The Fedora Project proudly announces the release and general availability of the Fedora 27 Workstation and Fedora 27 Atomic editions. Fedora 27 incorporates thousands of improvements from both the Fedora Community and various upstream software projects.



You can download Fedora 27 Workstation and the Fedora 27 Atomic Host right now from getfedora.org. Alternatively — for users already running Fedora — you can use the operating system itself to upgrade to Fedora 27. You can also download the Fedora 27 Beta Modular Server.

Fedora Workstation

The Workstation edition of Fedora 27 features GNOME 3.26. In the new release, both the Display and Network configuration panels have been updated, along with the overall Settings panel appearance improvement. The system search now shows more results at once, including the system actions.

GNOME 3.26 also features color emoji support, folder sharing in Boxes, and numerous improvements in the Builder IDE tool. Many thanks to the GNOME community for their work on these features. For more information refer to the upstream release notes at Gnome 3.26 Release Notes.

The new release also features LibreOffice 5.4. The latest version of LibreOffice offers new functions and improvements in Writer and Calc, as well as EMF+ vector images import. You also can now use OpenPGP keys to sign ODF documents.

The new release is also available via Fedora Media Writer. The latest version allows you to create bootable SD cards with Fedora for ARM devices such as Raspberry Pi. Support for Windows 7 and screenshot handling have been improved. The utility also notifies you when a new release of Fedora is available. You can read more about using Fedora Media Writer here.

Fedora Atomic Host

Fedora Atomic 27 now defaults to a simpler container storage setup. Furthermore, it offers containerized Kubernetes, flannel and etcd. These changes bring flexibility for users to choose different versions of Kubernetes, or to not use Kubernetes at all. This release ships with the latest rpm-ostree, now with support for base package overrides. Cockpit is also updated to the latest version. It includes support for Cockpit Dashboard installation on Atomic Host via RPM package layering.

What about Fedora Server?

The Fedora Server is being retooled in line with our modularity efforts. These changes allow Fedora Server users to experience a more modular operating system. The benefits include managing multiple components on different lifecycles, as opposed to upgrading the entire system every release or two to stay current. The Modularity documentation site provides more information about this exciting new concept. The Fedora 27 Modular Server Beta release is available today, with a Final release scheduled to follow roughly a month later.

Fedora variants and 32-bit images

Or, check out one of our popular variants, including KDE Plasma, Xfce, and other desktop environments, as well as images for ARM devices like the Raspberry Pi 2 and 3:

Note that 32-bit Live and installation media is not available for Workstation, Labs, or Spins. Network installation media is available for 32-bit Fedora Workstation and the Everything variant..

Release Notes

To read more about changes in Fedora 27, consult the release notes at the new Fedora Documentation site.