With the recent release of Fedora 27, Fedora 25 officially enters End Of Life (EOL) status on December 12th, 2017. After December 12th, all packages in the Fedora 25 repositories no longer receive security, bugfix, or enhancement updates. Furthermore, no new packages will be added to the Fedora 25 collection.

Upgrading to Fedora 27 or Fedora 26 before December 12th 2017 is highly recommended for all users still running Fedora 25

Looking back at Fedora 25

Fedora 25 was released in June 2016. During this time the Fedora Community published over 10 700 updates to the Fedora 24 repositories. Fedora 25 Workstation featured version 3.22 of GNOME. Additionally, Fedora 25 was the first Fedora release to feature Wayland as the default display server. The new and improved Fedora Media Writer first made an appearance in Fedora 25.

About the Fedora Release Cycle

The Fedora Project provides updates for a particular release until a month after the second subsequent version of Fedora is released. For example, updates for Fedora 26 continue until one month after the release of Fedora 28. Fedora 27 continues to be supported up until one month after the release of Fedora 29.

The Fedora Project wiki contains more detailed information about the entire Fedora Release Life Cycle. The lifecycle includes milestones from development to release, and the post-release support period.