Fedora 26 was just officially released. You’ll likely want to upgrade your system to the latest version of Fedora. Fedora offers a command-line method for upgrading Fedora 25 to Fedora 26. The Fedora 25 Workstation also has a graphical upgrade method.
Upgrading Fedora 25 Workstation to Fedora 26
Soon after release time, a notification appears to tell you an upgrade is available. You can click the notification to launch the GNOME Software app. Or you can choose Software from GNOME Shell.
Choose the Updates tab in GNOME Software and you should see a window like this:
If you don’t see anything on this screen, try using the reload tool at the top left. It may take some time after release for all systems to be able to see an upgrade available.
Choose Download to fetch the upgrade packages. You can continue working until you reach a stopping point, and the download is complete. Then use GNOME Software to restart your system and apply the upgrade. Upgrading takes time, so you may want to grab a coffee and come back to the system later.
Using the command line
If you’ve upgraded from past Fedora releases, you are likely familiar with the dnf upgrade plugin. This method is the recommended and supported way to upgrade from Fedora 25 to Fedora 26. Using this plugin will make your upgrade to Fedora 26 simple and easy.
1. Update software and back up your system
Before you do anything, you will want to make sure you have the latest software for Fedora 25 before beginning the upgrade process. To update your software, use GNOME Software or enter the following command in a terminal.
sudo dnf upgrade --refresh
Additionally, make sure you back up your system before proceeding. For help with taking a backup, see the backup series on the Fedora Magazine.
2. Install the DNF plugin
Next, open a terminal and type the following command to install the plugin:
sudo dnf install dnf-plugin-system-upgrade
3. Start the update with DNF
Now that your system is up-to-date, backed up, and you have the DNF plugin installed, you can begin the upgrade by using the following command in a terminal:
sudo dnf system-upgrade download --releasever=26
This command will begin downloading all of the upgrades for your machine locally to prepare for the upgrade. If you have issues when upgrading because of packages without updates, broken dependencies, or retired packages, add the –allowerasing flag when typing the above command. This will allow DNF to remove packages that may be blocking your system upgrade.
4. Reboot and upgrade
Once the previous command finishes downloading all of the upgrades, your system will be ready for rebooting. To boot your system into the upgrade process, type the following command in a terminal:
sudo dnf system-upgrade reboot
Your system will restart after this. Many releases ago, the fedup tool would create a new option on the kernel selection / boot screen. With the dnf-plugin-system-upgrade package, your system reboots into the current kernel installed for Fedora 25; this is normal. Shortly after the kernel selection screen, your system begins the upgrade process.
Now might be a good time for a coffee break! Once it finishes, your system will restart and you’ll be able to log in to your newly upgraded Fedora 26 system.
Resolving upgrade problems
On occasion, there may be unexpected issues when you upgrade your system. If you experience any issues, please visit the DNF system upgrade wiki page for more information on troubleshooting in the event of a problem.
If you are having issues upgrading and have third-party repositories installed on your system, you may need to disable these repositories while you are upgrading. For support with repositories not provided by Fedora, please contact the providers of the repositories.
Further information
For more detailed instructions on using dnf for upgrading, including a breakdown of other flags, check out the DNF system upgrade wiki article. This page also has frequently asked questions you may have during an upgrade.
Happy upgrades!
July 11, 2017 at 14:46
hello, should I use DNF system upgrade to upgrade from Beta to final release ? can I use dnf distro-sync for it ? which one better ?
July 11, 2017 at 14:51
You should be able to continue with just the normal updates process, either using GNOME Software or dnf on the command line — no need to do anything special. Sometimes we end up rolling back things from the beta, making distro-sync necessary, but I don’t think that happened this time around.
July 11, 2017 at 17:00
I’m stuck, when I attempted to upgrade via the terminal I get the following error message:
The downloaded packages were saved in cache until the next successful transaction.
You can remove cached packages by executing ‘dnf clean packages’.
Error: Transaction check error:
file /usr/share/locale/en/libfwup.po conflicts between attempted installs of fwupdate-libs-8-2.fc26.i686 and fwupdate-libs-8-2.fc26.x86_64
July 11, 2017 at 20:11
@Mike: It sounds like you either have two architecture packages installed, or that you’re trying to update a package that requires the .i686 version of fwupdate. You might want to try removing unnecessary .i686 packages you installed previously, or things you didn’t get from Fedora, before upgrading. Please remember the Magazine is not a help forum, so refer to https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Communicating_and_getting_help for more information.
July 11, 2017 at 22:19
Thanks Paul, I fixed the problem by removing fwupdate-libs-8-2.fc25.i686 then starting the upgrade process again. Upgrade went smooth and all is working well so for. About the only thing I needed to do after upgrade was to install the new wallpapers, they were not included in the upgrade.
July 11, 2017 at 17:39
One question: I have alternative repos configured in my system, all of them for F25. If I upgrade, they coud be automatically upgraded to a F26 version, if avaiable, or I have to manually change it?
July 11, 2017 at 20:14
@Germano: If the repository owners provide their repo configurations using the right tags, they should. You’ll need to consult with the folks who run those repositories if they don’t, since Fedora doesn’t control those configurations.
July 11, 2017 at 20:41
I have had a similar issue with the Resilio Sync repo.
Disable it, upgrade, then enable after reboot and successful upgrade.
July 11, 2017 at 20:12
The webkit package got downgraded from 25 to 26? Strange
July 11, 2017 at 21:01
@Patrick: That would be strange, so fortunately it’s not the case. 🙂
July 11, 2017 at 20:14
Upgrade’s looking fantastic. Thank you so much to everyone who was involved!
I just feel I should make other peeps aware of a certain bug I had to deal with after upgrading.
If you get that dreaded blank screen after logging in, it might be because of this:
https://fedoraproject.org/wiki/Common_F26_bugs#screen-recording-freezes-gnome
Hopefully this might save someone else some time (stole an hour or so from me).
July 11, 2017 at 22:07
No problem upgraded from version 25 to version 26 using the command line. Everything works! Thank you!