fedora is released. For example, updates for Fedora 26 continue until one month after the release of Fedora 28. Fedora 27 continues to be supported up until one month after the release of Fedora 29.
Since Fedora 28 released on time on May 1, 2018, Fedora 26 reaches EOL even though it’s been around less than 11 months. So if that lifecycle seems shorter than usual to you, you’re right!
The Fedora Project wiki contains more detailed information about the entire Fedora Release lifecycle. The lifecycle includes milestones from development to release, and the post-release support period.
Magnus
Fedora 26 was great for me, it was the release that assured me that Fedora was for me and my needs. Fedora as a distribution has only gotten better. Thanks to all involved.
Lloyd Garrick
Having hosed a system 2ce trying to “upgrade”, I just do fresh clean installs now. Still using Fed25 and it’s awesome! Plan to wait for Fed30, do clean install with new system, maybe try setup dual-boot with Win-10 [I hate MS but unfortunately still need it sometimes 🙁
Really wish the Fedora life cycle was 1 year instead of 6 months – it’s like just when I have the system tweaked and hacked to perfection, it’s upgrade time again!
gigarath24
Personally I prefer to have a faster upgrade cycle. If Fedora changes too much for you then you should probably switch to a different distro.
Adam
There is a misspell in the Fedora Release Cycle part.
Robert Stanfield
I was hooked since Fedora 23 when dnf was introduced. I’ve never been the person who upgrades from one release to another. I always did a fresh install, but I must admit it’s pretty handy not re-configuring your workstation everything remaining setup exactly as you had it before the upgrade.