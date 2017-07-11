Fedora 26 Workstation is the latest release of our free, leading-edge operating system. You can download it from the official website here right now. There are several new and noteworthy changes in Fedora Workstation.

GNOME 3.24

Fedora Workstation features the newest version of the GNOME desktop. GNOME now has a Natural Light Filter feature that changes your display’s color temperature. It works based on the time of day and helps prevent sleeplessness and eye strain.

There are updates to the Settings panel for online accounts, printers, and users. The notifications area sports a cleaner, simpler layout, with integrated weather information.

For developers, Builder now features improved support for systems like Flatpak, CMake, Meson, and Rust. It also integrates Valgrind to help profile your project. There are numerous other improvements, which you can find in the GNOME 3.24 release notes.

Improved Qt app compatibility

The Adwaita theme contains many improvements and looks closer to its GTK counterpart than ever. There are also two variants ported to Qt, dark and high contrast. If you switch to dark or high contrast Adwaita, your Qt apps will switch as well.

LibreOffice 5.3

The latest version of the popular office suite features many changes. It includes a preview of the experimental new NotebookBar UI. There’s also a new internal text layout engine to ensure consistent text layout on all platforms.

Fedora Media Writer

The new version of the Fedora Media Writer can create bootable SD cards with Fedora for ARM devices such as Raspberry Pi. It also features better support for Windows 7 and screenshot handling. The utility also notifies you when a new release of Fedora is available.

Other notes

These are only some of the improvements in Fedora 26. Fedora also gives you access to thousands of software apps our community provides. Many have been updated since the previous release as well.

Fedora 26 is available now for download.