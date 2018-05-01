Fedora 28 was just officially released. You’ll likely want to upgrade your system to the latest version of Fedora. Fedora offers a command-line method for upgrading Fedora 27 to Fedora 28. The Fedora 28 Workstation also has a graphical upgrade method.
Upgrading Fedora 27 Workstation to Fedora 28
Soon after release time, a notification appears to tell you an upgrade is available. You can click the notification to launch the GNOME Software app. Or you can choose Software from GNOME Shell.
Choose the Updates tab in GNOME Software and you should see a window like this:
If you don’t see anything on this screen, try using the reload tool at the top left. It may take some time after release for all systems to be able to see an upgrade available.
Choose Download to fetch the upgrade packages. You can continue working until you reach a stopping point, and the download is complete. Then use GNOME Software to restart your system and apply the upgrade. Upgrading takes time, so you may want to grab a coffee and come back to the system later.
Using the command line
If you’ve upgraded from past Fedora releases, you are likely familiar with the dnf upgrade plugin. This method is the recommended and supported way to upgrade from Fedora 27 to Fedora 28. Using this plugin will make your upgrade to Fedora 28 simple and easy.
1. Update software and back up your system
Before you do anything, you will want to make sure you have the latest software for Fedora 27 before beginning the upgrade process. To update your software, use GNOME Software or enter the following command in a terminal.
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
Additionally, make sure you back up your system before proceeding. For help with taking a backup, see the backup series on the Fedora Magazine.
2. Install the DNF plugin
Next, open a terminal and type the following command to install the plugin:
sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade
3. Start the update with DNF
Now that your system is up-to-date, backed up, and you have the DNF plugin installed, you can begin the upgrade by using the following command in a terminal:
sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=28
This command will begin downloading all of the upgrades for your machine locally to prepare for the upgrade. If you have issues when upgrading because of packages without updates, broken dependencies, or retired packages, add the ‐‐allowerasing flag when typing the above command. This will allow DNF to remove packages that may be blocking your system upgrade.
4. Reboot and upgrade
Once the previous command finishes downloading all of the upgrades, your system will be ready for rebooting. To boot your system into the upgrade process, type the following command in a terminal:
sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot
Your system will restart after this. Many releases ago, the fedup tool would create a new option on the kernel selection / boot screen. With the dnf-plugin-system-upgrade package, your system reboots into the current kernel installed for Fedora 27; this is normal. Shortly after the kernel selection screen, your system begins the upgrade process.
Now might be a good time for a coffee break! Once it finishes, your system will restart and you’ll be able to log in to your newly upgraded Fedora 28 system.
Resolving upgrade problems
On occasion, there may be unexpected issues when you upgrade your system. If you experience any issues, please visit the DNF system upgrade wiki page for more information on troubleshooting in the event of a problem.
If you are having issues upgrading and have third-party repositories installed on your system, you may need to disable these repositories while you are upgrading. For support with repositories not provided by Fedora, please contact the providers of the repositories.
Matías de la Fuente
As always, very useful post! Thanks!
Kurt
Worked like a charm upgrading from F27 to F28. Everything is looking good so far!
badbanana
so how to clean the cache that was downloaded?
Costa A.
Have you tried “sudo dnf clean all” ?
Peter Braet
Had to remove manually libnice-gstreamer-0.1.14-1.fc27.x86_64 before the upgrade ( in LXQT terminal ) wanted to work, now I see in dnfdragora libnice-gstreamer-0.1.14-1.fc28.x86_64 is available, but it cannot be installed here. Impossible to watch a DVD-movie, screen turns black if I try.
What happened to Livna? I need libdvdcss.
And what is that onscreen keymap before login? I don’t need it, still searching how to remove it.
That’s all, the rest of the upgrade went just fine.
Paul W. Frields
Thanks for the feedback. Note that Fedora can’t individually test every combination of software. It’s probably not helpful to use the Magazine to report specific package issues. Check with your repo providers, or if for some reason you find a probelm with upgrading on a package Fedora offers, report it to Bugzilla.
Peter Braet
Thank you. Went to the “spins” and installed the Design workstation. I broke to many Linux with multimedia experiments, so no real bugs to report
Matthew Bunt
libdvdcss has moved to rpmfusion-free-tainted
Sven
After upgrading from 27 I first could not login using the gnome login. Logging in via commandline and using startx works, though.
After another reboot I got presented the welcome dialog where I now should add a new user. Has anyone an idea what went wrong?
Veddie
I also had this problem (or a very similar one). I had to login via the console and clear all the GNOME configuration for my user. I couldn’t narrow it down because I needed a working desktop quickly.
I then ran into a problem where I couldn’t launch gnome-terminal due to a missing glibc locale pack (it’s already been reported, and closed due to insufficient data: https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1570924).
I also ran into a couple of crashes in GNOME Tweaks and Software. All in all, this was the most troublesome Fedora upgrade I’ve had in quite some time.
Charlie
Would you all anticipate any issues going F26 straight to F28 skipping F27? And, would the method documented above fork for that scenario?
Thanks!
Huston Baker jr
Good luck
Ivan R
Worked flawlessly
Ralf Oltmanns
In case you have “broken” packages preventing you to upgrade and you’d like to circumvent it (by removing it), you need to use
sudo dnf system-upgrade download –releasever=28
sudo dnf system-upgrade download –releasever 28 ‐‐allowerasing
as the former command will fail stating that the argument ‘‐‐allowerasing’ is not recognized. But the error output was very helpful.