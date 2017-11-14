The Fedora Project proudly announces the release and general availability of the Fedora 27 Workstation and Fedora 27 Atomic editions. Fedora 27 incorporates thousands of improvements from both the Fedora Community and various upstream software projects.
You can download Fedora 27 Workstation and the Fedora 27 Atomic Host right now from getfedora.org. Alternatively — for users already running Fedora — you can use the operating system itself to upgrade to Fedora 27. You can also download the Fedora 27 Beta Modular Server.
Fedora Workstation
The Workstation edition of Fedora 27 features GNOME 3.26. In the new release, both the Display and Network configuration panels have been updated, along with the overall Settings panel appearance improvement. The system search now shows more results at once, including the system actions.
GNOME 3.26 also features color emoji support, folder sharing in Boxes, and numerous improvements in the Builder IDE tool. Many thanks to the GNOME community for their work on these features. For more information refer to the upstream release notes at Gnome 3.26 Release Notes.
The new release also features LibreOffice 5.4. The latest version of LibreOffice offers new functions and improvements in Writer and Calc, as well as EMF+ vector images import. You also can now use OpenPGP keys to sign ODF documents.
The new release is also available via Fedora Media Writer. The latest version allows you to create bootable SD cards with Fedora for ARM devices such as Raspberry Pi. Support for Windows 7 and screenshot handling have been improved. The utility also notifies you when a new release of Fedora is available. You can read more about using Fedora Media Writer here.
Fedora Atomic Host
Fedora Atomic 27 now defaults to a simpler container storage setup. Furthermore, it offers containerized Kubernetes, flannel and etcd. These changes bring flexibility for users to choose different versions of Kubernetes, or to not use Kubernetes at all. This release ships with the latest rpm-ostree, now with support for base package overrides. Cockpit is also updated to the latest version. It includes support for Cockpit Dashboard installation on Atomic Host via RPM package layering.
What about Fedora Server?
The Fedora Server is being retooled in line with our modularity efforts. These changes allow Fedora Server users to experience a more modular operating system. The benefits include managing multiple components on different lifecycles, as opposed to upgrading the entire system every release or two to stay current. The Modularity documentation site provides more information about this exciting new concept. The Fedora 27 Modular Server Beta release is available today, with a Final release scheduled to follow roughly a month later.
Fedora variants and 32-bit images
Note that 32-bit Live and installation media is not available for Workstation, Labs, or Spins. Network installation media is available for 32-bit Fedora Workstation and the Everything variant..
Release Notes
To read more about changes in Fedora 27, consult the release notes at the new Fedora Documentation site.
November 14, 2017 at 14:13
Where is the i686 version ? Fedora 27 Workstation edition wanted, now that Fedora 25 has run out of support.
November 14, 2017 at 14:26
@Jerry: Please read to the end of the announcement. The 32-bit version is available as a net installation from the Workstation download page.
November 14, 2017 at 14:41
Will Fedora 25 Server remain supported up until one month following the release of Fedora Modular Server 27 (currently scheduled for January 9, 2018), or will I be forced to jump to Fedora 26 Server as an interim step in order to ensure my home server continues to receive security patches?
November 14, 2017 at 14:59
The Fedora 25 Server is supported until roughly a month after the Fedora 27 release that happened today. You’ll want to move to Fedora 26 Server by that point. Keep in mind there may not be a simple upgrade path from F25 or F26 Server to Modular Server, so a longer overlap wouldn’t be helpful in reality.
November 14, 2017 at 14:58
I am downloading mate edition and 27 minutes remained…Can’t wait to install, Thank you very much
November 14, 2017 at 14:59
As a long time Fedora user, thank you to all the developers, QA, Docs and all the other teams involved with this release. Fedora is a great operating system and it only continues to get better. I have been enjoying Fedora since around f19 and could not be happier with how easy and productive Fedora Workstation is to use.
Finally thank You to Redhat for sponsoring this project and continuing to invest your resources into the improvement of open source software.
Please keep up the outstanding work. Thanks again.
November 14, 2017 at 15:52
i have Fedora 25 installed, can i upgrade directly to Fedora 27 ?
November 14, 2017 at 16:25
I’m new on Fedora world. I tried Fedora 27 beta running all ok without mistakes. Updating weekly.
Today I update a lot of packages and I do (after read on fedora) DNF DISTRO-SYNC. (downgrading 10 Mb of packages).
Is it necessary to do anything else to have Fedora 27 final release?
Thanks for your answer and congrats for your work.
November 14, 2017 at 17:11
it’s amazing that I haven’t got the chance to change my wallpaper (I used 26’s default wallpaper all along), and then fedora 27 has come and 26 is history. it’s nice to see sea creatures on fedora background again.
November 14, 2017 at 18:10
Thank you